Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12 (finale): Himari is freed from Kureha as she and Yuu confess their true feelings

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12 (finale) aired on Friday, June 20, 2025, and saw Yuu and Himari preparing to part ways, with Himari resolved to move to Tokyo. However, prompted by Rion, Shinji intervened to change the course of events. Rion and Yuu confront Himari about her true desires, realizing she actually wanted to stay.

With money borrowed from Hibari, Shinji paid off Himari’s debt to Kureha, freeing her from the obligation. The episode closed on a warm note as Himari and Yuu finally confessed their feelings for each other.

Yuu explained the true meaning behind the purple tulip seed in their friendship ring, symbolizing eternal love. Thus, the season comes to a heartfelt close while hinting there’s much more to their story.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12 opens with Shinji convincing Yuu to go with Himari as Rion pulls the strings

Rion in the finale (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12, titled Flowers that Bloom Along the Path of Dreams, opens with Himari reflecting on the invisible thread that ties two people in unrequited love, clearly thinking about her feelings for Yuu.

Meanwhile, Rion reflects on how she dislikes summer, feeling distanced from Yuu. Sent to deliver a gift to the Makishimas, she finds Shinji unusually cheerful now that Himari is leaving for Tokyo.

He encourages Rion to make her move, but she surprisingly asks him to stop Himari instead, saying she doesn’t want to win this way. It’s revealed that Shinji initially befriended Yuu because Hibari liked him, but they became genuine friends over time.

Yuu and Shinji (Image via J.C.Staff)

Rion insists she’s only letting Himari "borrow" Yuu for now, confident she’ll win in the end. Shinji agrees to help one last time but warns her not to expect more favors, something Rion is perfectly fine with. Hibari then receives a mysterious call, presumably from Shinji.

Elsewhere, Yuu is lost in thought, anxious about Himari’s departure and unsure if she’ll come back. As he tries to stay calm, Shinji appears, encouraging him to go after her, reminding him that he once planned to. When Yuu hesitates, Shinji accuses him of using Himari rather than truly loving her.

This sparks a heated response, with Yuu finally expressing his true feelings, that he loves Himari no matter what. Realizing what he must do and encouraged by Shinji’s push, Yuu runs off toward the station, determined to catch Himari before she leaves.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12: Rion and Yuu have an emotional moment with Himari as Shinji helps free her from Kureha

Himari and Rion in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12 (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12 shifts to Himari waiting at the station, torn by guilt for betraying Rion while pretending to support her, secretly kissing Yuu. Despite everything, her love for Yuu overshadows her regret. She hopes Rion won’t show up.

Thinking back to how Kureha once praised her looks, which inspired her to support Yuu in the only way she felt capable, now, though, all she wants is more time with him, something no longer possible.

As she begins to tear up, Rion arrives. Himari tries to act unfazed, but Rion bluntly asks if her dream is more important than her feelings for Yuu. Himari snaps that she’s going to Tokyo to help open Yuu’s store, even if it’s not what she truly wants.

When Himari lashes out, asking why Rion doesn’t go instead, Rion surprisingly agrees, offering to go in her place if Himari gives her Yuu in return.

Shinji in this episode (Image via J.C.Staff)

Rion asks Himari to promise she’ll give up on Yuu once the store is open and find someone new. But Himari refuses, remembering that it was Yuu who gave her meaning. Rion confronts her inability to speak her true feelings, pushing Himari to finally break down in tears, admitting she doesn’t want to go.

Rion comforts her, reminding her not to lose sight of the present while chasing dreams. Just then, Yuu arrives, asking Himari not to leave. He confesses that while he may not be able to choose between love and ambition, he knows she doesn’t really want to go, and she doesn’t have to if it’s against her wishes.

Himari and Yuu in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12 (Image via J.C.Staff)

He clarifies that she doesn’t need a reason to be with him. He wants her to stay for herself, not for his sake. Just as emotions rise, Kureha appears and interrupts, reminding Yuu that he lost their bet. When Himari’s debt is brought up, Shinji suddenly shows up and pays it off, revealing he borrowed the money from Hibari.

Kureha, stunned by the unexpected twist, leaves in comedic frustration with Hibari, freeing Himari and drawing a close to the incident on an emotional and amusing note.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12 concludes with Yuu and Himari confessing their love

Yuu and Himari in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12 (Image via J.C.Staff)

In the closing moments of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12, the drama wraps up as Shinji jokes that all the chaos was worth it for the trio’s rom-com-level entertainment. With the tension gone, Himari treats Rion and Shinji to sushi, marking a lighthearted end, for now.

Later, Yuu confesses to Himari that he’s letting go of his original dream of opening a store. Sakura's criticism made him realize he was so fixated on the idea that he missed what really mattered. Now, he’s thinking bigger, with the store just one step in his journey.

He returns the best friend ring to Himari, who asks if they’re still just friends. Yuu finally reveals the meaning behind the purple tulip seed hidden in the ring to her, which symbolizes eternal love, hinting that they’re not best friends anymore.

Yuu stops Himari from leaving (Image via J.C.Staff)

The story shifts to a normal school day. Himari, wearing the ring as a choker again, playfully asks Yuu if he loves her. He nods, and as they trip and fall together, he finally says it out loud. Just as they’re about to kiss, Rion and Shinji barge in, breaking the moment.

The finale ends on a cheerful note with the four friends back to their usual banter, and the narrative suggests that this isn’t the end of their story.

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12: A brief review and final thoughts

Himari and Yuu confess to one another (Image via J.C.Staff)

J.C. Staff wraps up the Spring 2025 season with a touching and emotional finale in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 12. The episode delivers several narrative twists as characters confront their true feelings, culminating in Yuu and Himari finally opening up to one another, bringing the story to a fulfilling close.

The production continues to shine, featuring vivid visuals, smooth animation, refined art direction, and expressive character movements. Combined with strong voice performances and a well-matched soundtrack, the finale offers a heartfelt and visually satisfying conclusion to the rom-com’s first season.

