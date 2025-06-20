Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129: release date and time, where to expect, and more

According to the MANGA Plus website, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 is set to be released on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Chapter 128, released in Japan on Friday, June 20, 2025, confirmed the defeat of the Meireki Mega Monster, causing the spirits tied to it—including the souls of the Edo Samurai and Kafka, who had merged with them—to begin fading.

Just as Kafka prepares to disappear, Chief Shinomiya appears within his consciousness and saves him by giving his own heart, entrusting Kafka with the future of humanity.

With the manga set to conclude in the next chapter, readers can expect Kafka’s long-awaited reunion with Mina and hope for answers to lingering questions like the true origins of the kaiju and deeper insights into their existence.

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 (finale) release date, time, and countdown

Kafka and Mina as kids (Image via Production I.G)

As previously mentioned, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 will be released early on Friday, July 18, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Most international readers can access the final chapter earlier on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at varying times due to time zone differences.

The release timings for Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Thursday, July 17 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Thursday, July 17 11:00 AM British Summer Time Thursday, July 17 4:00 PM Central European Summer Time Thursday, July 17 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Thursday, July 17 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Thursday, July 17 11:00 PM Australia Central Daylight Time Friday, July 18 1:30 AM

Where to read Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129?

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 is scheduled for release on various digital platforms, including Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform. Viz Media and MANGA Plus websites provide free access to the chapter.

However, only the first and last three chapters can be accessed for free. To get full access to all chapters, readers can turn to the MANGA Plus app or Shonen Jump+, although the latter only offers it in the Japanese original version.

A brief synopsis of Kaiju No. 8 chapter 128

Chapter 128 confirms Meireki Kaiju's defeat (Image via Production I.G)

Kaiju No. 8 chapter 128, titled "Full Force Impact!," picks up immediately after Kafka delivers the final, decisive blow to the Meireki Kaiju’s core. The monster lets out a dying screech as its vitals fade and its body begins to collapse. With the kaiju defeated, the revived monsters also fall, marking humanity’s hard-earned victory. Amid the cheers, Mina searches for Kafka.

Kafka lies atop the monster’s remains, barely conscious. He reflects on how, with the Edo Samurai’s vengeance fulfilled, their spirits, and his own, have begun to fade. Accepting his fate, he shares a quiet moment with his younger self, thankful that he was able to fight beside Mina and fulfill their childhood promise. He entrusts the future to his comrades.

Just as Kafka is ready to give in to his fate, Chief Shinomiya appears within his mindscape. Now freed, along with the other spirits, from Meireki Kaiju’s grasp, the Chief thanks Kafka and reminds him that while the battle is over, the true challenge, rebuilding, starts now.

Kafka laments not being able to stop Kaiju No. 9 in time, but the Chief reassures him that humanity has faced devastation before and has always pushed forward stronger than before. He gives Kafka the responsibility of rebuilding and ensuring humanity’s safety from here on, but Kafka says he cannot return, having already turned his heart into a kaiju core.

Then, the Chief strikes his chest, seemingly transferring his own heart to Kafka. He then entrusts him with protecting humanity, and especially his daughter, Kikoru. As Kafka begins to fall with the kaiju’s crumbling body, Kikoru calls out, and Reno catches him just in time.

The penultimate chapter ends on a hopeful note, as Kafka’s kaiju form fades, revealing his human body, while Kikoru and Reno look on with relief.

What to expect in Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129? (speculative)

Kafka Hibino as Kaiju No. 8 (Image via Production I.G)

With the Meireki Kaiju’s defeat confirmed and Kafka saved by Chief Shinomiya from fading away with the Edo Samurai, Kaiju No. 8 chapter 129 is expected to explore what happens next now that Kafka is rescued. His long-awaited reunion with Mina is likely on the horizon, serving as a fitting emotional payoff to his journey.

As the series heads into its finale, readers also hope the final chapter will address remaining mysteries, such as the origins of the kaiju, their true nature, and the larger forces behind their existence.

