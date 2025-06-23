Dandadan chapter 200: release date and time, where to expect, and more

According to the official MANGA Plus website, Dandadan chapter 200 is set to be released on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 12 AM JST. Chapter 199, released in Japan on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, picks up after Momo and her team succeed in defeating the Typhoon Human. The Kito family reveals their true intentions to abduct Momo, Jiji, and Zuma as human sacrifices.

This triggers the Evil Eye to take control over Jiji, who kicks the Kito family out of the scene. At the same time, the chapter provides significant backstory and emotional depth to Daiki Hakono, who ultimately plays a vital role in rescuing Momo’s group.

With both the Typhoon Human and the Kito family now out of the way, Dandadan chapter 200 is expected to resume the group's journey toward Shimane, likely focusing on the aftermath of the conflict and the next phase of their mission.

Dandadan chapter 200 release date, time, and countdown

Evil Eye returns in chapter 199 (Image via Science SARU)

As previously stated, Dandadan chapter 200 is scheduled for release early on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at 12 AM JST. For most international readers, the chapter will be accessible earlier due to timezone differences, on Monday, June 30, 2025, at varying times.

The release timings for Dandadan chapter 200 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Monday, June 30 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Monday, June 30 11:00 AM British Summer Time Monday, June 30 4:00 PM Central European Summer Time Monday, June 30 5:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday, June 30 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Monday, June 30 11:00 PM Australia Central Daylight Time Tuesday, July 1 1:30 AM

Where to read Dandadan chapter 200?

Dandadan chapter 200 will be released on various digital platforms, including Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ digital publication service. MANGA Plus and Viz Media websites provide free access, but they only offer the first and the last three chapters for free.

To get full access to all chapters, readers can turn to the MANGA Plus app or Shonen Jump+. Note that the latter only offers the original Japanese version of the manga, which can be accessed either through a point system or a subscription.

A brief recap of Dandadan chapter 199

Momo and Jiji (Image via Science SARU)

Dandadan chapter 199, titled Clear Skies After the Storm, picks up in the aftermath of Momo and the group's combined efforts to dispel the Typhoon Human. From the plane, Raiya and Daiki witness the storm dissipate.

Raiya is in disbelief that they actually pulled it off, while Daiki reflects on Zuma’s kindness and wonders about his whereabouts. Raiya is unsure but hopes for his safe return. Daiki then surprisingly requests access to the cockpit, intending to help Zuma.

A flashback reveals Daiki as a child in a plane cockpit with his pilot father. He tells Raiya that he learned how to fly using computer simulators with his father’s assistance. He then confesses to deceiving Raiya, Zuma, and the others, calling them good, pure people, something he feels he’s not. In an emotional moment, Daiki opens up about his past as a school bully.

A memory shows him bullying a kind classmate named Toru, whose unwavering kindness made Daiki feel small and unworthy. Daiki believes his bad karma caught up with him and led to him losing everything he once took pride in. However, meeting Zuma, Raiya, and the others has inspired him to strive to be a better, stronger, more sincere person.

He expresses a desire to make amends, especially with Toru, and to help Zuma and his friends however he can. Meanwhile, Seiko is struggling in the cockpit, overwhelmed and on the verge of passing out, when Raiya and Daiki arrive and bring her back to her senses. Daiki then takes control of the plane.

Elsewhere, Momo’s group has lost sight of the plane. She asks Naki Kito to fly the Tsuchinoko toward Shimane, but the Kito family reveals their true intention is to take Momo and her friends to their hideout as human sacrifices. This revelation triggers the Evil Eye.

Jiji in Dandadan (Image via Science Saru)

As Jiji tries to restrain him, chaos erupts as a massive shark suddenly appears and bites the Tsuchinoko along with the Kito family. On Momo’s command, Jiji and Zuma leap to safety just in time, but with their transport gone, they’re left plummeting midair.

The Evil Eye, consumed with rage, takes over Jiji to enact vengeance on the Kito family, kicking the giant shark away. Zuma, having used up all his umbrellas, can’t save them from the fall. Momo tries to use her powers to help them fly, but can’t create wings while holding onto the others.

Just as all hope seems lost, she spots the plane returning. Vamola pinpoints Jiji and co.'s location, and as the aircraft closes in, Momo reaches out with her powers and latches onto it, ending the chapter on a hopeful note.

What to expect in Dandadan chapter 200? (speculative)

The Kito family (Image via Science SARU)

With both the Typhoon Human and the Kito family (likely) no longer posing a threat, Dandadan chapter 200 is expected to steer the narrative back toward Momo and her group's original mission, reaching Shimane to restore Momo to her normal form from her current miniature state. With the fights over, they’ll likely exit the empty space and return to the main dimension.

In Dandadan chapter 200, readers can expect to see whether the damages the plane sustained during their fight will carry over into the real world, and how the rest of their journey will unfold; whether it proceeds smoothly or introduces new obstacles. The upcoming chapter may also shift the spotlight back to Okarun’s group.

