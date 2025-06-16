To Be Hero X episode 11 review: Excellent direction starts Queen’s arc with major plot developments

To Be Hero X episode 11 delivers yet another captivating entry, kicking off Queen’s arc with outstanding execution. Premiered on June 15, 2025, the episode not only explores Queen’s rise but also features the highly anticipated debut of Hero X.

Although his appearance is brief, it adds substantial intrigue to his character. The Hero Ranking Tournament serves as the backdrop for this development, with a mysterious, nameless contender defeating Queen to claim the title of X.

Additionally, the episode expands the world-building by introducing and hinting at several important narrative threads, deepening the overall mystery, and connecting past arcs. The production continues a streak of excellence with a strong blend of plot progression and cinematic quality in To Be Hero X episode 11, proving to be another well-crafted and thoroughly engaging entry.

To Be Hero X episode 11 review: Masterful direction sees the mysterious Hero X’s entrance as Queen’s arc begins

To Be Hero X episode 11: A brief synopsis and narrative review

Queen saves a civilian in To Be Hero X episode 11 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Under Li Haoling’s masterful direction, To Be Hero X episode 11 presents a visually captivating and narratively rich installment that significantly deepens the overarching story. The ongoing collaboration between Bilibili, Aniplex, and BeDream ensures that the series’ hallmark cinematic 2D animation and elevated storytelling remain central.

Titled Road to the Crown, the episode not only explores Queen’s rise and backstory but also marks the long-anticipated debut of the mysterious Hero X, all while propelling major character and world developments.

Opening in Year 26 following the Commission, episode 11 follows a twelve-year-old Liu Yuwen as she takes her university entrance exam, completing it with full marks in just 30 minutes. Aiming to graduate in two years, the narrative then leaps forward as she delivers her valedictorian speech, becoming the youngest in university history to do so.

Bowa attacks Queen (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

In her speech, she declares her ambition to become the top hero, X, and reform the Hero System by dismantling the Trust Value system. Although initially mocked by several, her words resonate with many women. Micky sees potential in her and recruits her into his agency, DOS. Soon, the media and public dub her the "Hero Queen," and her influence sparks a significant cultural shift.

Following Queen’s rise, the narrative shifts to another female hero at DOS, Bowa, who is currently the agency’s highest-ranking woman. Queen’s speech has contributed to Bowa’s increasing popularity, putting her on the path to break into the Top 10. Meanwhile, MG’s Mr. Shand and the Johnnys observe the shift in gender dynamics within hero society. DOS ascends as the leading hero agency due to the influx of powerful female heroes.

To Be Hero X episode 11 then centers on the 16th Hero Ranking Tournament. Bowa challenges Extro, the reigning Hero X, and claims victory, becoming the second woman in history to hold the title. Elsewhere, Queen saves a child from a monster villain, rising to rank 10.

Hero X defeats Queen (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

However, tension brews between the two women. Bowa suspects Micky intends to pass her title to Queen, but Queen remains unfazed, determined to earn it through her own efforts. Their confrontation is interrupted by the arrival of the 15th-ranked hero, the Johnnys.

Queen immediately becomes attached to Big Johnny for his cuteness. Six years later, the landscape has changed. Mr. Shand has left MG to found Treeman Corp, while Uncle Rock shifts his investments from FOMO to MG, which is now climbing with their new hero, a rising star, Dragon Boy. Queen and Johnny catch this news just as a report on Cyan also surfaces.

The two soon encounter Cyan, while Bowa watches from afar, unwilling to relinquish her title without a fight, as she instructs someone to investigate something. At the 18th Ranking Tournament, expectations for a Queen vs. Bowa rematch are upended when a mysterious, unnamed hero, known to viewers as Hero X, emerges and defeats Queen in an instant.

Queen meets the Johnnys (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

He quickly claims the X title without revealing his identity or abilities, while his whereabouts also remain a mystery. Micky visits the Hero Tower’s top floor to meet the new X, only to find it overrun by moss and grass, hinting that no one has likely lived there for a long time.

The episode closes on a suspenseful note as Bowa, now consumed by frustration and surrounded by Fear Particles, receives a text revealing new information about Queen’s father.

To Be Hero X episode 11 delivers a compelling installment packed with significant developments, officially beginning Yuwen’s journey as Queen. The episode deftly weaves suspense, world-building, and action, intensifying the overall narrative.

Queen holds Big Johnny in To Be Hero X episode 11 (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

The long-anticipated debut of the enigmatic Hero X adds mystery as his unknown origins, his swift rise to the top, and Micky’s eerie discovery of the overgrown, seemingly abandoned top floor of Hero Tower significantly deepen the intrigue surrounding his character.

Simultaneously, the introduction of the Johnnys and the rising popularity of Dragon Boy mark major shifts in the power dynamics within the Hero System. The episode also does an excellent job of tying together various plotlines, including Cyan, Old Rock, Mr. Shand, Treeman Corp, MG, and more, creating a cohesive sense that all individual stories are intricately linked within the same broader world.

This interconnectedness brings added weight and meaning to the narrative threads introduced so far. Meanwhile, the closing moments hint at coming tension, as Bowa, now enveloped in Fear Particles, discovers some substantial information about Queen’s father, setting the stage for potential conflict and revelations to come.

Altogether, To Be Hero X episode 11 presents a tightly constructed and well-paced installment that expands the overarching story while maintaining a strong character focus.

To Be Hero X episode 11: An overall production criticism

The collaborative effort of Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, and Paper Plane Animation Studio once again delivers excellence in To Be Hero X episode 11, blending striking visuals with compelling storytelling. Beyond the deepening plot, the episode maintains the series’ consistently high production standards.

It continues to impress with its 2D animation, which features fluid motion, rich visual detail, and expressive direction that amplify the cinematic feel. Key moments, such as flashbacks, are highlighted through unique artistic styles, adding stylistic depth and visual variety.

Queen and the Johnnys meet Cyan (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

The Bowa vs. Extro battle, in particular, stands out with dynamic choreography and polished animation, making it one of the episode’s visual highlights.

Voice performances remain exceptional. The music, featuring compositions by Hiroyuki Sawano and KOHTA YAMAMOTO, perfectly underscores the story's dramatic beats, with expert audio direction that further enhances the immersive experience.

Final thoughts

Bowa, shrouded in Fear Particles (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Altogether, To Be Hero X episode 11 brings another visually striking and narratively engaging installment. With skillful direction and thoughtful script, it stands out as a crucial and engaging entry that elevates the series’ momentum, further reaffirming the series as a standout of the Spring 2025 season.

