Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11: Yuu and Himari part ways as he loses the bet with Kureha

Premiered on Friday, June 13, 2025, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11 follows the emotional aftermath of Yuu and Himari’s kiss, unfolding amid the pressure of completing his accessory for the bet. However, lingering romantic tension distracts Yuu, leading to a noticeable decline in the quality of his work, a decline that had already begun earlier. As a result, he ultimately loses the bet to Kureha.

Ad

Feeling responsible, Himari decides to pursue a career as a successful model, hoping to turn her growth into a way to realize the dream she shares with Yuu. The penultimate episode concludes with Himari and Yuu sharing a heartfelt farewell as they prepare to walk separate paths for now.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11 opens with Yuu and Himari processing their emotions following the kiss

Himari in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11, titled Goodbye, Sunflower, opens with Yuu overwhelmed and confused after Himari’s unexpected kiss at the sunflower festival. Unsure of what it meant, he talks it over with his plants until Shinji shows up and overhears him.

Ad

Trending

Shinji clarifies that he wasn’t conspiring against Yuu with Kureha; in fact, Kureha had only used him for information, adding that she likely prefers working solo. Then comes a surprising admission. Shinji confesses that the reason he never turned on Kureha is because he loves her.

Rion and Yuu in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Shinji then brings up Yuu and Himari's kiss. Yuu, still flustered, says he hasn’t confessed and shares how it all unfolded. Shinji, amused, points out that things can no longer stay strictly platonic between Yuu and Himari. Before leaving, he encourages Yuu to focus on the bet for now. Determined, Yuu redirects his attention toward making the perfect accessory.

Ad

Meanwhile, at home, Himari is equally mortified by her own impulsiveness. Unsure of how Yuu feels, she starts to worry that he might now dislike her. Just then, Hibari pays her a visit. Upon hearing what happened, he praises her for being honest about her feelings.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11: Rion reveals her true intentions to Yuu as he loses the bet with Kureha

Rion hopes for Himari to share Yuu with her (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11 then sees Yuu struggle to focus on his project, still distracted by the kiss. Rion enters, having learned about the kiss from Shinji, and surprises Yuu by encouraging him to confess his feelings to Himari.

Ad

She admits she’s fine if they date, as her ultimate goal is to become Himari’s top friend. She hopes that maybe one day, Himari will even share him with her. Himari arrives just as Rion leaves, after giving her a quick punch as "punishment."

Alone with Himari, Yuu brings up the kiss and hints that he has something important to tell her once he wins his bet with Kureha. He then reveals that the accessory for the bet will be a tiara adorned with sunflowers.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later, while hanging out, Himari mentions an upcoming family trip. With Yuu’s house about to get crowded, she offers him her place to work. He begins building the tiara at Himari’s, surrounded by Hibari and their grandfather’s antics. As the deadline approaches, the tiara looks promising, until Yuu notices the sunflowers are wilting from poor preservation. Distraught, he and Hibari set out to find fresh ones.

The story skips ahead to Yuu revealing his finished tiara to Himari and Hibari. They then present it to Kureha, who finds it cute and is even considering keeping it for herself. However, she judges that it’s not worthy enough to win. She reveals she knows it’s a backup, as Sakura told her about the original one failing. She criticizes Yuu for not being fully dedicated to his work and walks off with Rion.

Ad

Yuu loses the bet to Kureha (Image via J.C.Staff)

Yuu confronts Sakura, who doubles down, saying he hasn’t been taking his craft seriously. She reveals that many among his previously returned accessories were defective, with wilting flowers.

Ad

After giving him a suggestion to add variety, he rushed and made poor choices. She tells him bluntly that he may not be cut out for this. Crushed, Yuu tells Himari to forget that he had promised to reveal something to her before.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11 concludes with an emotional farewell between Himari and Yuu

Yuu and Himari bid their goodbyes (Image via J.C.Staff)

Afterward, in the closing moments of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11, Shinji meets with Himari to clarify that he had no part in the earlier scheme, but now his true plans are beginning. He urges Himari to join Kureh’s agency and aim for the top, telling her it’s a perfect chance to make a name for herself and to use her charm to help promote Yuu’s accessories.

Ad

He suggests that while she’s away, Rin can support Yuu, suggesting that she’s only letting Rin borrow Yuu, not giving him away. He says if her bond with Yuu is real, then time and distance won’t break it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Himari blames herself for distracting Yuu and complicating things with her impulsiveness. She spends one last day with him before leaving town, asking him not to cheat on her while she’s gone. She tells him that if she can succeed as a model, it will bring them closer to achieving their shared dream.

But as the moment of separation draws near, she’s overcome with doubt and emotion. Seeing this, Yuu offers to give up his own dream for her, but Himari refuses.

Ad

Yuu holds her hands and reassures her that to build a future together, they need to walk separate paths for now. He promises they’ll meet again as best friends, no matter how their feelings evolve. With that, he bids farewell to their romance, for now, and wishes her well, closing Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11 on a heartfelt, bittersweet note.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11: A brief review and final thoughts

Shinji suggests that Himari use this opportunity (Image via J.C.Staff)

J.C. Staff continues to deliver consistent production quality in this penultimate episode of the Spring 2025 season. Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 11 offers a compelling blend of drama and emotional storytelling. As Himari and Yuu part ways for now, the narrative takes significant strides forward, building strong momentum for the finale.

Ad

The production remains striking, with vibrant visuals, brilliant animation, polished art direction, and fluid character movement, alongside stellar voice acting and impactful soundtracks. Altogether, episode 11 stands out as another emotionally resonant and engaging installment as the anime nears its final episode.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More