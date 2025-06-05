5 fantasy anime characters who can stop the rumbling in Attack on Titan (& 5 who would perish in no time)

The Rumbling from Attack on Titan is one of anime’s most terrifying apocalyptic threats, but certain fantasy anime characters may have the power to stop it, or fall trying. Eren Yeager’s plan unleashes countless Colossal Titans to flatten the world, seemingly unstoppable within his universe. Yet across the anime multiverse, characters with reality-warping powers or strategic brilliance might stand a chance.

From godlike beings to grounded heroes, their fates vary: some could halt the destruction single-handedly, while others would be crushed instantly. This contrast reveals the vast spectrum of power scaling within fantasy anime’s most intense hypothetical crossovers.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 fantasy anime characters who could stop the rumbling

1) Saitama from One Punch Man

Saitama (Image via Madhouse)

In the realm of fantasy anime, Saitama represents the ultimate embodiment of physical strength. Saitama's boundless strength lets him effortlessly destroy Colossal Titans, and his incredible speed allows him to arrive at any battlefield the moment it begins. Saitama maintains his power against extreme heat and crushing force, which enables him to destroy entire enemy formations with one punch.

The shockwaves produced by his attacks have the power to knock down thousands of Titans simultaneously. The extreme strength and absurd durability of Saitama enable him to become the most dependable and straightforward response to Eren Yeager's devastating attack, while other fantasy anime characters would fail against the massive Rumbling.

2) Rimuru Tempest from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Rimuru Tempest (Image via Rimuru Tempest)

Rimuru Tempest is one of the most adaptable fantasy anime characters because his reality-warping abilities make the Rumbling appear manageable. His Predator skill could consume Titans en masse, while Megiddo rains destruction from afar.

Unlike those relying on brute strength, Rimuru’s intellect allows him to identify Eren as the true threat. With space-time manipulation, mind control, and a vast magical arsenal, he could end the crisis at its root. His near-godlike status places him in a tier far above most fantasy anime characters when facing apocalyptic scenarios like the Rumbling.

3) Ainz Ooal Gown from Overlord

Ainz Ooal Gown (Image via Madhouse)

Few fantasy anime characters rival Ainz in destructive magical power. With 9th-tier spells like "Nuclear Blast" and "Fallen Down," he can obliterate hordes of Colossal Titans in moments. His ultimate spell, "The Goal of All Life is Death," could even bypass their near-immortality.

Unlike others who tire in prolonged battles, Ainz’s undead nature grants him limitless stamina, allowing continuous assault. This character stands out because of his unmatched firepower and strategic genius, which enables him to destroy the Rumbling through magical dominance and relentless, calculated strikes.

4) Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen

Satoru Gojo (Image by MAPPA Studios)

Gojo's defensive capabilities make him unique among fantasy anime characters facing the Rumbling. His Limitless technique and Infinity barrier render him practically untouchable by physical threats, including giant titans. His Hollow Purple technique could annihilate colossal masses of enemies, while his Domain Expansion might contain or incapacitate Eren temporarily.

Unlike many fantasy anime characters who rely purely on offense, Gojo's perfect balance of offense and defense makes him ideally suited for this scenario. His ability to teleport and fight at range would allow him to systematically dismantle the Rumbling while remaining completely safe from retaliation.

5) Madara Uchiha from Naruto Shippuden

Madara Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Among fantasy anime characters, Madara in his ultimate form possesses every tool needed to stop the Rumbling. His Planetary Devastation could crush multiple Colossal Titans with massive gravitational forces, while his Limbo clones could attack from invisible dimensions. His precognition through Sharingan and Rinnegan would allow him to predict and counter the titan's movements perfectly.

Most importantly, Madara's Ten Tails-level chakra reserves offer the sustainability that many other fantasy anime characters lack when facing endless waves of enemies. He could potentially extract Eren from the Founding Titan through brute force or powerful Genjutsu, ending the threat at its source.

5 fantasy anime characters who would perish instantly

1) Subaru Natsuki from Re:Zero

Subaru Natsuki (Image via White Fox)

While Return by Death grants Subaru a unique advantage among fantasy anime characters, his lack of combat abilities makes survival impossible. Unlike other fantasy anime characters who might find creative solutions, Subaru possesses no means to harm even a single Colossal Titan, let alone millions.

He would become trapped in an endless loop of death, getting trampled, burned, or crushed repeatedly, potentially driving him completely insane from the accumulated trauma.

2) Tanya Degurechaff from The Saga of Tanya the Evil

Tanya Degurechaff (Image via NUT)

Despite her magical artillery skills setting her apart from mundane fantasy anime characters, Tanya remains fundamentally human. While she might destroy a few titans with tactical magical strikes, one heat wave or swipe from a Colossal Titan would incinerate her mid-flight.

Among fantasy anime characters, she represents the tragic category of those with significant power that isn't scaled appropriately for this threat level.

3) Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Edward Elric (Image via Studio Bones)

Edward's alchemical powers impress in the fantasy anime world, but they prove inadequate against massive titan-sized dangers. Although he possesses the skill to alter landscapes and build protective barricades, his power falls short for destroying 60-meter titan armies.

The constraints of his ethical principles would prevent him from effectively competing against more merciless fantasy anime figures because he would spend crucial time trying to rescue civilians instead of concentrating on neutralizing the direct threat.

4) Kazuma Satou from KonoSuba

Kazuma Satou (Image via Studio Deen)

Among fantasy anime characters, Kazuma represents the everyman hero whose intelligence and tactics can't overcome raw power disparities. His steal ability and various party tricks would be utterly useless against titans of this scale.

Unlike other fantasy anime characters who might die heroically, Kazuma would likely panic, deliver a sarcastic final comment, and get stepped on within minutes of encountering the Rumbling.

5) Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer

Tanjiro Kamado (Image via Ufotable)

While Tanjiro's determination rivals any fantasy character, his sword techniques are designed for human-sized opponents. Even his most powerful breathing techniques couldn't significantly damage a Colossal Titan's massive body.

His compassionate nature, admirable among fantasy anime characters, would become a fatal weakness as he might hesitate to attack what he perceives as suffering beings rather than mindless monsters.

Conclusion

This scenario highlights the vast spectrum of power scaling among fantasy anime characters, from grounded heroes to cosmic entities. Ultimately, the Rumbling proves that in such overwhelming situations, raw power and proper scaling matter far more than heart, technique, or strategy in determining who survives—and who perishes.

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More