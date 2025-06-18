10 anime powers more difficult to understand than Gojo's Infinity from Jujutsu Kaisen

The Infinity technique, developed by Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen, fascinates audiences through its impenetrable defense, which generates an endless gap between him and any approaching threats. The power system of Jujutsu Kaisen impresses with its mathematically precise and complex structure, but Gojo's Infinity functions through a relatively simple spatial manipulation method.

Within the anime universe, there exist abilities that surpass Gojo's Infinity technique by a significant margin when considering conceptual complexity. Other abilities in the anime universe push our understanding of reality and causality to new limits while making Jujutsu Kaisen's Infinity appear basic in comparison.

Gold Experience Requiem, Imagine Breaker, and 8 other anime powers more difficult to understand than Gojo's Infinity from Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Accelerator's Vector Manipulation from A Certain Magical Index

Accelerator as seen in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Accelerator's Vector Manipulation demonstrates a complexity far beyond the single infinite barrier created by Jujutsu Kaisen's Infinity. His power grants him control over every vector imaginable, from physical forces like velocity and electricity to abstract principles such as the Earth's rotation.

The real-time mathematical processes needed to control all forces, including abstract vectors such as "misfortune" or "reflection," make Gojo's spatial infinity appear simple. Accelerator must understand and manipulate the fundamental forces that govern reality itself, calculating infinite variables simultaneously.

2) Giorno's Gold Experience Requiem from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Giorno's Gold Experience Requiem as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Gold Experience Requiem operates beyond the physical constraints that define the limits of Jujutsu Kaisen's most powerful techniques. Unlike Gojo's Infinity, which prevents attacks from reaching him, Gold Experience Requiem resets the very concept of "reaching truth" or completing any action against Giorno.

The metaphysical implications of negating causality itself, creating infinite death loops where opponents experience death without ever actually dying, operate on a level of reality manipulation that makes spatial infinity look primitive. GER doesn't just manipulate space—it manipulates the fundamental nature of cause and effect.

3) Yhwach's The Almighty from Bleach

Yhwach as seen in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

The Almighty dwarfs Jujutsu Kaisen's predictive abilities through its omniscient future sight. Yhwach can perceive all possible futures simultaneously and alter them at will, making Gojo's defensive infinity seem reactive rather than proactive.

This power requires understanding precognition, timeline manipulation, fate alteration, and the cognitive capacity to process infinite branching possibilities. While Infinity creates a barrier in space, The Almighty creates barriers across time itself, preventing unfavorable outcomes before they can even be conceived.

4) Kumagawa's All Fiction from Medaka Box

Misogi Kumagawa as seen in the anime (Image via Gainax)

All Fiction represents a level of reality erasure that makes Jujutsu Kaisen's domain expansions look limited in scope. This ability can delete anything from existence, including abstract concepts like time, color, death, or even the damage Kumagawa himself has sustained.

The philosophical complexity of "undoing" fundamental aspects of reality, and the mental framework required to conceptualize non-existence, far exceeds the spatial mathematics behind Infinity. Where Gojo prevents interaction, Kumagawa prevents existence itself.

5) Rimuru's Raphael/Great Sage from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Rimuru Tempest as seen in the anime (Image via Rimuru Tempest)

The artificial intelligence known as Raphael displays such complexity that it renders even Jujutsu Kaisen's analytical characters basic and straightforward. This skill can analyze, predict, and manipulate reality through pure information processing, creating new abilities, altering fundamental laws, and affecting souls and concepts through computational power alone.

While Gojo's Infinity requires constant cursed energy maintenance, Raphael operates on a level of autonomous intelligence that can rewrite the rules governing power systems entirely.

6) Touma's Imagine Breaker from A Certain Magical Index

Touma as seen in the anime (Image via J. C. Staff)

Though Imagine Breaker looks simple when compared to the complex methods of Jujutsu Kaisen, its actual function lies in eliminating possibilities and cancelling out miracles. Unlike Infinity, which coexists with supernatural phenomena, Imagine Breaker potentially unravels the fundamental laws holding reality together.

The philosophical implications of distinguishing "natural" from "supernatural" phenomena, and the power to negate concepts like luck, fate, and divine intervention, create a complexity that transcends mere spatial manipulation.

7) Altair's Holopsicon from Re:Creators

Altair as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Troyca)

Holopsicon operates on a metafictional level that makes Jujutsu Kaisen's reality-based power system seem confined. This ability makes any story or concept real through "movement," essentially rewriting the narrative of reality itself.

While Gojo manipulates space within his universe's rules, Altair manipulates the rules themselves, treating reality as a story that can be edited. The complexity of understanding multiple layers of existence and the relationship between fiction and reality far exceeds spatial infinity.

8) Featherine's Reality Revision from Umineko When They Cry

Featherine Augustus Aurora (Image via Studio Deen)

Reality Revision treats the universe as text that can be rewritten at will, making even Jujutsu Kaisen's domain expansions seem like minor environmental changes. Featherine exists outside causality entirely, understanding multiple layers of reality and meta-narrative structures.

Where Infinity creates space between Gojo and attacks, Reality Revision can simply delete the concept of attacks, enemies, or even conflict itself from the story of existence.

9) Yogiri Takatou's Instant Death from My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered

Yogiri Takatou As seen in the anime (Image via Okuruto Noboru)

Instant Death represents the ultimate negation power, capable of killing abstract concepts, immortal beings, and even the idea of being "unkillable." Unlike Jujutsu Kaisen's death-related techniques, which operate within biological limitations, Yogiri can terminate ideas, end possibilities, and destroy things existing beyond physical reality.

The philosophical complexity of defining what constitutes "existence" that can be ended creates conceptual challenges that dwarf spatial mathematics.

10) Anti-Spiral's Probability Alteration from Gurren Lagann

Anti-Spiral as seen in the anime (Image via Gurren Lagann)

Probability Alteration operates on multiversal scales, making enemy attacks infinitely unlikely while ensuring the Anti-Spiral's success. This power requires understanding quantum mechanics, infinite probability matrices, and mathematical possibility across infinite realities.

While Jujutsu Kaisen's Infinity prevents attacks through spatial manipulation, Probability Alteration prevents attacks by making them mathematically impossible across all possible universes simultaneously.

Conclusion

While Jujutsu Kaisen's Infinity remains one of anime's most elegantly explained complex abilities, these ten powers demonstrate that the realm of supernatural abilities extends far beyond spatial manipulation. From reality revision to probability alteration, these techniques challenge our understanding of existence itself.

Jujutsu Kaisen excels at translating complex ideas into understandable content while simultaneously demonstrating anime's limitless imaginative potential. Their abilities function on both philosophical and mathematical bases which elevate simple ideas into powerful displays surpassing Gojo's well-known infinite space manipulation in the vast landscape of anime powers.

