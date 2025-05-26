10 anime side characters who deserve their own series

Anime protagonists typically receive the most attention, but anime side characters offer many of the most intriguing stories while remaining off the main spotlight. The supporting characters in anime have detailed pasts and complex reasons for their actions which display potential enough to support an independent narrative.

The character backgrounds of anime side characters range from trauma-driven beginnings to enigmatic histories, which enable them to exhibit the depth and complexity that viewers seek in storytelling. The following ten anime side characters have so captivated audiences that they evolved from supporting roles into fan favorites who merit their own dedicated storylines.

Levi Ackerman, Gaara, and 8 other anime side characters who deserve their own series

1) Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan

Levi Ackerman (Image via MAPPA)

The harsh realities of Levi's childhood in the Underground District make him an ideal subject for a gritty prequel series. Few anime side characters manage to blend compelling tragic backstories with lethal competence.

The story of his bond with Kenny Ackerman, combined with his survival in the deadliest human districts and his ultimate achievement as the supreme soldier, creates dynamic storytelling opportunities. A pre-Survey Corps series of his life would feature brutal hand-to-hand combat scenes along with depictions of moral uncertainty and the damaging psychological effects of unending violence.

The disparity between his rough beginnings and polished combat techniques produces an intriguing character complexity uncommon among anime side characters.

2) Gaara from Naruto

Gaara (Image via Pierrot)

The character development of Gaara stands out as one of the most significant transformations through which an anime side character becomes a respected leader. His traumatic childhood experiences, combined with his responsibility to host the One-Tailed Beast and his political role as Kazekage create several intriguing storylines for exploration.

A separate series should investigate his leadership difficulties, foreign affairs work, and personal battles with his violent history. The psychological complexity of managing both personal demons and village leadership would create compelling drama that many anime side characters lack the depth to sustain.

3) Kurapika from Hunter x Hunter

Kurapika (Image via Madhouse)

Few anime side characters carry such intense personal vendettas as Kurapika. His quest to avenge the Kurta Clan massacre and recover his people's stolen eyes offers dark, thriller-like potential. A spin-off series could explore his infiltration of criminal organizations, moral compromises in pursuit of justice, and the psychological cost of obsession.

The Phantom Troupe's complex dynamics and Kurapika's increasingly ruthless methods would create a noir-style narrative that distinguishes itself from typical shonen fare. His unique Nen abilities and strategic mind make him compelling enough to anchor his own series.

4) Roronoa Zoro from One Piece

Roronoa Zoro (Image via Toei Animation)

Zoro's pre-Straw Hat days as a bounty hunter remain largely unexplored territory among anime side characters. His journey across the East Blue, legendary sword duels, and pursuit of Dracule Mihawk could sustain an entire samurai-adventure series.

The combination of his three-sword fighting style, sense of honor, and terrible sense of direction creates both dramatic and comedic potential. His backstory with childhood friend Kuina and the weight of his promise to become the world's greatest swordsman add emotional depth that many anime side characters struggle to match.

5) Kyōjurō Rengoku from Demon Slayer

Kyōjurō Rengoku (Image via Ufotable)

The constant optimism and passionate commitment Rengoku displays in his mission to save humanity distinguish him from other anime side characters. The position of Flame Hashira and his family heritage and passionate intensity philosophy require detailed exploration.

Viewers could explore his early training sessions and first demon battles along with his father's mental deterioration through a prequel series. The noble act that he performed during Mugen Train arc has made fans long to see more of his inspiring character which leads to his status as a beloved recent anime side character.

6) Kisuke Urahara from Bleach

Kisuke Urahara (Image via Pierrot)

The combination of Urahara's secretive history and scientific brilliance establishes him as one of Soul Society's most captivating supporting characters. His banishment, secret experiments, and connections to major plot developments provide endless storytelling opportunities.

A series exploring his time as captain of the 12th Division, his friendship with Yoruichi, and his role in various conspiracies would satisfy fans hungry for deeper lore. His laid-back demeanor hiding incredible power and intelligence creates the perfect balance for anime side characters who need to carry dramatic weight.

7) Toge Inumaki from Jujutsu Kaisen

Toge Inumaki (Image via MAPPA)

Inumaki's cursed speech ability creates unique storytelling challenges that few anime side characters face. His communication limitations, clan history, and the dangerous nature of his power offer rich material for exploration. A dedicated series could examine his childhood isolation, training methods, and personal relationships despite his speech restrictions.

The emotional impact of being unable to communicate normally while protecting others adds layers of complexity that anime side characters rarely possess. His quiet strength and selfless nature make him deserving of a greater spotlight.

8) Benimaru from Fire Force

Benimaru (Image via David Production)

As one of the most powerful pyrokinetics in his series, Benimaru stands out among anime side characters for his laid-back leadership style and incredible abilities. His role protecting Asakusa District, hybrid fire abilities, and moral code provide compelling foundations for a spin-off.

The contrast between his casual attitude and devastating combat prowess creates the kind of dynamic characterization that successful anime side characters need. His relationships with his community and unique fighting philosophy would translate well to a standalone series.

9) Vegeta from Dragon Ball

Vegeta (Image via Toei Animation)

Vegeta's transformation from a merciless conqueror into a loving family member stands out as one of anime's greatest character redemption narratives for side characters. The narrative complexity of his character emerges from his Saiyan lineage and pride issues alongside his persistent rivalry with Goku.

A mature series exploring his conquest years or his current role as father and protector would offer deeper character exploration than the main series allows. His complex psychology and royal background give him the depth that anime side characters need to sustain their storylines.

10) Genos from One Punch Man

Genos (Image via Madhouse)

The character Genos stands out among anime side characters because he merges elements of a tragic past with distinct cyberpunk design elements. The character dynamics of Genos become compelling through his dual motivations of seeking revenge on the cyborg who ruined his hometown while remaining steadfastly loyal to Saitama.

Creating a series about his backstory, technological enhancements, and solo heroics would merge high-octane sequences with deep emotional narratives. His analytical nature and constant self-improvement drive make him relatable despite his mechanical enhancements.

Conclusion

Supporting roles in anime show significant untapped potential for storytelling through these 10 side characters. Proper development of side characters reveals their potential to match the engagement level of main protagonists through their intricate backstories and personal journeys.

Anime side characters have achieved spotlight status via fan devotion and narrative richness in both prequels and standalone series or spin-offs. The intricate and profound qualities that turn anime side characters into fan favorites would certainly result in successful standalone series that deepen their respective worlds and fulfill hardcore fans who want additional stories.

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More