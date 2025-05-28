8 anime swordsmen who'd benefit the most from each Star Wars lightsaber style

The wide range of techniques and philosophies displayed by anime swordsmen provides an exceptional viewpoint for investigating the Star Wars lightsaber style system. The various lightsaber styles, ranging from Form I's straightforward approach to Form IV's acrobatic prowess, reflect tactical methods used in anime sword fighting.

Ad

The distinct personalities and martial approaches of anime warriors naturally correspond with the fighting styles created by Jedi and Sith. Studying the parallels between anime swordsmen and lightsaber forms allows us to find the most suitable lightsaber styles for legendary anime warriors.

When Eastern and Western swordplay traditions combine, they create amazing opportunities that expand both universes through deeper insights into their unique fighting philosophies.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ad

Trending

Ichigo Kurosaki, King Bradley, and 8 other anime swordsmen who'd benefit the most from each Star Wars lightsaber style

1) Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach- Shii-Cho

One of the anime swordsmen, Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo Kurosaki exemplifies the raw power seen in many anime swordsmen, making Form I an ideal Star Wars lightsaber style for him. This foundational form relies on broad strikes and simple defenses, perfectly aligning with Ichigo’s instinctive, force-driven combat approach. His Zangetsu unleashes immense energy, echoing Form I’s emphasis on direct, powerful attacks.

Ad

Focused on protecting others through strength rather than finesse, Ichigo thrives on adaptability and improvisation. The form’s straightforward movements and disarming techniques enhance his overwhelming spiritual pressure, reinforcing his aggressive yet noble fighting philosophy.

Also read: 10 morally grey anime villains, ranked by popularity

2) King Bradley from Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood- Makashi

One of the anime swordsmen, King Bradley (Image via Studio Bones)

King Bradley stands among anime swordsmen as a master of precision, making Form II the perfect Star Wars lightsaber style for him. Known for elegant thrusts, refined blade work, and superior footwork, Form II mirrors Bradley’s lethal efficiency and Ultimate Eye, which lets him anticipate and counter attacks flawlessly.

Ad

His disciplined military background and decades of experience align with Makashi’s emphasis on technical perfection and strategic dueling. The form’s focus on prediction and conserving energy complements Bradley’s cold, calculated combat style, amplifying his role as a near-unbeatable homunculus warrior.

Also read: 10 anime characters with inferiority complex

3) Kenshin Himura from Rurouni Kenshin- Soresu

One of the anime swordsmen, Kenshin Himura (Image via Liden Films)

The most defensive Star Wars lightsaber style, Form III, finds its anime counterpart in Kenshin Himura. The defensive Soresu lightsaber technique perfectly complements Kenshin’s commitment to protect life with his reverse-blade sword. His unmatched speed and reflexes enhance the form’s defensive strengths, while its energy efficiency supports his non-lethal combat approach.

Ad

Kenshin’s experience shielding others from multiple foes matches Form III’s focus on wearing down opponents. This style’s emphasis on outlasting rather than overpowering mirrors his philosophy of incapacitating enemies without taking lives.

Also read: 10 best anime to watch if you like Star Wars

4) Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer- Ataru

One of the anime swordsmen, Tanjiro Kamado (Image via Ufotable)

Among anime swordsmen, Tanjiro Kamado is a natural fit for Form IV, the most acrobatic Star Wars lightsaber style. Ataru demonstrates exceptional mobility with aerial attacks and seamless movement, which corresponds ideally to Tanjiro’s Water Breathing abilities and his flexible approach during combat.

Ad

His physical agility, flexibility, and strength fulfill the athletic requirements of the form, while his empathetic character improves his positioning and anticipation.

Tanjiro’s creative problem-solving and passionate spirit align with Form IV’s dynamic, unpredictable combat style. This high-energy approach complements his mission-driven resolve to protect others and defeat powerful enemies through relentless, flowing offense.

Also read: 10 Isekai anime characters who should have been reverse Isekai'd

5) Guts from Berserk- Djem So

Ad

One of the anime swordsmen, Guts (Image via OLM Studio)

Guts stands as one of anime's most relentless swordsmen who perfectly embodies the aggressive combat style of Star Wars' Form V. The defensive-to-offensive transformation ability of Djem So creates a synergy with Guts' brutal combat style and his immense strength while wielding the Dragon Slayer.

Ad

His experience battling monstrous foes suits the form’s emphasis on powerful counters and raw force. Guts' direct tactics and indomitable will reflect Form V’s focus on domination through strength. This style complements his ability to endure and retaliate, turning every clash into an opportunity to crush his enemies with sheer power.

Also read: 10 Isekai anime heroes loved by all fans, ranked in terms of strength

6) Erza Scarlet from Fairy Tail- Niman

Ad

One of the anime swordsmen, Erza Scarlet (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Erza Scarlet stands out among anime swordsmen for her adaptability, making Form VI the ideal Star Wars lightsaber style for her. Niman emphasizes balance, versatility, and integration of Force powers mirroring Erza’s Requip magic, which lets her switch weapons and armor mid-battle. Her tactical intelligence suits the form’s focus on studying opponents and adapting accordingly.

Ad

With vast combat experience and fluid transitions between offense and defense, Erza thrives in a style that values preparation over specialization. Form VI’s hybrid nature aligns with her ability to blend swordsmanship and magic into unpredictable, strategic combat.

Also read: 10 Isekai anime set in video games

7) Akame from Akame ga Kill!- Vaapad

One of the anime swordsmen, Akame (Image via White Fox)

Akame, one of the deadliest anime swordsmen, is perfectly suited for Form VII—the most aggressive and emotionally driven Star Wars lightsaber style. Vaapad transforms inner darkness into powerful attacks that resemble the assassin training of Akame and Murasame's deadly curse, which ends battles with a single strike.

Ad

She maintains a tranquil appearance while hiding her deadly intent, which matches the unpredictable and deceptive characteristics of the form. Akame’s ability to stay composed under extreme pressure suits Vaapad’s psychological demands.

Her willingness to sacrifice everything for victory matches the form’s all-in combat philosophy, making her a master of swift, decisive, and devastating combat execution.

Also read: 10 anime characters who prefer to stay detached from reality

8) Roronoa Zoro from One Piece- Jar'Kai

Ad

One of the anime swordsmen, Roronoa Zoro (Image via Toei Animation)

Zoro stands out among anime swordsmen because he fits perfectly with the dual-wielding Star Wars lightsaber technique known as Jar'Kai. Mastering the three-sword style requires exceptional coordination and control alongside ambidexterity, essential skills for navigating Jar'Kai’s complex multi-blade combat.

Ad

Zoro possesses the required physical power and dedicated training to satisfy the rigorous demands of this fighting style. The unpredictable multi-directional attacks he executes perfectly match Jar'Kai’s strategy of maintaining relentless offensive pressure to overwhelm opponents.

Zoro excels at this advanced technique because his tactical mind and relentless discipline would transform his swordsmanship into synchronized strikes and relentless pressure from multiple angles.

Also read: 10 anime side characters who deserve their own series

Ad

Conclusion

Combining the techniques of anime sword fighters with the Star Wars lightsaber form demonstrates how different fighting philosophies can amplify each warrior’s abilities. Pairing appropriate lightsaber forms with anime characters' innate skills results in heightened combat efficiency for each swordsman.

Guts' brute strength thrives in Form V's counters, while Kirito’s dual-wielding peaks with Jar’Kai. These pairings highlight the universal principles behind great swordsmanship, showing how the structured styles of Jedi and Sith can complement the instinct, technique, and spirit of anime’s most iconic fighters for ultimate combat synergy.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More