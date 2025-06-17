Dandadan chapter 199: Release date and time, where to expect, and more

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Dandadan chapter 199 is set to be released on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 12 am JST. Chapter 198, released in Japan on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, marks a turning point in the battle against the Typhoon Human.

Ad

Momo and her team confront the Eye of the Typhoon, facing massive lightning counterattacks. However, thanks to Okarun’s earlier insight and Momo’s quick thinking, they shift their focus to the Typhoon’s core just past the Eye. Using Jiji’s Evil Gun and Zuma’s support, they stir cold seawater within the Typhoon to dissipate the storm from within, which seems to begin dissipating the storm.

With that, Dandadan chapter 199 is expected to confirm whether Momo’s strategy succeeded in bringing down the Typhoon Human or if the battle will intensify further. If the threat is truly neutralized, the story may shift toward what follows next.

Ad

Trending

Dandadan chapter 199 release date, time, and countdown

Momo and Okarun (Image via Science SARU)

As mentioned, Dandadan chapter 199 is set to be released early on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 12 am JST. Therefore, most international readers will be able to access the chapter earlier on Monday, June 23, 2025, at various times due to time zone differences.

Ad

The release times for Dandadan chapter 199 in different regions of the world are as follows:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, June 23 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, June 23 11:00 AM British Summer Time Monday, June 23 4:00 PM Central European Summer Time Monday, June 23 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, June 23 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, June 23 11:00 PM Australia Central Daylight Time Tuesday, June 24 1:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to read Dandadan chapter 199?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dandadan chapter 199 will be available on several digital platforms, including Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform. Both MANGA Plus and Viz Media websites will provide free access to the chapter; however, they only offer the first and the last three chapters for free.

To gain full access to all chapters, readers can turn to the MANGA Plus app or Shonen Jump+. However, the latter only offers the original Japanese version, which can be accessed through either a point system or a subscription.

Ad

A brief synopsis of Dandadan chapter 198

Jiji's Evil Gun plays a key role in taking down the Typhoon Human (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan chapter 198, titled Smash the Typhoon’s Eye!, picks up with Momo and the group flying on the Tsuchinoko as they approach the core of the Typhoon Human, the massive Eye. Momo directs Jiji to blast the Eye using his Evil Gun ability. However, Jiji struggles to stabilize himself on the Tsuchinoko’s back and can't aim properly.

Ad

Momo restrains him with her powers, while Zuma lends a hand. With their support, Jiji manages to fire Evil Gun at the Eye, landing a direct hit. Despite the damage, the Eye instantly regenerates and retaliates with a powerful lightning strike, narrowly missing them. Realizing how lethal the situation is, Momo and Jiji conclude that even a single hit could be fatal. When brute force fails, Momo recalls what Okarun told her: that the Typhoon is a living Cryptid.

Ad

Suddenly inspired, she asks Naki Kito to feed more frozen sharks to the Tsuchinoko. Naki warns that doing so will make the Serpent too heavy to keep flying, but Momo reveals she plans to dive straight into the Eye anyway. Although the team panics over the risk of being hit mid-dive, Momo remains determined.

Expand Tweet

Ad

She hasn’t given up and is ready to take down the Typhoon and deal with the Kito family afterward. Naki follows through. As the Eye begins to charge for another lightning strike, Momo instructs the Tsuchinoko to shoot the frozen sharks at the Eye. The sharks act as a makeshift shield, leveraging the low conductivity of ice to block the lightning.

As they nearly crash into the Eye, Momo turns the Tsuchinoko to avoid direct impact, revealing that her real target is not the Eye, but the Typhoon itself. Once inside the Typhoon’s core, she tells Jiji to fire the Evil Gun into the sea, intending to stir the cold seawater into the Eye and dissipate the storm. Jiji complies, but the blast isn’t strong enough.

Ad

As the Eye prepares to retaliate again, and with their frozen shark supply exhausted, things grow desperate. In a final push, Zuma channels all his energy to amplify the Evil Gun. The chapter ends dramatically as the enhanced blast seems to succeed, and the Typhoon begins to break apart.

What to expect in Dandadan chapter 199? (speculative)

The Kito family (Image via Science SARU)

With the Typhoon Human appearing to weaken following Momo and her team’s final coordinated attack, Dandadan chapter 199 is expected to confirm whether her strategy truly succeeded in neutralizing the threat or if the battle against it will escalate even further.

Ad

If the Typhoon is indeed defeated, the story may shift focus to how Momo and the others safely make it back to the plane or potentially transition into a confrontation with the Kito family, setting the stage for the next major conflict.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More