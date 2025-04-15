10 Solo Leveling characters who'd fit right into Jujutsu Kaisen's world

Solo Leveling characters possess unique abilities that align intriguingly with the cursed techniques found in Jujutsu Kaisen. Both series explore strength hierarchies, supernatural battles, and character growth through intense combat. Adapting Solo Leveling's hunter skills into Jujutsu Kaisen’s cursed energy framework creates a seamless crossover potential.

For example, Sung Jin-Woo’s shadow army could be reimagined as a shikigami-based cursed technique, while other hunters’ powers could evolve into domain expansions. The thrilling concept of Solo Leveling characters joining forces with Yuji Itadori and Gojo Satoru to battle powerful curses fuels fan excitement, blending two distinct mythologies into one captivating supernatural universe.

Sung Jinwoo, Cha Hae-In, and 8 other Solo Leveling characters who'd fit right into Jujutsu Kaisen's world

1) Sung Jinwoo

One of the Solo Leveling characters, Sung Jinwoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The main character from Solo Leveling could easily join the ranks of special grade sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen. Sung Jinwoo's method of extracting and manipulating shadows operates similarly to Megumi Fushiguro's Ten Shadows Technique yet has the potential for limitless scaling.

His constant evolution from weakest hunter to god-like entity parallels the growth mechanics of jujutsu sorcerers who develop through battle experience and near-death encounters.

Jinwoo's connection to the Monarch of Shadows would function similarly to how vessels work in Jujutsu Kaisen, perhaps positioning him as a special vessel comparable to Yuji Itadori. His ability to level up and assign stat points could translate to a unique cursed technique that allows him to refine specific aspects of his cursed energy control.

2) Cha Hae-In

One of the Solo Leveling characters, Cha Hae-In (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The "Nation's Sword" from Solo Leveling would make for an exceptional sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen's world. Her supernatural ability to detect monster scent could easily translate to sensing cursed energy, making her invaluable for curse detection. Much like Maki Zenin's enhanced physical abilities, Cha Hae-In's exceptional swordsmanship and reflexes would make her a formidable combatant against special grade curses.

Her dignified persona and dedication to duty would position her as a respected figure similar to Yuta Okkotsu - powerful yet humble. Given her trajectory in Solo Leveling, she'd likely become a grade 1 or special grade sorcerer capable of handling missions independently.

3) Woo Jinchul

One of the Solo Leveling characters, Woo Jinchul (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As the head of the monitoring division and an S-rank hunter, Woo Jinchul's electric manipulation would translate perfectly into a cursed technique in Jujutsu Kaisen. His practical application of power and analytical mindset positions him similarly to semi-grade 1 sorcerers like Kento Nanami - experienced, reliable, and methodical.

His loyalty to authority figures would likely extend to the Jujutsu higher-ups, making him a trusted operative within the system. Woo Jinchul's electric abilities would function as a specialized inherited technique similar to those possessed by the Zenin family members, allowing for both ranged attacks and enhanced close combat.

4) Go Gunhee

One of the Solo Leveling characters, Go Gunhee (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Chairman of the Hunter Association in Solo Leveling would likely occupy a similar position of authority as Master Tengen or Gojo Satoru. As one of Korea's first S-rank hunters, Go Gunhee's experience and substantial combat abilities would earn him respect among jujutsu sorcerers.

More importantly, his political acumen would make him a key player in the jujutsu society's leadership structure, balancing power between different factions while maintaining humanity's defense against curses.

5) Baek Yoonho

One of the Solo Leveling characters, Baek Yoonho (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Guild Master of the Hunters Guild and "White Tiger" would enter Jujutsu Kaisen's world with a transformation technique reminiscent of Panda's Gorilla Mode or Todo's immense physical prowess. His ability to transform into a massive white tiger would function as a specialized cursed technique that enhances his physical attributes to extraordinary levels.

