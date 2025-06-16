4 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who could survive a nuke (& 4 who never stood a chance)

Jujutsu Kaisen introduces sorcerers and curses who wield powers that challenge traditional notions of destructive capabilities. Characters in this setting exhibit powers that stretch from reality manipulation to colossal curse energy quantities, prompting viewers to question the limits of their capabilities.

Ad

The extreme differences in survival capabilities between characters become obvious when examining situations that involve ultimate destruction, such as surviving a nuclear blast.

Certain characters hold techniques that give them theoretical protection against the most powerful attacks, but others with formidable combat abilities would be completely defenseless when faced with overwhelming force.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

4 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who could survive a nuclear explosion

1) Gojo Satoru

Ad

Trending

Gojo Satoru (Image via MAPPA)

Among the characters in Jujutsu Kaisen, only Gojo Satoru demonstrates the ability to withstand a nuclear explosion without sustaining any damage. Through his Limitless technique enhanced by the Six Eyes ability, Gojo Satoru uses Infinity to generate an unreachable space that separates him from any incoming attack.

Ad

The spatial barrier he creates blocks every possible threat from reaching him, including heat, shockwaves, and radiation. The infinite gap stops all attacks from reaching Gojo so that even nuclear explosions lose their power. Gojo could remain at ground zero and return unscathed because any attack finds itself blocked by an unreachable space.

Also read: 10 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who would be broken with Cursed Technique Reversals

2) Ryomen Sukuna

Ryomen Sukuna (Image via MAPPA)

Sukuna's survival prospects stem from his overwhelming cursed energy reserves and adaptive capabilities rather than direct defense. As the King of Curses, Sukuna has demonstrated incredible regenerative abilities and the capacity to form binding vows that enhance his chances of survival.

Ad

Through domain expansion of the Malevolent Shrine and his immense cursed energy reserves, Sukuna can both generate protective barriers and regenerate after sustaining fatal injuries. Sukuna's binding vows and limitless cursed energy reserves give him the potential to survive catastrophic damages, which would destroy ordinary beings, despite the possibility of severe initial injuries from a blast.

Also read: 10 Solo Leveling characters who'd fit right into Jujutsu Kaisen's world

3) Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkotsu (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta's survival hinges on his extraordinary cursed energy reserves, second only to Gojo's, and his partnership with Rika. His reverse-cursed technique mastery gives him the best healing factor among human sorcerers, potentially allowing recovery from near-fatal radiation exposure.

Ad

More importantly, Yuta can copy cursed techniques, including potentially defensive abilities like barriers or spatial manipulation. With Rika active, he gains access to stored techniques and enhanced abilities.

While he might suffer initial damage if caught unprepared, his combination of massive cursed energy, healing abilities, and copied techniques could enable survival and recovery from nuclear devastation.

Also read: 10 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who can make it to a soccer team

4) Kenjaku

Kenjaku (Image via MAPPA

Kenjaku presents a unique case for nuclear survival due to his ability to transfer between bodies. Even if a nuclear explosion destroys his current vessel, his consciousness and mastery of cursed techniques could allow him to escape via soul transfer or other contingency methods.

Ad

With centuries of experience and deep knowledge of cursed energy, he’s likely prepared for catastrophic scenarios. Kenjaku would outsmart death through cursed spirit manipulation and strategic backup plans to avoid complete annihilation and maintain his existence.

Also read: 10 anime characters like Kenjaku from Jujutsu Kaisen

4 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who never stood a chance

1) Yuji Itadori

Yuji Itadori (Image via MAPPA)

Despite being Jujutsu Kaisen's main hero with extraordinary physical power, Yuji does not possess essential defensive methods to endure a nuclear explosion. Yuji's combination of greater durability and faster speed shows remarkable effectiveness when facing magical threats, yet functions entirely differently when compared to nuclear-level destruction.

Ad

Nuclear devastation's immediate impact through extreme heat and destructive radiation would surpass Yuji's human physiology before he could respond. Yuji would meet the same end as any enhanced human when faced with ultimate destruction because he lacks access to barrier techniques and significant regenerative powers, without which he cannot manipulate space.

Also read: 10 mythological creatures that would be special grade curses in Jujutsu Kaisen

2) Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi Fushiguro (Image via MAPPA)

Megumi's Ten Shadows technique grants him access to powerful shikigami, but none possess the defensive capabilities needed against nuclear force. While his shadows can hide objects and summon creatures for combat, they cannot create barriers capable of withstanding nuclear heat and radiation.

Ad

His most powerful shikigami, while formidable in battle, are still bound by physical limitations that nuclear weapons transcend. The instantaneous nature of nuclear destruction would give Megumi no time to strategize or summon appropriate shadows. Also, his technique fundamentally lacks the protective elements necessary for surviving such overwhelming environmental devastation.

Also read: I'm tired of saying this, but Yuki Tsukomo never deserved her fate in Jujutsu Kaisen

3) Nobara Kugisaki

Nobara Kugisaki (Image via MAPPA)

Nobara's Straw Doll technique excels in combat through resonance and cursed energy manipulation, but offers zero defensive applications against physical destruction. Her technique requires existing connections to targets and operates through cursed energy rather than creating protective barriers.

Ad

Her admirable courage and determination fall short because she has no defense against a nuclear attack. Her ability to manipulate connections, which defends her against curses, becomes useless when encountering environmental destruction that operates without cursed energy or spiritual bonds.

Also read: Satoru Gojo could have ended Jujutsu Kaisen under one condition

4) Toge Inumaki

Toge Inumaki (Image via MAPPA)

Inumaki showcases a standout power in Jujutsu Kaisen by using spoken orders to force others to perform specific actions. However, this technique requires active communication and affects beings capable of understanding language, making it useless against environmental destruction. Nuclear explosions don't listen to commands or possess consciousness that can be influenced.

Ad

The nuclear destruction that moves faster than sound waves would stop Inumaki from uttering any protective words. He possesses an attack method that works strongly on living targets but fails to shield from physical forces and environmental dangers.

Also read: Megumi was always Satoru Gojo without the Deus Ex Machina in Jujutsu Kaisen

Conclusion

Exploring a hypothetical nuclear survival situation displays how Jujutsu Kaisen differentiates between fighting skills and ultimate protection abilities. The abilities of Gojo and Sukuna extend into reality modification territory, which allows them to surpass normal destruction limits by using space manipulation and self-repair capabilities.

Ad

Skilled fighters Yuji and Megumi show exceptional abilities but do not possess the necessary defensive techniques required to endure ultimate destruction. The most powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen possess powers that change battle dynamics to create protections that defy physical boundaries rather than relying purely on attack strength.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More