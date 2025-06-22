To Be Hero X episode 12: Queen vs. Bowa lights up the stage, as Big Johnny's beast form is teased

To Be Hero X episode 12, titled Fall of the Star, was released on Sunday, June 22, 2025. The episode followed Queen, coping with depression after her defeat against the unknown hero at the Hero Tournament. On the other hand, Bowa was consumed by negative emotions and held Queen responsible for her loss in the tournament.

As such, the Fear particles infected her and endowed her with more strength. With that, Bowa challenged Queen, who was about to participate in the 19th Hero Tournament. To Be Hero X episode 12 featured stunning action sequences, showcasing Queen and Bowa's powers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the To Be Hero X episode 12.

To Be Hero X episode 12: Queen regains confidence

Queen goes through depression (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Picking up the events from the previous episode, To Be Hero X episode 12 begins with Liu Yuwen, aka the Queen, showing signs of depression following her shocking defeat against a newcomer hero. She shuts herself in a room and doesn't even take missions. She cannot fathom how she could lose.

Meanwhile, the news reporters forge a narrative that Queen's defeat was due to Lucky Cyan's bad fortune backfiring on her. Many young followers lash out at Lucky Cyan for this. The media also thinks Queen intended to use Lucky Cyan's powers to defeat Bowa.

The twisted nature of the false narrative affects Bowa, as Fear particles hover around her. Moreover, she finds out that Liu Zheng is the Queen's father. As such, she is convinced that Queen's rise to stardom was nothing but a privilege. Meanwhile, To Be Hero X episode 12 delves into a flashback to highlight Bowa's journey as a female hero.

Bowa, as seen in the past (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Since her childhood, Bowa has fought hard to attain recognition and glory. She always told herself that she had to work harder than anyone to achieve excellence. Eventually, she became the Commission's youngest female agent. However, she didn't want to live with that tag only. Rather, she wanted to become the most respected hero.

As a result, she hated how the Queen used her father's connections to rise to the top. Bowa's misplaced angst corrupts her soul, as the Fear particles completely consume her. She is overwhelmed with an intense desire to drag Queen from her pedestal. Meanwhile, Little Johnny seems concerned about Queen, who hasn't left her room in days.

He also advises him not to pay heed to the rumors going around. Little Johnny feels Cyan needs the trust and support of those around her the most right now. Afterward, in To Be Hero X episode 12, Liu Zheng explains to Queen the truth about Lucky Cyan, including how he found her at the plane crash's site.

Liu Zheng, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Liu Zheng also reveals the existence of the recording that he left at the orphanage. Eventually, the Queen realizes that the rumors about Lucky Cyan were indeed false. In fact, she was only a victim of the Hero Society's overwhelming influence. When she was at her lowest, Queen listened to Lucky Cyan's concert, and finally smiled.

Lucky Cyan's songs filled her with hope and the courage to go out and face her destiny. To Be Hero X episode 12 then features the same scene that the viewers have already seen in the Lucky Cyan arc, where Queen informs Cyan about the existence of the recording.

To Be Hero X episode 12: The Queen's comeback and her fight against Bowa

Queen's return in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

After recovering from depression, Liu Yuwen makes a grand return as Queen in To Be Hero X episode 12. She showcases her impressive abilities against a corrupted lab researcher, condemned for a work error. The Queen's opponent triggers chaos around the society, after being corrupted with fear.

However, Queen ensures everyone's safety by employing the powers of her absolute Rule. She dismantles her opponent's tactics and emerges victorious. Meanwhile, Mickey and Ken from the DOS initiate research on the unknown Hero X's affiliations.

Queen's eyes seem determined, as she wants to face the hero again at the upcoming Hero Tournament. Following this, the narrative for To Be Hero X episode 12 focuses on the night before the 19th Hero Tournament. Queen receives a call from Little Johnny, who reminds her not to push herself.

Bowa, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

As Queen is about to return home after completing a mission, she confronts Bowa. The female hero, corrupted with Fear Particles, challenges the Queen to a battle. Although Queen doesn't want to fight Bowa, the latter wants to punish the girl for her "dirty tricks."

To Be Hero X episode 12 then showcases a stunning battle between the Queen and Bowa, with impressive animation quality. In the almost seven-minute-long fight, the Queen demonstrates a wide range of abilities to keep up with Bowa's attacks. However, she struggles against Bowa's strengthened abilities.

Queen wonders about the source of Bowa's strength, considering she has lost many followers after the previous Hero Tournament's loss. Nevertheless, she demonstrates her Rule to suspend time around Bowa. However, Bowa manages to find a fatal flaw behind the Queen's ability and makes use of that to counterattack.

Queen recovers from injuries (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Although Queen becomes heavily injured, she eventually defeats Bowa with sheer grit and determination. She implores Bowa to wake up and face reality. Eventually, the Fear dissolves from Bowa's eyes, and she becomes unconscious. Following the battle, the narrative for To Be Hero X episode 12 focuses on Liu Yuwen in a hospital bed, recovering from her injuries.

She gets up from the bed, as she wants to participate in the Hero Tournament. However, she discovers that the Hero Tournament had already ended a month ago. In other words, she has been unconscious for a month. At this moment, Lucky Cyan barges into the room and hugs Queen tightly.

Cyan's affectionate hug melts the Queen's heart, and she tears up. A year later, Liu Yuwen recovers her strength and is ready for missions. She receives a call from Ken, who informs her that Mickey wants to see her at his office later. Moments later, the episode transitions to Queen driving a car, with Cyan by her side.

Cyan and Queen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Apparently, Mickey wanted to send Queen on a vacation. Queen thinks that all these rests are rendering her useless. She wants to get back to the top as soon as possible. However, Lucky Cyan implores her not to give her more anxiety since she is with her on the vacation.

She then asks the Queen whether she ever had any other friends besides her and Little Johnny. Queen replies that since childhood, she has only believed in trusting herself to reach her goals. However, she is glad to have found the other voice by meeting Cyan and Little Johnny. At this moment, a gigantic beast emerges near their vehicle. To Be Hero X episode 12 ends with the revelation of Big Johnny's Beast Form.

Conclusion

Big Johnny, as seen in To Be Hero X episode 12 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 12 concluded the Queen Arc, and showed her exciting battle against Bowa. The arc revolved around Liu Yuwen's aspirations, her defeat, the resultant grief, and Bowa's jealousy. Most importantly, the Arc showed the camaraderie between heroes, exhibited by the trio, Queen, Cyan, and Little Johnny.

