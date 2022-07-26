Yoshihiro Togashi's contributions to shonen anime and manga cannot be understated, especially in the context of his two biggest works, Yu Yu Hakusho and Hunter x Hunter. Both have been incredibly influential and pioneering within the shonen anime and manga industry, drawing inspiration from what came before while also guiding those that followed.

Unsurprisingly, many aspects of various shonen anime and manga series were directly influenced by these series as a result, especially Hunter x Hunter. In fact, plenty of the biggest names in shonen anime and manga were directly inspired or influenced by Hunter x Hunter.

Here are 8 shonen anime characters directly inspired by Hunter x Hunter.

Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen appear to be series with characters most heavily influenced by Hunter x Hunter

1) Sasuke Uchiha (Naruto)

Sasuke as seen in the Naruto anime (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

On both a surface level and a deeper analysis, the influence Hunter x Hunter had on Masashi Kishimoto’s flagship shonen anime and manga series is obvious. The most glaring of these inspirations is Sasuke Uchiha, who was clearly inspired by Togashi’s Kurapika.

Both see their clans massacred (albeit for different reasons), both have eyes that can turn red, and both are some of the strongest characters in their series. The two are also prone to anger and emotions, and this trait is implied to run throughout the Kurta clan and is directly said to run throughout the Uchiha clan as well.

2) Tanjiro Kamado (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro as seen in the Demon Slayer anime (Image Credits: Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz Media, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer)

Tanjiro Kamado is the protagonist of Koyoharu Gotouge’s Kimetsu no Yaiba: Demon Slayer series, and has some interesting similarities to Hunter x Hunter’s Gon Freecss. Both shonen anime and manga protagonists are shown to be incredibly compassionate and empathetic, yet are quick to anger and prone to letting their anger take over.

The two are also shown to have great general respect for life in all forms, seen several times throughout each of their respective series. Despite the long distance of time between the two series’ haydays, it’s clear that Togashi has inspired Gotouge in this regard.

3) Yuji Itadori (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Yuji as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter has inspired Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen in enough ways to be an article in and of itself. For now, however, the most relevant inspiration between these two shonen anime and manga series is that of Yuji Itadori, clearly inspired by Gon Freecss.

Both are shown to be compassionate people willing to dive headfirst into danger if it helps their friends, and are people who learn better by doing things. The two are also shown to become easily blinded by their rage, with Gon versus Neferpitou and Yuji versus Mahito following the death of Junpei.

4) Megumi Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Fushiguro as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Megumi Fushiguro is, unsurprisingly, heavily influenced by Hunter x Hunter’s Killua Zoldyck. For one, both are the deuteragonists of their series, and are one of the closest friends to the protagonist of their series. In a characterization sense, both are shown to be fairly aloof boys who only open up to those they deeply trust.

Both are also shown to be more skilled than their protagonists initially, thanks to more talent within their respective power systems and both coming from respected, powerful families. Finally, both of their fathers happen to be legendary assassins, acting as the final nail in the coffin for the clear inspiration between the two.

5) Tsunade (Naruto)

Tsunade as seen in the Naruto anime (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Tsunade from Naruto is also very clearly inspired by Hunter x Hunter’s Biscuit Krueger, even if their similarities are approached in different ways. For one, both are incredibly strong while also being (in at least one form) generally regarded as cute or beautiful, almost deceivingly so when considering their inhuman strength.

Both also act as mentors in the series, albeit to different character archetypes in terms of their students’ relevance and focus within the story’s narrative. Both are also shown to be incredibly knowledgeable in areas relevant to the protagonists of the series, even if the importance of this information to their protagonists does vary.

6) Orochimaru (Naruto)

Orochimaru as seen in the Naruto anime (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

Naruto’s Orochimaru is very clearly inspired by Hunter x Hunter’s Hisoka, in a way which is almost too in-your-face to reasonably ignore. For starters, both are noticeably one of the few pale-skinned characters in the series, and are some of the only men in their series to sport any sort of makeup.

Both are also seen acting in manners which are extremely s*xually suggestive, often to the point of using clear real-world innuendos. Each is also obsessed with the blossoming strength of a young fighter in their series, despite their difference in status in the narrative.

7) Nanami Kento (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Nanami as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image Credits: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

Hunter x Hunter’s Kite is a clear inspiration for Jujutsu Kaisen’s Kento Nanami, in a variety of ways. For starters, both of their signature techniques are number-based, and are considered extremely cool by fans of both techniques. The two also each serve as mentors to their students in their respective series, and eventually die to protect said students.

Both are also given the enigmatically intriguing treatment, earning love and attention from fans despite sharing very little about themselves or their character. The likenesses between the two may be less visible than others on this list, but the inspiration is still clearly present.

8) Yamamoto (Bleach)

Yamamoto as seen in the Bleach anime (Image Credits: Tite Kubo/Shueisha, Viz Media, Bleach)

Finally, Bleach’s Yamamoto is likely the most directly inspired character by Hunter x Hunter’s Netero. Both are fearless old men who are regarded as the strongest in their respective fields, and both are shown to take an interest in the future generation. The two even look extremely similar, with the main difference being Yamamoto’s much larger build.

Both eventually died fighting the biggest threats their series had presented up to that point, albeit with different results. While these are the only main similarities between the two, it’s enough to argue that Bleach author and illustrator Tite Kubo was inspired by Netero.