Baek Yoonho's leadership qualities and tactical mind would position him as a potential leader within the jujutsu society, perhaps as the head of a division or special team. His transformation ability would allow him to engage special grade curses in direct combat, making him an invaluable asset during large-scale operations.

6) Choi Jong-In

One of the Solo Leveling characters, Choi Jong-In (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The Ultimate Soldier from Solo Leveling brings a mastery over fire that would translate beautifully to a specialized cursed technique. Similar to how Inumaki's cursed speech operates as a unique power, Choi Jong-In's fire manipulation would allow him to control temperatures, create devastating flame attacks, and manifest burning constructs through cursed energy.

His stern demeanor and moral compass align with the disciplined approach of many jujutsu sorcerers. As a guild master and S-rank hunter, he would likely attain grade 1 status quickly, offering strategic advantages through overwhelming offensive capabilities and area denial tactics against powerful curses.

7) Goto Ryuji

One of the Solo Leveling characters, Goto Ryuji (Image via Chugong/DUBU/ Webtoon)

Japan's S-rank hunter representative would fit seamlessly into Jujutsu Kaisen's predominantly Japanese setting. His strict adherence to rules and measured approach to power would mirror characters like Kusakabe or Nanami, who represent the professional, by-the-book side of jujutsu sorcery.

Goto's considerable combat abilities would translate well to curse fighting, likely manifesting as a straightforward but highly effective cursed technique focused on maximizing damage output. His sense of national duty would extend to protecting Japan from curses, positioning him as a reliable ally during crises.

8) Hwang Dongsoo

One of the Solo Leveling characters, Hwang Dongsoo (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The S-rank hunter would match Jujutsu Kaisen’s antagonists due to his sadistic nature and desire for power. His unethical path to power mirrors curse users like Mahito and Kenjaku, who treat human life as expendable for achieving their goals.

Hwang Dongsoo's exceptional power and haughty demeanor would result in a devastating cursed technique that overwhelms enemies through sheer force. In the universe of jujutsu, he could join antagonistic groups working to overthrow existing systems and become a curse user who leverages tainted jujutsu for his benefit.

9) Thomas Andre

One of the Solo Leveling characters, Thomas Andre (Image via Chugong/DUBU/ Webtoon)

The National Level Hunters' "Goliath" would become a physical anomaly in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe comparable to Toji Fushiguro and Maki Zenin. Even without his reliance on corrupted energy manipulation, his exceptional abilities stem from his near-invulnerability and tremendous physical strength.

Thomas Andre's straightforward approach to combat would translate to simple but overwhelmingly powerful applications of cursed energy, enhancing his already formidable physical abilities. As the strongest hunter from the USA, he might function as an international ally to Japan's jujutsu society during global threats.

10) Min Byung-Gyu

One of the Solo Leveling characters, Min Byung-Gyu (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The healing S-rank hunter would fulfill a critical role in Jujutsu Kaisen's world as a specialist in reverse cursed technique, similar to Shoko Ieiri. His ability to heal even fatal wounds would make him an invaluable support character during operations against dangerous curses.

The anxious personality of Min Byung-Gyu would integrate seamlessly into Jujutsu Kaisen because many characters in the series experience psychological burdens alongside their abilities. Through jujutsu training, his healing abilities would become more sophisticated and would extend into healing cursed techniques, surpassing Solo Leveling's limits.

Conclusion

The match between Solo Leveling characters and Jujutsu Kaisen's supernatural elements shows how power systems focused on individual development and unique abilities attract universal audiences.

Within the reality of Jujutsu Kaisen, these Solo Leveling characters would transform their hunter skills into cursed techniques while their personalities and roles would align seamlessly with those of jujutsu sorcerers.

The crossover possibilities between these series demonstrate why they both fascinate audiences, because they utilize supernatural powers that reveal their users' personality traits and life backgrounds to craft character-focused narratives where personal development parallels ability progression.

