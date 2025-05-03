10 anime with the best fanbases, according to fans

Some anime stand out for having the best fanbases that show exceptional inclusivity and respect while demonstrating great enthusiasm for the content. These fan communities create welcoming spaces for fans to bond over shared interests without encountering the negativity typical in other fandoms.

The fanbases of these series expand viewers' experience by creating thoughtful analyses of complex themes along with vibrant fan art and creative memes. These communities bring anime culture to life through their open arms for newcomers and their creation of friendly discussion spaces.

Fullmetal Alchemist, Haikyuu!!, and 8 other anime with the best fanbases

1) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Studio Bones)

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is one of the anime with the best fanbases. While Brotherhood maintains top rankings, the fan community remains humble and welcoming as they help newcomers understand the differences between the 2003 series and Brotherhood.

In this community, deep philosophical discussions take place with respect and thoughtfulness about equivalent exchange, ethics, and playing god. The fanbase for this anime continues to thrive as a helpful and drama-free group long after the series concluded, which sets an exemplary standard for anime communities.

2) Haikyuu!!

Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G.)

Haikyuu!! stands out as one of the anime with the best fanbases by having an inclusive community that remains enthusiastic and maintains low toxicity levels. Fans from diverse backgrounds all celebrate Haikyuu!! characters together.

The series embodies teamwork and growth principles throughout its storylines while avoiding arguments about favoring one boy over the others. The fanbase exhibits remarkable positivity and supportiveness, which surpasses that of other competitive sports anime series.

The anime inspires numerous fans to start playing volleyball, which creates a unique connection between fictional sports content and real-life athletic activities. This uplifting, drama-free environment makes Haikyuu!! serves as an ideal representation for anime communities.

3) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Attack on Titan is another standout among anime with the best fanbases because of its resilient community, which appreciates its deep and mature content. The fanbase continues to express engagement through detailed theories and symbolism analysis while maintaining respectful discourse despite plot twists and a divisive ending.

Fans balance deep dives with appreciation for casual viewers, fostering an inclusive environment. Active forums and reaction content allow collective emotional processing of the show’s intense moments.

The fanbase demonstrates intellectual engagement through its commitment to exploring complicated topics like freedom, nationalism, and moral uncertainty.

4) Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via BONES)

Mob Psycho 100 has one of the anime with the best fanbases, known for its wholesome, drama-free atmosphere and focus on the show's core themes: emotional growth, kindness, and human connection. The fanbase values character development and emotional intelligence more than power level obsession.

The community also embraces the series’ unique animation style, offering thoughtful analysis of its artistic choices. With little toxicity or conflict, Mob Psycho 100 fans reflect the anime’s values, creating a supportive space that prioritizes meaning and personal growth over typical fandom rivalries or debates.

5) Gintama

Gintama (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Gintama stands out among anime with the best fanbases due to its humor-filled presentation and inclusive nature, paired with a self-aware fan community. The fanbase displays patience towards new members during the introduction of the show and through its complex comedic references while avoiding typical genre gatekeeping.

The fanbase embraces the series' absurdity, keeping discussions lighthearted and elitism-free. Even with its complex continuity, Gintama’s community remains approachable, nurturing, and open to questions.

This supportive environment reflects the show's spirit and has helped the fandom thrive globally despite its niche appeal and long runtime.

6) Spy x Family

Spy x Family (Image via Wit Studio)

Spy x Family established itself among anime with the best fanbases through its combination of warmth and inclusive charm. The fanbase of Spy x Family spans multiple genres because they enjoy the show’s engaging family bonds and espionage mixed with humor.

Fans exhibit their love for characters Anya, Loid, and Yor while distributing wholesome art, memes, and theories that stand in contrast to the common toxic behavior seen in other anime communities.

The show's universal appeal attracts casual viewers who feel equally welcome despite their casual interest. The Spy x Family fandom maintains its creative positivity between seasons, which mirrors the show's beloved lightheartedness.

7) Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War achieves top status among anime with the best fanbases through its blend of romantic comedy elements and psychological complexity.

The series draws interest from casual viewers and deep thinkers because fans participate in imaginative shipping activities while conducting thorough analysis.

Iconic memes such as “How cute” and “O kawaii koto” serve as catalysts for creative energy by evolving standout moments into popular inside jokes for fans.

The fanbase demonstrates remarkable positivity and enthusiasm across the series while maintaining a healthy environment, which stands apart from other romance anime that develop toxic fandoms as they approach their conclusion.

8) Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via Studio Bones)

Bungo Stray Dogs is a prime example of an anime with the best fanbases, merging supernatural action with literary themes to create a unique and intellectually engaging community.

The fanbase engages in meaningful conversations by analyzing how characters correlate with their real-life author inspirations. This unique fusion attracts both anime and literature enthusiasts, making the community intellectually engaging and welcoming.

Despite long breaks between seasons and a complex plot, fans remain patient and supportive, offering helpful context to newcomers without elitism. Their passion extends to the manga and source literature, sustaining a vibrant, respectful fandom with enduring curiosity and creativity.

9) Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket (Image via TMS Emtertaintment)

Among anime with the best fanbases, Fruits Basket stands out because it builds strong connections through emotional intelligence and supportive interactions. The community provides secure areas where fans can express their personal links to the characters' challenges, mirroring the show's healing and personal development themes.

Its multigenerational nature—uniting fans of the original and reboot—encourages mentorship over gatekeeping. Uncommonly respectful of both anime versions, the fanbase values diverse perspectives.

This nurturing, drama-free environment makes Fruits Basket's community a model of how anime fandoms can foster genuine emotional connection and growth.

10) Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter has one of the anime with the best fanbases, celebrated for its patience, resilience, and deep analytical engagement. Despite long hiatuses and an incomplete anime, fans maintain enthusiasm through insightful discussions on the series’ evolving themes, from early adventure to dark philosophical arcs.

The community balances humor and intellect, turning delays into shared jokes rather than frustration. Their appreciation for both strategic depth and emotional storytelling fosters a versatile, drama-free space that reflects the series’ complexity and highlights the enduring passion of its loyal followers.

Conclusion

The anime with the best fanbases show how collective passion builds supportive and positive communities. They encourage meaningful dialogue together with creative interactions and authentic friendship instead of toxic behavior.

These fanbases improve our viewing experience by embracing new members, dissecting intricate themes, and spreading happiness.

True fandom involves not only personal enjoyment of content but active engagement with others who feel the same passion. Fandoms become essential to the anime experience because they exhibit the finest traits of the narratives that connect us.

