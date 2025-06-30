According to the official MANGA Plus website, Dandadan chapter 201 is set to be released on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Chapter 200, released in Japan on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, provides a comprehensive update across multiple fronts, from Momo’s group safely arriving in Shimane to the aftermath of the battle between Okarun’s team and Murakami-sensei.
It also uncovers the Serpoians as the masterminds behind the Typhoon Human attack, while revealing that the Kito family was sent to the moon by the Evil Eye’s punch.
With the stage now set for the next arc, the upcoming chapter is expected to further explore Momo’s group’s journey in Shimane and the challenges they may face. At the same time, it’s likely to unveil the mysterious object Seiko had delivered to Okarun.
Dandadan chapter 201 release date, time, and countdown
As previously mentioned, Dandadan chapter 201 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 12 AM JST. For most international readers, it will be accessible earlier due to timezone differences, on Monday, July 7, 2025, at varying times.
The release timings for Dandadan chapter 201 in different parts of the world are as follows:
Where to read Dandadan chapter 201?
Dandadan chapter 201 will be released on different digital platforms, including Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform, Viz Media’s official website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication service. The MANGA Plus and Viz Media websites provide free access, but note that they only offer the first and the last three chapters for free.
For full access to all chapters, readers can turn to Shonen Jump+ or the MANGA Plus app. However, Shonen Jump+ only offers the original version of the manga in Japanese, which can be accessed either through a point system or a subscription.
A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 200
Dandadan chapter 200, titled Everyone’s Whereabouts, continues after Daiki, Raiya, and Seiko rescue Momo, Jiji, and Zuma. Thanks to Daiki’s help, the plane manages a safe landing, still in the empty space.
As relief washes over the group, Vamola warns that time in the empty space is about to end. Momo tells everyone to return to their seats, and they narrowly make it before returning to real space. Meanwhile, regular passengers note the disappearance of the blade-wielding Kito family.
Elsewhere, the Kito family finds themselves stranded on the moon. Naki Kito, believing Momo betrayed them after using them in the Typhoon Human battle, vows revenge.
Back with the Serpoians, it’s revealed they were behind the Typhoon Human attack. They teleported it from the Philippines to take down the plane along with Momo Ayase. They now see Momo as an unusually dangerous threat, one they prefer not to confront. But as Count Saint Germain would steal her powers if they don’t do anything soon, they plan to send more troops to deal with her first.
Meanwhile, Takeshi Murakami is arrested after Kouki testifies to his blackmail. As Aira and the other injured are hospitalized, Kouki feels responsible. Kinta, however, notes that the case is far from over as the true culprit, the mysterious Orchestrator, remains at large.
He theorizes that criminal organizations now operate like secret societies, hiding in plain sight and using anonymous contractors to avoid detection. Okarun doubts if they can reach the Orchestrator, but Kinta believes their lack of trust will lead to their fall. For now, he suggests reinforcing bonds with reliable allies.
Just then, Manjiro appears. He relays that Seiko’s group was recently attacked by an unknown force, prompting her to send him to protect Okarun’s team. She also entrusted him with an item to deliver to Okarun. The chapter ends on a suspenseful note as Manjiro hands Okarun something wrapped in cloth.
What to expect in Dandadan chapter 201? (speculative)
With Momo’s group having safely arrived in Shimane, Dandadan chapter 201 is expected to shift focus back to their original mission of restoring Momo to her normal form from her current miniature state. At the same time, the chapter is likely to reveal the mysterious object that Seiko entrusted Manjiro to deliver to Okarun, along with its significance and intended purpose.
Meanwhile, with the Serpoians preparing to make their next move against Momo’s group, the narrative is poised to explore what challenges and threats await them in Shimane, setting the stage for the next phase of the story.
