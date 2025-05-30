Sukuna's ultimate defeat in Jujutsu Kaisen doesn't make sense, and no, it's not why you think

The complete defeat of Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen has initiated widespread discussions about power scaling mechanics, along with plot armor and narrative consistency issues. The essential element that makes Sukuna's defeat truly remarkable is the deep psychological similarities and thematic connections between Sukuna and Megumi, rather than the supernatural elements involved.

Through the fusion of Sukuna and Megumi into "Meguna," the narrative explores deeper themes about trauma and isolation as forces that craft dark vessels, while making Sukuna's defeat both inevitable and essential to the story.

The seamless fusion of isolation, power, and identity in Jujutsu Kaisen

The concept of Meguna serves multiple narrative purposes that extend far beyond simple power dynamics. First, it provides the mechanism to separate Yuji and Sukuna, allowing their ideological conflict to reach its natural conclusion without the complications of shared consciousness. This moment provides both Gojo and Sukuna with a climactic showdown at their highest powers, which they both merit.

Meguna reveals Megumi's potential transformation if he had lacked the moral anchors that connected him to humanity—this darker self that Gojo believed existed under his surface. This transformation reveals the fundamental similarity between Sukuna and Megumi that makes their fusion so seamless.

Both characters share histories marked by isolation and the absence of proper adult guidance. Megumi's upbringing was characterized by emotional neglect, with only his equally lost sister Tsumiki and the distant figure of Gojo—himself more of a teenage prodigy than a nurturing guardian—providing any semblance of connection.

Forced to raise themselves, Megumi and Tsumiki developed their own moral framework in a vacuum, leading to Megumi's selective approach to saving people and his struggle to reach his full potential. The contrast with Yuji illuminates why Sukuna could never fully dominate his original vessel.

Yuji's grandfather, Wasuke, provided the crucial foundation that Megumi lacked—a loving, consistent adult presence that instilled not just kindness but a robust sense of self. This grounding made Yuji fundamentally incompatible with Sukuna's worldview, creating constant internal resistance.

When we see "Yujikuna" in action, we glimpse a version of Yuji who either never received Wasuke's guidance or chose to ignore it entirely—more playful and chaotic, but fundamentally at odds with his core nature. Meguna, by contrast, represents perfect synthesis.

The reserved, analytical nature of this incarnation reflects how Megumi's natural introspection combines with Sukuna's ancient cunning. Without Tsumiki as his moral compass and emotional anchor, Megumi becomes untethered from the human connections that once defined his purpose.

The loss of his sister doesn't just remove his primary motivation—it eliminates the last barrier between his own capacity for darkness and Sukuna's malevolent influence. This psychological compatibility explains why Meguna appears so natural and terrifying.

Megumi's body serves as more than Sukuna's ill-fitting disguise because it represents the true merging of two individuals who both endured abandonment and learned to depend on themselves. Through their diverse beginnings, they independently adapted survival methods and beliefs since their worlds offered minimal genuine support or direction.

Conclusion

Sukuna's ultimate defeat via Meguna stands out as it elevates the conflict from a mere power struggle to a deep examination of human nature and resilience. Sukuna's defeat becomes unavoidable since his victory signifies isolation as superior to connection, together with despair overpowering hope.

By embodying the path that Megumi—and by extension, any abandoned child—might have taken without love and guidance, Meguna serves as both a cautionary tale and a redemptive opportunity.

Sukuna's defeat through this vessel becomes not just narratively satisfying, but thematically essential, proving that even in Jujutsu Kaisen's world of curses and supernatural power, the most profound battles are still fought in the human heart.

