Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11: A sudden twist sees Takamine selecting Shirota to play the Prince

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11, released on Crunchyroll on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, opens with Shirota losing the Prince role to Ouji in the casting vote, placing him in the role of the Prince’s guard instead. As preparations for the cultural festival move forward, Takamine and Shirota share a touching evening together stargazing on the school rooftop before the big day.

Ad

During the festival, the pair also explores a haunted house attraction, resulting in many amusing moments. Just as the play is about to begin, Ouji shows up injured from an accident and is no longer able to perform. In a surprising turn, rather than using her power to reverse the incident, Takamine makes a bold and unexpected decision to cast Shirota as the Prince instead.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11 begins with play preparations underway as Shirota loses the Prince role to Ouji

Ouji and Shirota (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11, titled "I’ll Let You Do a Dry Run," picks up where the previous episode left off, with Takamine calling for a vote to decide whether Shirota or Ouji plays the Prince in their class’s Cinderella play. In the anonymous ballot, Shirota loses by a landslide.

Ad

Trending

Later, Takamine confesses to Shirota that her talk about making Ouji her second closet was just a tactic to push him to take the next closest role. Her real plan was always for Shirota to step up. He ends up cast as the Prince’s guard, a role that offers nearly the same stage time, allowing him to support her as her closet while keeping Ouji out of the picture.

Takamine also hopes it will help Shirota explore new things and grow. When Shirota wonders who the one vote in his favor came from, Takamine coyly dodges the question (implying it was her).

Ad

Takamine in episode 11 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

As the festival approaches, rehearsals get underway. The day before the event, Takamine and Shirota help set up the stage. Shirota reflects on how much more openly Takamine interacts with him now, but soon messes up painting the staircase backdrop, critical for her dramatic shoe-drop scene. Takamine uses her time-rewind ability to fix the mistake.

Ad

She then pulls Shirota behind the set so he can help her with her underwear, but the task is rushed when someone comes looking for her. A wooden beam nearly falls, but Takamine effortlessly catches it while discreetly fixing her garment, reminding Shirota to be more efficient in his duties next time.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11: Shirota and Takamine stargaze as the cultural festival begins

Takamine and Shirota (Image via LIDENFILMS)

In Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11, the remaining play preparations proceed smoothly. Afterward, as the students head home, Takamine invites Shirota to the rooftop for some quiet stargazing.

Ad

She explains that doing it alone would be boring, and this might be their last chance, as next year, their final year, will be packed with entrance exam preparations, leaving little time for moments like this.

Shirota reassures her that they’ll have other chances in university, where the cultural festivals are likely to be bigger and will give them another opportunity to stargaze. He then expresses his desire to be by her side when that time comes.

Ad

Takamine in episode 11 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Moved, Takamine reveals how she initially disliked Cinderella’s passive nature, yet came to empathize with her. As she takes Shirota’s hand, preparing to say something important, she suddenly sneezes. Misunderstanding, Shirota assumes she’s getting cold and cuts her off, apologizing and suggesting they head back.

Ad

Though she tries to clarify that wasn’t her intent, he places his jacket over her shoulders. Touched, she gives in to the situation, not revealing what she initially meant to say.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The next morning at the cultural festival, before their scheduled dress rehearsal, the two have time to explore. Noticing Shirota’s nervousness, Takamine insists on helping him relax by enjoying the festival together, claiming she can’t allow even his minor role to tarnish the play.

When they begin drawing attention, Shirota redirects them to a haunted house attraction. Though Takamine tries to act tough, it’s obvious she’s scared. She uses her power twice to avoid jumpscares, but eventually gets caught in a trap. In a moment of panic, it’s Shirota who comes to her rescue.

Ad

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11 concludes with Ouji getting injured, prompting Takamine to appoint Shirota as the new Prince

Takamine in Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11 (Image via LIDENFILMS)

In the closing moments of Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11, as Takamine and Shirota head back to class, the mood quickly shifts. They return to find everyone panicked since Ouji, who’s supposed to play the Prince, is missing. Attempts to contact him fail, intensifying the concern.

Ad

Suddenly, Ouji appears, injured. He explains that he was hit by a dump truck but insists he can still perform. Despite his resolve, the others rush him to the infirmary.

Shirota urges Takamine to use her ability to rewind time and prevent the accident, but she instead proposes finding a replacement. With only an hour left before the play starts, Shirota is stunned by the apparent gamble until Takamine unexpectedly declares him Ouji’s substitute, as his role could be cut without disrupting the script.

Ad

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11 closes on a humorous and surprising note as Shirota and the rest react in disbelief to Takamine’s last-minute decision.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! episode 11 delivers a captivating blend of comedy and drama. As Takamine and Shirota’s bond deepens throughout episode 11, the sudden twist of Ouji’s accident heightens the tension.

Takamine’s unexpected choice to cast Shirota as the Prince just moments before the performance adds suspense leading into the finale. With consistently polished visuals and production quality, this penultimate entry stands out as an engaging watch.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More