  • home icon
  • Anime
  • A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime confirmed for production

A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime confirmed for production

By Apratim Chakraborty
Modified Mar 10, 2025 10:00 GMT
A Gatherer
A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime confirmed for production (Image via Tatsunoko Production and Synergy SP)

On Monday, March 10, 2025, a new website and X (formerly Twitter) account were created to announce the production of A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime. Along with this announcement, the official staff unveiled a teaser visual and announced the details concerning the anime's main staff. However, no information on the anime's release date is disclosed.

Ad

A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime serves as an adaptation of the original light novel series, written by Masuo Kinoko and illustrated by Senbon Umishima, Susumu Kuroi, and Katsuki Onda. AlphaPholis has been serializing the novels since January 2017, with 15 volumes published thus far. The series also has a manga adaptation, with Tomozo's art.

Masuo Kinoko's light novel series has sold over 1.73 million copies, including digital editions, and won the Readers Award and the Grand Prize at the 9th Alphapolis Fantasy Novel Awards.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime officially announced for production with a teaser visual

Ad

On Monday, March 10, 2025, the official staff announced the production of A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime. That said, a key visual has been unveiled. The illustration depicts the main character, Takeru Kimishiro, starting a new life in the fantastical world of Madeus.

The newly opened website for A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime has shared comments from the light novel author, Masuo Kinoko, and the manga illustrator, Tomozo. Masuo-san is grateful to everyone who supported the series and urges fans to look forward to Takeru's journey with his fun-loving companions. Likewise, Tomozo wants to see how the world depicted in the original work will be portrayed in the anime.

Ad

Additionally, the staff announced that the Marvelous Japan Booth will hold an exhibition of materials related to A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime during the upcoming AnimeJapan 2025 event on March 22-23, 2025. Cosplayer Tsukune Tsumiki shall appear in the booth.

Coming to the main staff, Yoshinori Odaka directs A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime at Synergy SP and Tatsunoko Production Studios, with Gigaemon Ichikawa handling the series scripts. Mayumi Watanabe is enlisted as the character designer, while GENCO is in charge of producing the anime.

Ad

About the anime

Takeru, as seen in the manga (Image via Masuo Kinoko)
Takeru, as seen in the manga (Image via Masuo Kinoko)

According to the anime's official site, the series centers around Takeru Kamishiro, a normal office worker, who is summoned to another world called Madeus. It's a fantastical world filled with swords and magic.

Ad

Interestingly, Takeru discovers that he doesn't only have enhanced physical attributes and magic abilities, but also the skill to search for valuable items. With his cheat skill, Takeru embarks on a new adventure in an Isekai world.

Also read:

Quick Links

Edited by Apratim Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी