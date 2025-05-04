Gojo did tell Yuji about his parents in Jujutsu Kaisen (& Megumi and Nobara's letters prove it)

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami uses strategic omissions to deepen character arcs, notably Yuji Itadori’s mysterious parentage. Evidence suggests Satoru Gojo told Yuji the truth about Kenjaku possessing his mother’s body, paralleling how he informed Megumi and Nobara about their families. However, Yuji’s reluctance to discuss his parents, even with his grandfather, reflects his resolve.

Ad

The revelation, while crucial for context, doesn't define his path. Instead, Yuji focuses on his mission as a sorcerer, ensuring a "proper death" for others. His silence underscores a choice: to move forward without being burdened by the past.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

The weight of truth and Gojo’s calculated disclosure in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The manga panels showing the aftermath of Gojo's private conversation with Yuji, juxtaposed with Megumi and Nobara receiving letters about their parents, create a deliberate parallel. This narrative structure implies equal disclosure among all three students. When Yuji says, "I got to talk to him directly," it suggests an even deeper level of sharing than what occurred through written correspondence.

Gojo's expression in these scenes—mixing his trademark confidence with a rare seriousness—further indicates the gravity of what was discussed. Why would Gojo withhold crucial information from only Yuji, especially when that information directly impacts his understanding of his abilities and connection to cursed energy?

Ad

Also read: Gege never nerfed Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen and the plot proves it

Moreover, Yuji's demeanor and actions post-conversation are telling. He demonstrates a newfound resolution and refuses to discuss his parents with Wasuke, his grandfather, who had been "always suspicious" of his mother. This isn't mere teenage rebellion—it's the reaction of someone who has received disturbing information that recontextualizes his entire existence.

Learning that Kenjaku, an ancient sorcerer, possessed his mother Kaori's body after her death and conceived him with Jin Itadori would be precisely the kind of revelation that might prompt such a response. It's not that Yuji doesn't care—it's that he's made the conscious choice to focus on what he can control: his actions moving forward.

Ad

Beyond bloodlines: Yuji’s choice to define himself outside his origins in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Ad

The apparent "empty mystery" surrounding Yuji's parents isn't empty at all. It's a deliberate narrative choice that honors Yuji's agency as a character. By choosing not to explicitly show the conversation between Gojo and Yuji about his parents, Akutami respects Yuji's decision to move beyond his origins.

The mystery serves the thematic purpose of emphasizing that who we choose to be matters more than who made us. Jujutsu Kaisen explores how characters confront the tension between determinism and free will through their abilities and inherited traits. Yuji believes that understanding one's origins serves only as information and that the key lies in how one acts upon that understanding.

Ad

Also read: Gege never planned to finish this Jujutsu Kaisen fan-favorite plotline (& it's not Sukuna's true identity)

The Jujutsu Kaisen narrative consistently supports this reading through its treatment of family histories across multiple characters. For Megumi, Nobara, Maki, and others, family backgrounds provide context but never excuses or absolute destiny. Akutami’s decision to have Yuji receive this information off-screen highlights a deliberate narrative choice.

It reinforces one of the manga's most powerful thematic statements: we are not bound by our beginnings. Yuji doesn't need to dwell on Kaori and Jin because he has already chosen his purpose: to use his life to protect others and eventually die surrounded by those who care about him. In a world where curses are born from regret, he chooses to move forward without being burdened by the past.

Ad

Conclusion

Jogo, Gojo, and Itadori in JJK (Image via MAPPA)

In Jujutsu Kaisen, what remains unsaid often carries deeper meaning. The unspoken exchange between Gojo and Yuji about his parents highlights that some truths, though acknowledged, need not dominate one's identity. Yuji’s decision to carry the weight of Kenjaku’s possession of his mother without letting it define him reveals true strength, not just in power, but in emotional resilience.

Ad

This restraint in storytelling emphasizes growth through silent acceptance. Akutami’s nuanced approach enriches the narrative, offering readers more than supernatural conflict, inviting reflection on how we face painful truths and choose to move forward without being consumed.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More