To Be Hero X episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

To Be Hero X episode 12 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 9:30 am JST on Fuji TV and various other Japanese networks, as per the series' official website. Simultaneously, the episode will be digitally distributed on Crunchyroll and Bilibili Global for international audiences.

The previous episode kicked off the Queen Arc, focusing on Liu Yuwen—a young girl determined to change the status quo by becoming the number one hero, X. With flying confidence and determination, Queen entered the top 10 hero rankings. However, she tasted defeat when she faced Hero X, an unfamiliar face in the Hero Society.

Meanwhile, Queen's rival, Bowa, developed jealousy since she always received the short end of the stick. Eventually, her negative emotions summoned Fear Particles. Considering how the episode ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in To Be Hero X episode 12.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 12.

To Be Hero X episode 12 release date and time

Hero X, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

According to the show's official site and the full release schedule, To Be Hero X episode 12 will be released on June 22, 2025, at 9:30 am JST. However, due to the time zone differences, many global anime enthusiasts can enjoy the episode on June 21, 2025.

Below are the release dates and times for To Be Hero X episode 12, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, June 21, 2025 5:30 PM Central Standard Time Saturday, June 21, 2025 7:30 PM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, June 21, 2025 8:30 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, June 21, 2025 9:30 PM British Summer Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 1:30 AM Central European Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 2:30 AM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 6:00 AM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 8:30 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, June 22, 2025 10 AM

Where to watch To Be Hero X episode 12?

Mickey and Ken in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Anime lovers in Japan can watch the television broadcast of To Be Hero X episode 12 on local channels like Fuji TV. Additionally, the series from the Spring 2025 anime line-up can be viewed on digital streaming sites, including U-NEXT and d Anime Store.

Furthermore, interested viewers from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and India can watch To Be Hero X episode 12 on Crunchyroll. Moreover, fans from selected countries can catch the episode on Bilibili Global, though in Chinese dub.

To Be Hero X episode 11 recap

Liu Yuwei, as seen taking the exam in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The episode began with a young girl named Liu Yuwen (Liu Zhen's daughter) taking the HAC University Entrance Exam. Although she's way younger than her peers, Liu Yuwen easily cleared the test within 30 minutes. After walking out of the hall, she met her father, Liu Zheng, and said she wanted to finish her University Education as soon as possible.

Quite so, Liu Yuwen lived up to her aim and cleared the University in two years. After that, the episode focused on Yuwen's graduation speech, where she disclosed her desire to become the number one hero, X. Although many people jeered and laughed at her resolve, Liu Yuwen remained determined.

As Hero X, she wanted to change the world and society's status quo. Interestingly, Yuwen's words resonated with women and young girls, who developed an interest in becoming heroes. Her graduation speech quickly went viral online, leading people to identify her as Hero Queen.

Liu Yuwei's graduation speech (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Eventually, the DOS agency signed her up as a hero. Although the company's employee, Ken, thought Liu Yuwen was another "delusional" person like her father, Liu Zheng, Mickey, the CEO, had faith in the girl. He felt that sometimes one needed determination rather than "skills" to attain recognition and success.

Quite so, Liu Yuwen, as the Queen, instilled a strong dose of confidence among young girls and female heroes. Likewise, Bowa, another female hero from the DOS agency, saw an increase in her Trust Value as a result of Queen's speech. She challenged the former Hero X, Extro, and defeated him to become the new X.

However, Bowa harbored angst toward Queen because Mickey indirectly wanted her to pass on her title to Queen next year. However, Queen said she didn't need anyone to "pass" their title, as it would go to her eventually. Bowa was further infuriated by Queen's overwhelming confidence. Her jealousy was born from her insecurities—something Queen didn't even care about.

The Queen, The Johnnies, and Lucky Cyan in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Meanwhile, the episode introduced the Johnnies, who belonged to the DOS agency. A heartwarming interaction unfolded between Queen, the Johnnies, and Lucky Cyan, who had recently joined the company. Queen was also attracted to Big Johnny, who was like a "son" to Little Johnny.

Elsewhere, the news channels reported the rise of DOS, a hero agency that allowed women to have stronger and independent views. The media also informed viewers that Mr. Shand had resigned from MG and established the Treeman Agency, which focused on nurturing a new line-up of heroes.

On the other hand, Old Rock had become the new authority at the MG. Meanwhile, the episode saw Liu Yuwen, aka the Queen, participate in the Hero Tournament. While she expected to face Bowa, she saw an unfamiliar figure arrive at the arena. It was none other than Hero X, which viewers are familiar with.

Bowa, as seen in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Apparently, the mysterious hero had soared above the ranks, entered the top 10 in no time, and defeated Bowa in the tournament. The Queen vs. X battle lasted only a second, as the former regained consciousness to discover that she had lost. Queen went into a depression following her defeat.

Meanwhile, Bowa still harbored her angst toward Queen and wanted to bring her down. She was also overcome with negative emotions, as Fear Particles hovered around her. While Bowa was watching a comedian's viral video on Queen, she received a text from someone informing her about Queen's lineage. The episode abruptly ended with Bowa becoming surprised after discovering the identity of Queen's father.

What to expect in To Be Hero X episode 12?

Expand Tweet

According to the preview video released by the official staff, To Be Hero X episode 12 will revolve around Queen coping with her failure. Although she lost the battle against Hero X, she won't let her glory be crushed. In the meantime, Fear Particles has consumed Bowa, who now wants to battle Queen.

She doesn't want to give her title to the Queen, for which she has worked hard. To Be Hero X episode 12 will also show Little Johnny and Lucky Cyan encouraging Queen. Moreover, viewers can look forward to a captivating battle between Queen and Bowa.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More