10 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who would be broken with Cursed Technique Reversals

In Jujutsu Kaisen's intricate power system, Cursed Technique Reversals represent the pinnacle of sorcery mastery. While only a handful of characters like Gojo Satoru and Okkotsu Yuta have demonstrated this ability, imagining what other powerful sorcerers could accomplish with reversals opens fascinating possibilities.

Cursed Technique Reversal Flow involves inverting the properties of one's innate technique, essentially creating its opposite effect while maintaining comparable power. These reversals often heal instead of harm or create instead of destroy, but their applications go far beyond simple opposites.

If the following ten characters unlocked the ability to reverse their formidable techniques, they would reshape the Jujutsu world.

Kenjaku, Sukuna, and 8 other Jujutsu Kaisen characters who would be broken with Cursed Technique Reversals

1) Kenjaku

Kenjaku (Image via Mappa)

Kenjaku's original technique allows him to transfer his brain to other bodies, effectively taking them over and gaining their abilities. A reversal would manifest as Soul Anchoring—instead of inhabiting bodies, he could extract and preserve souls in vessels.

This would allow him to create an army of spirits under his control, each potentially retaining their original cursed techniques. With centuries of knowledge and the ability to collect powerful sorcerer souls throughout history, Kenjaku could establish himself as a true puppet master with unmatched tactical versatility.

2) Sukuna

Sukuna (Image via MAPPA)

The King of Curses currently wields Cleave and Dismantle, cutting through targets based on their cursed energy resistance. A reversal would grant him Mend and Reinforce, allowing him to heal or strengthen targets proportionally to their weakness.

Sukuna could create virtually indestructible defenses or instantly heal catastrophic injuries at maximum output. Combined with his Domain Expansion, this reversal would make him not just a harbinger of destruction but a god-like entity capable of both creation and annihilation at will.

3) Okkotsu Yuta

Yuta Okkotsu (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta's ability to copy cursed techniques makes him versatile, but its reversal would be game-changing. Instead of acquiring techniques for personal use, Projection would allow him to grant his copied abilities to allies. Imagine an entire squad simultaneously wielding different cursed techniques, with Yuta as the nexus of this shared power network.

This would transform small teams into overwhelming forces, with each member potentially using multiple techniques simultaneously. The strategic possibilities would be endless, especially considering Yuta's vast reservoir of cursed energy to sustain such projections.

4) Mahito

Mahito (Image via MAPPA)

Mahito's original technique manipulates souls to reshape bodies. Its reversal, Soul Crystallization, would solidify and stabilize souls instead of distorting them. This could grant immortality or immunity to soul-targeting techniques. Considering how foundational the soul is in Jujutsu Kaisen's power system, this reversal would represent the ultimate defense.

Mahito could potentially prevent any form of soul manipulation, even from powerful sorcerers like Gojo, while preserving souls in their optimal state—a terrifying counter to the entire jujutsu society.

5) Jogo

Jogo (Image via Mappa)

Jogo's volcanic abilities generate intense heat, but reversed, they would manifest as Equilibrium Frost. This technique would absorb all thermal energy from an area, instantly freezing anything nearby and potentially halting molecular movement entirely.

Beyond simple temperature manipulation, Jogo could create absolute-zero environments where even the strongest opponents' movements would be slowed or stopped altogether. This technique's versatility would make Jogo even more formidable in combat situations.

6) Hakari

Hakari (Image via Shueisha)

Hakari's gambling domain provides him with infinite cursed energy through jackpots. Reversed, Fate Dealer would impose "bad luck" effects on opponents, forcing them into a rigged game of chance. Enemies might suddenly find themselves slowed, weakened, or vulnerable to specific attacks without understanding why.

The unpredictable nature of this reversal would make countering Hakari nearly impossible, as opponents would never know what misfortune might befall them next, all while Hakari maintains complete control over the odds.

7) Yuji Itadori

Yuji Itadori (Image via MAPPA)

While Yuji's innate abilities center around enhanced physical prowess, a reversal could manifest as Force Disruption. Instead of amplifying his own strength, he could nullify the physical forces used against him. Any attack's momentum would dissipate upon contact, effectively making him immune to physical damage.

Combined with his already impressive endurance and Divergent Fist technique, Force Disruption would make Yuji nearly untouchable in close combat, able to negate even the most powerful physical strikes.

8) Uraume

Uraume (Image via MAPPA)

Uraume's ice techniques are already formidable, but their reversal would enable Thermal Absorption—the ability to convert heat energy from attacks into cursed energy. This would create a devastating feedback loop where stronger attacks only make Uraume more powerful.

Fire-based techniques would become useless or counterproductive, and Uraume could potentially drain heat from living beings, weakening opponents while empowering themselves with each absorption.

9) Choso

Choso (Image via MAPPA)

Choso currently manipulates his own blood as weapons, but a reversal would grant him Blood Dominion—control over the blood inside his opponents' bodies. This would allow him to manipulate enemies like puppets, slow their movements, or stop blood flow to vital organs.

At its peak, Choso could potentially extract all blood from multiple opponents simultaneously or cause blood to crystallize within their bodies. With humans and curses alike dependent on blood flow, this reversal would make Choso one of the most feared combatants in the jujutsu world.

10) Yuki Tsukumo

Yuki Tsukumo (Image via MAPPA)

Yuki's celestial abilities currently focus on destructive power, but, reversed into Cosmic Harmony, she could create localized gravity fields or space-time distortions. She could decelerate enemies or erect unbreakable spatial shields while also being able to extract targets from their dimensions.

Yuki would reach near-omnipotent power by manipulating fundamental cosmic forces, enabling her to change reality as she sees fit inside her area of influence.

Conclusion

Cursed Technique Reversals represent a key power dynamic in Jujutsu Kaisen, which showcases the series' adept integration of intricate abilities through strategic application. The potential transformations show that reversals go beyond mere inversion of effects because they fundamentally change how techniques work with the world.

The series' development might reveal character advancements in reversal abilities, which could enhance Jujutsu Kaisen's already intricate power system and maintain its status as an outstanding battle manga.

