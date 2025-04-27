Gege never nerfed Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen and the plot proves it

The power structure in Jujutsu Kaisen designed by Gege Akutami values strategic planning above mere physical power. The strategic power system created by Gege Akutami becomes clear through an analysis of Ryomen Sukuna's fight with Satoru Gojo.

Many viewers have expressed confusion about why Sukuna chose not to use his complete range of abilities, including his powerful fire arrow attack, during this crucial fight. A detailed review shows that Gege Akutami didn't weaken Sukuna but instead created specific rules and tactical scenarios which shaped the course of the battle.

The subtle details in this confrontation give viewers a more profound comprehension of the series' highlight battle and display how Jujutsu Kaisen's battle sequences distinguish the show within the shonen genre.

Why Sukuna did not use the Fire Arrow against Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen

Sukuna refrained from using his fire arrow in his fight against Gojo because his tactical strategy guided his combat decisions. Sukuna was simultaneously managing multiple objectives: Sukuna used Mahoraga to adjust to Gojo's Unlimited Void while he worked to break down Gojo's Domain Expansion and preserved the stability of his own Domain.

This multitasking limited his available techniques to those specifically imbued within his Domain Expansion—Dismantle and Cleave being the primary options. The fire arrow, despite its destructive potential, has significant drawbacks that make it impractical in this high-stakes confrontation. The fire arrow technique carries important limitations that factored into Sukuna's battle decisions.

First, it can only be utilized after deploying Dismantle and Cleave, creating a sequence dependency that restricts spontaneous use. Second, the arrow's relatively slow speed makes it ineffective against an opponent of Gojo's caliber without modification.

To use it effectively within his Domain Expansion, Sukuna would need to implement a binding vow to remove these inherent limitations—a complex process that would divert his focus from countering Gojo's immediate threats.

How domain warfare and binding vows limited Sukuna’s use of fire techniques

Additionally, Sukuna's use of binding vows further complicated his ability to utilize fire-based techniques. These vows served specific strategic purposes but created environmental conditions unfavorable for flame manipulation.

This demonstrates Gege's consistent application of his established power system rules rather than an arbitrary weakening of Sukuna's capabilities. The strategic focus on Domain Expansion warfare also dictated Sukuna's technical choices.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Domain battles represent the highest echelon of sorcery combat, where technique compatibility and domain stability become more critical than individual attack potency. Sukuna prioritized maintaining domain stability and countering Gojo's Unlimited Void, which required concentration on domain-specific techniques rather than supplementary abilities like the fire arrow.

Conclusion

The apparent constraints on Sukuna's abilities in battle reflect Gege Akutami's commitment to a coherent power system where even the strongest characters face meaningful limitations. Far from being a narrative shortcoming, this approach enhances Jujutsu Kaisen's storytelling by emphasizing tactical depth over visual spectacle.

The strategic considerations that prevented Sukuna from utilizing his complete arsenal against Gojo highlight the series' sophisticated approach to combat, where victory depends not merely on raw power but on technique application, environmental factors, and split-second decision-making.

This narrative discipline maintains tension even in battles between godlike entities, preserving what makes Jujutsu Kaisen one of the most compelling battle shonen series of its generation.

