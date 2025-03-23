"Bring Back Nanami" - BTS' leader RM shares Jujutsu Kaisen Hidden Inventory movie trailer

On March 23, 2025, Jujutsu Kaisen unveiled more details about the airing of the Gojo Past Arc compilation movie. While this update satisfied the general fandom, a big star had a request from this movie that might be too hard to fulfill. Moreover, the star took this request to his Instagram story (@rkive).

Kim Namjoon, more commonly known as the leader of the Korean band BTS, shared the movie's trailer alongside a request to bring back Nanami, the series' supporting character who died during the Shibuya Incident Arc. Along with the trailer, he wrote in his Instagram story (as translated by Google from Korean):

"Bring Back Nanami."

BTS' Kim Namjoon requests the comeback of Nanami from Jujutsu Kaisen

On March 23, 2025, during a Jujutsu Kaisen panel on Anime Japan 2025, more details about Gojo's Past Arc were shared. These details included the confirmation of the movie's release on May 30, 2025, through the latest trailer and the unveiling of the over-the-top movie experience through a 5.1-channel sound mix and special arrangements of OSTs (original soundtracks).

While fans rushed to get their advance bookings in the cinemas, the BTS member created his own hype. On his Instagram page, Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, shared the movie's trailer, adding a caption to "Bring Back Nanami."

RM is also the leader of the popular Korean boyband named BTS. The boyband member has bagged various music awards under RM, some of which include the Korean Hip-Hop Award for Collaboration of the Year in 2023 for Sexy Nukim (with Balming Tiger) and the UK Music Video Award for the Best Alternative Video – International in 2024 for Lost!.

The songwriter's gesture proved his connection with Jujutsu Kaisen, more specifically towards Nanami who faced a cruel fate during the Shibuya Incident Arc. While RM's request might just be a hard pill to swallow, his interest in the series reflects the significant growth of the anime industry over the years and specifically the popularity of the series.

Kento Nanami and Jujutsu Kaisen

Nanami as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Kento Nanami is a supporting character of Jujutsu Kaisen. As a first-grade sorcerer who worked for Jujutsu Tech's Tokyo branch, Nanami was one of the most skilled fighters. He was known for his knowledge of cursed energy and for executing immaculate techniques that even left some special-grade cursed spirits confused.

However, the sorcerer met his end during the Shibuya Incident Arc. After escaping Dagon's domain in a fatally injured state, Nanami was wandering around the Shibuya station, killing any cursed spirit he could find. Sadly, he encountered his nemesis, Mahito. To add fuel to the fire, Itadori Yuji, Nanami's apprentice, also arrived at sight and Nanami was blown to shreds before the protagonist.

