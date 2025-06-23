To Be Hero X episode 12 review: Queen vs. Bowa highlights perfect character contrast through peak execution

Premiered on June 22, 2025, To Be Hero X episode 12 brings yet another compelling installment, continuing Queen’s arc with strong execution. The episode delves deeper into Bowa’s resentment toward Queen, culminating in an intense confrontation just before the Hero Tournament.

Though Queen wins the battle, her severe injuries prevent her from participating in the tournament, leading to Hero X retaining his title as Top Hero. The story ends with a year's time skip, as Queen, nearly recovered, heads on a vacation with Cyan, only to encounter a massive, dog-like beast.

Episode 12 upholds the series’ high standards, combining tense action and solid story development with cinematic visuals and standout animation, marking another engaging viewing experience.

To Be Hero X episode 12 review: Queen’s arc advances with signature Li Haoling excellence

To Be Hero X episode 12: A brief synopsis and narrative review

Queen in this episode (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Under the masterful direction of Li Haoling, To Be Hero X episode 12 delivers another stunning installment, blending intense drama and action with emotional depth. Titled "Fall of the Star," the episode opens with Queen scrolling through reactions to her recent defeat and to the rising buzz around Hero X.

She also comes across news of the controversy surrounding Lucky Cyan’s past, with speculations suggesting her connection to Queen’s loss. Meanwhile, Bowa also grows increasingly furious at the circulating rumors. Her rage grows after learning from an anonymous source that Liu Zheng is Queen’s father.

She believes that Queen exploited her father's connections to climb the ranks. The story briefly reveals Bowa’s past, her rise, and the events that led to the present. Bowa is now corrupted with Fear particles; her eyes turn black and red, consumed with rage.

Queen uses her powers on Bowa (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Elsewhere, the Johnnys try to cheer Queen up. Soon after, Liu Zheng arrives. He confesses to having discovered Cyan at the crash site years ago and takes responsibility for the fallout as well as Queen’s defeat.

Zheng mentions a recovered recording from the plane before the crash, which prompts Queen to inform Micky and Cyan. It also becomes clear how deeply Queen trusts Cyan.

The story jumps ahead to Year 38 after Commission, marking her comeback. Queen continues her missions while the DOS analyzes Hero X, his powers, and connections as the 19th Hero Tournament draws near.

On the eve of the tournament, Queen is still working missions when she gets a call from Little Johnny and Cyan, who want to hang out and wish her luck. But just after the call, a corrupted Bowa confronts Queen. Accusing her of underhanded tactics, Bowa begins attacking her.

She manipulates the limits of Queen’s powers, turning the tide. Queen warns that Bowa’s actions would bring severe punishments, but Bowa is too blinded by rage and her obsession with reclaiming the X title to care.

Queen as she fights Bowa (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Both unleash their ultimate attacks, with Queen’s piercing Bowa’s chest. Even wounded, Bowa is determined to kill Queen and compete in the tournament, until Queen reminds her that she's no longer in the Top 10 and thus ineligible to even take part. That breaks Bowa’s fury, and she collapses in tears.

Later, Queen wakes up in a hospital, only to find out she’s been unconscious for days and the tournament is already over. Hero X retains the title of top hero. Just as she’s about to despair, Cyan and the Johnnys arrive to offer support and lift her spirits.

To Be Hero X episode 12 then skips to Year 39. With Queen nearly recovered, Micky sends her on vacation with Cyan. Queen isn’t thrilled, wanting to focus on regaining her lost position.

But just as the two share a rare moment of peace on the road, their car suddenly bumps into a massive dog-like monster, ending the episode on a tense cliffhanger.

Bowa prepares her ultimate move (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Under Kōdai Kakimoto’s direction and Yuniko Ayana’s writing, To Be Hero X episode 12 delivers a compelling installment packed with key developments and exciting action.

Episode 12 gives thoughtful attention to both Queen’s and Bowa’s contrasting emotional arcs, culminating in Bowa’s confrontation with Queen just before the Hero Tournament.

Driven by jealousy, ambition, and the corrupting influence of Fear particles, Bowa’s blinding feelings push her past the edge. The timing of the clash is consequential but not coincidental either, highlighting deeper tensions within the hero ranks.

Aside from the exploration of themes of rivalry and jealousy among heroes, the narrative also delves into themes of friendship and emotional vulnerability between them, especially through Queen’s bonds with Cyan and the Johnnys.

Emotions fuel the events of To Be Hero X episode 12, grounding the action in a personal and human context that reflects this hero society’s dynamics.

DOS investigates Hero X (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Meanwhile, the mysteries surrounding Hero X remain, keeping the suspense around his identity alive. To Be Hero X episode 12 closes on a further tense moment as a peaceful scene gets interrupted by the sudden arrival of the massive dog-like creature, adding a last-minute tension to the episode.

Overall, To Be Hero X episode 12 balances suspense, emotion, action, and world-building with tight pacing and skillful storytelling. With a strong narrative focus, the series further deepens the story while pushing characters forward.

To Be Hero X episode 12: An overall production criticism

Upholding the series’ hallmark cinematic 2D animation and rich storytelling, To Be Hero X shines once again under Li Haoling’s direction. With a seamless blend of striking visuals, evocative audio and music, skillful voice performances alongside the engaging narrative, To Be Hero X episode 12 maintains the series’ consistently exceptional production quality.

The episode continues to impress with its breathtaking 2D animation that includes fluid movement, detailed visuals, engaging fight choreography, and precise direction, all contributing to a highly cinematic atmosphere.

Queen vs. Bowa (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

The centerpiece battle between Bowa and Queen particularly stands out, showcasing dynamic animation that powerfully emphasizes the contrast between their characters.

Voice acting remains top-notch, while the music, composed by Hiroyuki Sawano, KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and other renowned artists, perfectly enhances the dramatic tension. The Cyan singing sequence and the intense Bowa vs. Queen confrontation particularly stand out with the music.

The expert audio direction further elevates the overall viewing experience.

Final thoughts

The dog-like massive monster in To Be Hero X episode 12 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Maintaining its streak of excellence, To Be Hero X episode 12 once again blends dynamic plot progression, emotion, tension, and intense action with the series’ trademark cinematic production values.

The result is another compelling, visually polished, and narratively rich episode that keeps the momentum strong, delivering another standout installment as this Spring 2025 season transitions into its second phase, in Summer 2025.

