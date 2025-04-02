Who is the female monarch in Solo Leveling? Querehsha's role, explained

In the world of Solo Leveling, the concept of Monarchs represents some of the most formidable antagonists that protagonist Sung Jinwoo must face in his journey as the Shadow Sovereign. Among these powerful entities stands a singular female presence whose deadly elegance and insect-based abilities make her particularly memorable.

Querehsha, the Queen of Insects and sole female Monarch balances motherly care for her minions with ruthless bloodlust. With glowing red eyes, pale skin, black hair, and insectile traits, she embodies terror. Though brief, her role powerfully showcases the Monarchs' might before succumbing to Jinwoo's growing strength.

Querehsha's Role in Solo Leveling's Original Timeline

Querehsha's introduction in Solo Leveling marks a crucial moment, establishing the Monarchs' immense threat. She first appears alongside Rakan and Tarnak in the brutal assassination of Christopher Reed, an elite S-Rank Hunter, showcasing their overwhelming power.

Her most significant role unfolds during the Monarchs War Arc when Sillad, the Beast Monarch, learns of the Shadow Monarch's betrayal. Unlike Tarnak and Yogumunt, who refuse to attack Jinwoo, Querehsha eagerly joins the assault, confident in her superiority—a fatal miscalculation.

Querehsha as seen in the manhwa (Image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

During the battle in Seoul, instead of focusing on Jinwoo, Querehsha becomes distracted by Beru, one of his shadow soldiers and a former ant monarch. Her motherly instinct toward insect-like beings leads her to attempt to control Beru rather than address the greater threat.

This distraction proves costly, as Jinwoo seizes the opportunity to strike, cutting her in half. Though she regenerates, her attacks remain ineffective against Jinwoo's superior abilities. Ultimately, he annihilates her using his Mutilation skill.

As the only female Monarch, Querehsha's downfall signifies Jinwoo's growing dominance, showcasing his immunity to powerful foes and solidifying his ascension to full Shadow Monarch status. Her defeat marks a pivotal milestone in his journey toward absolute power.

Querehsha's Powers and Abilities, Explained

As the Queen of Insects and one of the nine Monarchs in Solo Leveling, Querehsha wields immense power, making her a formidable adversary. Her raw physical strength allows her to injure even Jinwoo and effortlessly overpower lesser beings like Beru. Her advanced mana manipulation enhances this, enabling her to conjure massive green hands composed of pure magical energy.

What sets Querehsha apart is her insect-based abilities. She can induce venom potent enough to be lethal to most foes, though ineffective against Jinwoo. More disturbingly, she possesses necromantic powers, using parasitic infection to reanimate corpses as puppet soldiers.

Defensively, her near-instant regeneration allows her to recover from severe injuries, including being bisected, though it fails against Jinwoo's Mutilation skill, which destroys her. Like other Monarchs, she can create Gates between dimensions and manifest her spiritual body, transforming into a monstrous insect-like entity.

Beyond combat, Querehsha demonstrates intelligence and strategy through the Pledge of Trust spell, which forces absolute honesty in agreements. She combines raw power with necromantic terror and cunning magic to become a unique threat, but fails against Jinwoo's superior strength.

Conclusion

The female Monarch in Solo Leveling, Querehsha, presents herself as a remarkably potent enemy due to her formidable combination of intelligence and unique power abilities, which Jinwoo struggles to overcome. The Monarchs display their terrifying power through their insect-like traits and merciless fighting style, which confirms their significant danger to humans.

Jinwoo causing the fall of this powerful female Monarch marks a turning point in the show because it demonstrates his quick advancement as a hunter and his capability to defeat superior opponents. Her failure in battle demonstrates Jinwoo's supremacy and establishes him as an undeniable challenge.

