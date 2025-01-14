8 Hunter x Hunter references in Jujutsu Kaisen

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen and Hunter x Hunter have always been quick to notice striking parallels between the two series. Needless to say, this has sparked intriguing discussions about the shared influences and creative nods. As is common knoweldge, mangaka Gege Akutami is a massive fan of Yoshihiro Togashi’s work.

As such, Jujutsu Kaisen cleverly and subtly acknowledges Hunter x Hunter through several references. These range from thematic similarities and character dynamics to specific power systems and iconic moments. They are a testament to how Togashi's magnum opus has influenced Akutami’s storytelling. In truth, both series are similar in some regard.

Both explore detailed narratives, morally ambiguous characters, and distinct combat systems, drawing in audiences with depth and complexity. This feature explores references and influences that highlight the creative connection between the two popular series.

Hunter x Hunter references in Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Yuki's Garuda and Chrollo's indoor fish

Garuda and Indoor Fish (Image via Sportskeeda)

A big Hunter x Hunter reference in Jujutsu Kaisen is Yuki Tsukumo's Garuda. It is a shikigami connected to her innate technique, Star Rage. Garuda aids in battle but isn't her only offensive weapon. She has used the Shikigami in many ways, such as a projectile and even a whip. It can even perform reconnaissance for her, as seen after the Shibuya Incident.

In essence, Yuki's Garuda is akin to Chrollo Lucilfer's Indoor Fish Technique. This technique, one of Chrollo's stolen abilities, features fish-like Nen beasts. Without visible effects (pain, blood, etc.), the fish eats away at its targets. When the fish disappear, the wounds materialize, inflicting immense pain on the targets and leading to eventual death.

2) Yuji/Gojo's Black Flash stance and Gon's Jajaken

Gojo Satoru and Gon Freecss (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another Hunter x Hunter reference in Jujutsu Kaisen is Yuji and Gojo's stances when using Black Flash. They are very similar to Gon's stance when he uses Jajaken. Yuji and Gojo assume the same stance at different points in Jujutsu Kaisen's story. Gon takes this stance when he uses "Rock," one of the three Jajaken attacks with the highest attack power.

In Gege Akutami's series, Yuji assumes the stance during the Shibuya Incident Arc. Filled with rage, viewers catch a glimpse of this reference when he prepares to slam Mahito with a Black Flash. Even Gojo references this during the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. Gojo assumes the same stance when he steps back to power up a Black Flash against Ryomen Sukuna.

3) Toji Fushiguro and Abengane

Abengane and Toji Fushiguro (Image via Sportskeeda)

An obvious Hunter x Hunter reference in Jujutsu Kaisen is between the characters Toji Fushiguro and Abengane. The former was known as the "Sorcerer Killer," taking on contracts to assassinate sorcerers, thanks to his Heavenly Restriction. He was also the first to nearly kill Gojo Satoru. Toji carrying the Cursed Spirit around his body is a direct reference to Abengane.

Abengane in Hunter x Hunter also has a similar creature associated with his ability, Exorcism. After performing the ritual, Abengane could conjure up a Nen Beast, whose appearance and size were subject to the curse's power to exorcise. As seen in the series, it is similar to what Toji used to store his Cursed Tools.

4) Cursed Energy and Nen

Cursed Energy and Nen (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the biggest Hunter x Hunter references in Jujutsu Kaisen is the power system itself — Cursed Energy and Nen. As per series lore, Cursed Energy is a form of spiritual energy that humans leak, stemming from their negative emotions. It was primarily what constituted Cursed Spirits and what was used by Jujutsu Sorcerers to power their techniques.

In Hunter x Hunter, Nen was the technique that enabled living beings to use their life energy (or aura). It helped users utilize a wide variety of parapsychological abilities. Due to this, it was viewed as a highly dangerous power that was concealed from the public to maintain societal balance.

5) Gojo and Hisoka's deaths

Gojo and Hisoka's deaths (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gojo's death is also a Hunter x Hunter reference in Jujutsu Kaisen. It occurs at the beginning of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. Gojo was slated to take on Sukuna in a "Battle of the Strongest." An epic battle of destructive proportions ensued, ending with the white-haired sorcerer cut in half at the waist. The panel showing a final glimpse of Gojo is similar to Hisoka's demise.

Hisoka dies fighting Chrollo, accepting his fate as he is attacked by the latter's puppets and burnt. Later, his torched corpse is presented before Kortopi, Shalnark, and Machi. The heat and the explosion severely disfigured Hisoka's face, but surprisingly, he didn't take as much damage as they had guessed.

6) Todo Aoi and Netero's "Action of the Heart"

An action of the heart (Image via Sportskeeda)

Todo Aoi's moment during the end of the Shibuya Incident was another Hunter x Hunter reference in Jujutsu Kaisen. It lined up to when Issac Netero lost his left arm. In Todo's case, to avoid getting affected by Mahito's technique, he cut off his left hand off himself. This seemingly prevented him from using Boogie Woogie, but he soon revealed that clapping was "an action of the heart."

For Netero, he lost his left arm while fighting Meruem. During the battle, Netero's spirit impressed the latter, but the inevitable happened, and Netero lost his left arm. Even so, he activates Zero Hand, having an "action of the heart" moment. Thus, it is quite clear that Todo's moment was inspired by this one, even considering the premise of each of their techniques.

7) Shoki Ieiri patching up Gojo's corpse and Machi patching up Hisoka's

Gojo and Hisoka have no peace after death (Image via Sportskeeda)

Probably another Gojo-Hisoka link-up was their after-death fates. Gojo being stitched up by Shoko Ieiri was a direct Hunter x Hunter reference in Jujutsu Kaisen. Gojo wasn't afforded peace even in death. His body was fixed up and used as a weapon (by Yuta) as a last resort.

Even Hisoka's body was recovered and patched up by Machi. Bungee Gum had been used to get his heart and lungs functioning again. He came back to life and realized that fighting individuals of Chrollo's caliber and a ton of Nen puppets simultaneously was a great "wake-up call."

8) Matching outfits

Killua and Gojo match outfits (Image via Sportskeeda)

A Hunter x Hunter reference in Jujutsu Kaisen that fans immediately caught was Gojo and Killua's matching outfits. Both have been seen sporting compression black tops and white baggy training pants with a black belt, complete with martial arts slippers. Not to mention, the easter egg was greater, considering that both characters had white hair.

Gojo donned this outfit during his fight against the Demon King in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. Meanwhile, Killua wore this outfit during the Chimera Ant Arc.

