10 anime waifus who deserved better in romance

Anime offers a multitude of characters who stand out as anime waifus who deserved better in romance yet won viewers' hearts through their selfless love and devotion. These cherished waifus become stuck in tearful stories where their emotions remain unreturned and sometimes get taken advantage of.

Female characters in shōnen and slice-of-life anime exhibit emotional depth as they endure unrequited love or tragic romantic situations. In this article, let's take a look at ten iconic anime waifus who deserved better in romance — characters whose loyalty warranted far more than the heartbreak they received in their respective series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Rem, Ami Kawashima, and 8 other anime waifus who deserved better in romance

1) Rem from Re: Zero

Anime waifus who deserved better in romance, Rem (Image via White Fox)

Rem from Re: Zero embodies the type of anime waifus who deserved more fulfilling romantic experiences. She has devoted her entire being to Subaru through love and sacrifices. She risks her life to support him through his darkest moments but still stays behind Emilia in Subaru's heart.

The touching "From Zero" confession from her stands as one of anime's most powerful love declarations because it motivates Subaru to begin his life anew. Yet, despite their bond, Subaru's devotion to Emilia leaves Rem's selfless affection unreciprocated, making her story especially heartbreaking.

2) Ami Kawashima from Toradora!

Anime waifus who deserved better in romance, Ami Kawashima (Image via J.C Staff)

Ami Kawashima from Toradora! represents a perfect example of anime waifus who should have received better romantic outcomes. She first appears to be a superficial antagonist but later reveals her emotional intelligence by expressing her feelings for Ryuji through understated actions and silent support.

Her emotional understanding leads to her downfall because she notices Ryuji and Taiga's relationship before they do themselves. She eventually withdraws without receiving any recognition of her feelings. Her emotional complexity and sorrow establish Ami as one of anime's least recognized romantic figures.

3) Sayaka Miki from Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Anime waifus who deserved better in romance, Sayaka Miki (Image via Shaft)

Sayaka Miki stands as one of anime’s most heartbreaking waifus because her romantic life deserved much more. Kyousuke grows distant after she uses her altruism to heal his hand and he later develops feelings for her friend Hitomi. Sayaka falls into despair because of her unrequited love which leads to her becoming a witch.

Her narrative depicts how selfless sacrifice can be unappreciated, as she gives her life to someone who barely recognizes her. Thus, she remains a prime example of unreciprocated devotion in anime.

4) Misa Amane from Death Note

Anime waifus who deserved better in romance, Misa Amane (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Misa Amane from Death Note sacrifices half her lifespan twice and utilizes her Shinigami eyes to support Light’s schemes but gets exploited in exchange. Light sees Misa as a disposable tool and sets plans to kill her when she becomes useless.

While Misa remains a loyal and loving character her entire life, she receives exploitation instead of appreciation. This turns her into a tragic figure deserving of genuine love rather than manipulation.

5) Kyoko Mogami from Skip Beat!

Anime waifus who deserved better in romance, Kyoko Mogami (Image via Hal Film Maker)

Kyoko Mogami from Skip Beat! exemplifies anime waifus who deserved better in romance. After years of supporting her childhood crush Sho Fuwa, she learns he only saw her as a tool for his career, shattering her trust. Fueled by betrayal, Kyoko enters the entertainment world to surpass him, transforming her heartbreak into personal growth.

Though her bond with Ren Tsuruga hints at healing, Kyoko’s earlier one-sided devotion and emotional exploitation make her story painful. It highlights her resilience and loyalty that went unappreciated.

6) Onodera Kosaki from Nisekoi

Anime waifus who deserved better in romance, Onodera Kosaki (Image via Shaft)

Onodera Kosaki from Nisekoi perfectly represents anime waifus who should have received better romantic outcomes. Although she and Raku hold feelings for each other during their longstanding acquaintance, their relationship remains unfulfilled due to hesitation between them, combined with misunderstandings and the narrative's focus on Chitoge.

The tragedy of Onodera’s journey stems from her proximity to joy before discovering too late that her love has been shared. Unlike outright rejection, her pain comes from missed chances. With her gentle nature and years of sincere affection, Onodera deserved a far more fulfilling ending than the one she received.

7) Kaori Miyazono from Your Lie in April

Anime waifus who deserved better in romance, Kaori Miyazono (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Kaori Miyazono from Your Lie in April is another example of anime waifus who deserved better in romance. Her vibrant spirit helps Kousei rediscover his love for music, even as she hides her terminal illness and feelings for him.

Tragically, Kaori’s love is only revealed through a letter after her death, robbing them of the chance to be together. While her influence transforms Kousei’s life, their bond deserved the opportunity to grow into something lasting rather than remaining just a bittersweet memory.

8) Akame from Akame ga Kill!

Akame from Akame ga Kill! (Image via White Fox)

Akame from Akame ga Kill! is a representation of anime waifus who should have earned more satisfying romantic narratives. Her life as an expert assassin brings constant loss because she watches her friends die alongside potential partners while she remains without any real romantic relationship.

Akame’s life story stands out because tragedy and duty overshadow her potential for love and personal fulfillment. Her emotional resilience, combined with loyalty and depth, makes her a good example of unfulfilled romance in anime because she deserves more than loneliness.

9) Nana Osaki from NANA

Anime waifus who deserved better in romance, Nana Osaki (Image via Madhouse)

As one of the most compelling Josei characters in anime waifus, Nana Osaki from Nana serves as a prime example of someone who deserved a better romantic storyline. In her role as Black Stones' vocalist who shows both strength and vulnerability, she undergoes heartbreak because of her tumultuous relationship with Ren.

Career pressures destroy their love until Ren dies before they have a chance to reconcile. Nana's journey is marked by abandonment and physical distance, which ends in permanent loss.

Her strong emotional foundation and profound nature required a partner who could meet her fervor and fidelity rather than the sequence of heartbreaks that became the hallmark of her romantic life.

10) Ichigo from Darling in the Franxx

Anime waifus who deserved better in romance, Ichigo (Image via Studio Trigger and CloverWorks)

Ichigo from Darling in the Franxx is another example of anime waifus who deserved better in romance. Despite years of support and loyalty to Hiro, her feelings are overlooked as he falls for newcomer Zero Two. Ichigo displays strong emotional development by accepting Hiro’s decision even as she supports their relationship between them.

Her acceptance showed she deserved recognition and reciprocation, instead of being the "childhood friend who never wins" trope, which made her character both upsetting and underappreciated.

Conclusion

These ten anime characters showcase the power of emotional investment without reciprocation. Characters like Rem and Sayaka exhibit noble sacrifice, while Misa and Onodera show unrequited devotion. Kaori, on the other hand, experiences tragic timing as she demonstrates emotional depth amidst life's harshest outcomes.

The deep resonance of their narratives stems from struggles such as unreciprocated love, witnessing a loved one choose someone else, and forced separations due to unavoidable life events.

