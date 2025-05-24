I'm tired of Jujutsu Kaisen fans not understanding how souls work

The Jujutsu Kaisen series has gained global attention through its complex power system and engaging characters, even though its fandom faces a glaring issue that demands examination. Even though Gege Akutami built his world carefully and explained it clearly throughout his manga work, fans still struggle to grasp essential concepts of soul mechanics in this universe.

Ad

The misunderstandings among fans represent basic errors that change how character abilities and plot elements are perceived and undermine the deeper metaphysical structure that makes Jujutsu Kaisen's magic system intriguing. It has become necessary to clarify the misconceptions that need to be eliminated to understand this topic properly.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Misunderstandings about soul damage and healing in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The most common misunderstanding in Jujutsu Kaisen fandoms revolves around the mistaken belief that soul damage can be repaired using standard healing methods. The misconception arises because people have a fundamental misunderstanding of what makes soul manipulation truly terrifying in Akutami's world.

Physical injuries can be healed using reverse-cursed methods or medical treatments, but soul damage permanently transforms the core of an individual. Mahito's reshaping of someone's soul goes beyond injury because he alters the person's basic identity. The manga explicitly demonstrates this through multiple examples.

Ad

Also read: Nobara's return was absolutely necessary in Jujutsu Kaisen (& Sukuna already showed why)

Characters like Mahito can transfigure souls to make bodies appear unharmed while the spiritual damage remains irreversible. Even powerful sorcerers like Yuji, who possesses unusual soul awareness, cannot undo what Mahito has done. The only exceptions are Sukuna and Yuji, and their abilities work through completely different mechanisms than traditional healing.

Yorozu's attempt to create replacement limbs through construction doesn't constitute healing, it's essentially creating prosthetics that work around the damage rather than reversing it. Another critical misunderstanding involves the relationship between souls and bodies.

Ad

Also read: 10 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who would be broken with Cursed Technique Reversals

Readers often regard them as independent, but Jujutsu Kaisen demonstrates their distinct nature yet reveals their deep-rooted connection. The soul remains intact after bodily destruction, according to the series, because cursed spirits and supernatural events demonstrate this concept. However, this doesn't mean they operate independently.

The soul shapes the body's form and abilities, but physical injuries can impact spiritual health. This interconnectedness becomes crucial when examining why techniques like the Reverse Cursed Technique cannot address soul damage. RCT works by reversing physical damage through cursed energy manipulation, but cannot fundamentally alter the soul's structure.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Kenjaku explains that sorcerers cannot guard their souls with cursed energy in any meaningful way, he's highlighting a fundamental limitation that many fans refuse to accept. The misconception about soul reinforcement represents perhaps the most dangerous misreading of the series.

Fans often assume powerful sorcerers can protect their souls through sheer force of will or cursed energy application. However, the manga repeatedly demonstrates that even grade-one sorcerers and special-grade threats remain vulnerable to soul manipulation. Mahito's self-assuredness comes from knowledge of cursed energy's fundamental limitations instead of arrogance.

Ad

Also read: Gojo did tell Yuji about his parents in Jujutsu Kaisen (& Megumi and Nobara's letters prove it)

The effectiveness of Sukuna and Yuji comes from their special situations, which include Sukuna's ancient wisdom and Yuji's unmatched spiritual consciousness, instead of finding a hidden technique that escaped other sorcerers. Their immunity to soul manipulation results from their ability to understand and perceive souls beyond the reach of normal sorcerers.

These misunderstandings show a significant problem with the way readers digest complicated manga storylines. Many readers prefer to project their own interpretations onto the material instead of thoroughly examining explanations and identifying consistent patterns. The existence of echo chambers allows inaccurate information to disperse more quickly than precise analysis.

Ad

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

A proper understanding of Jujutsu Kaisen's soul mechanics is crucial because it helps readers comprehend plot developments and recognize the existential threats posed by certain characters. Mahito terrifies others because he has the power to cause lasting damage in an environment where healing is possible for most injuries.

Sukuna's knowledge of soul manipulation makes him dangerous beyond his raw power level. These elements lose their impact when fans misunderstand the fundamental rules governing them. Perhaps it's time for the fandom to approach Akutami's carefully constructed world with the attention and respect it deserves.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More