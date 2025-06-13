Fire Force season 3 episode 12 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Fire Force season 3 episode 12 is set to be released on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 1:53 am JST on CBC, TBS, MBC, and other selected Japanese networks, according to the anime's official site. Afterward, the episode will be digitally distributed on Crunchyroll and other services, with multi-subs.

The previous episode followed Companies 2, 4, and Haijima's united front against a Kaiju Infernal that rose near the first pillar. Meanwhile, Shinra Kusakabe headed to the scene to stop the firefighters from attacking the pillar, as he knew the consequences.

Meanwhile, Faerie arrived at the scene and picked up Shinra. Given how the episode ended, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Fire Force season 3 episode 12.

Fire Force season 3 episode 12 release date and time

The Titan Infernal, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

As per the anime's official site and the complete release schedule, Fire Force season 3 episode 12 will be released on June 21, 2025, at 1:53 am JST. However, due to the differences in time zones, many fans worldwide can enjoy the episode on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Below are the release dates and timings for Fire Force season 3 episode 12, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Friday, June 20, 2025 11 am Central Standard Time Friday, June 20, 2025 1 pm Eastern Standard Time Friday, June 20, 2025 2 pm Brazil Standard Time Friday, June 20, 2025 3 pm Greenwich Mean Time Friday, June 20, 2025 7 pm Central European Time Friday, June 20, 2025 8 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, June 20, 2025 11:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Saturday, June 21, 2025 2 am Australian Central Standard Time Saturday, June 21, 2025 3:30 am

Where to watch Fire Force season 3 episode 12?

Gustav Honda, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 12 will be locally broadcast on MBS, CBS, TBS, and later on BS-TBS and NBC networks in Japan. Furthermore, the episode will be distributed digitally on Netflix Japan.

On the other hand, global anime fans, excluding those from Japan, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Macau, and Taiwan, can stream Fire Force season 3 episode 12 on Crunchyroll.

Fire Force season 3 episode 11 recap

Akitaru Obi and others (Image via David Production)

The episode kicked off with Company 8 members discovering that a giant Infernal had emerged from the Pillar near the coast. Shinra urged Captain Akitaru Obi to let him go, which he did. Meanwhile, Company 2 and Kurono, and Oguro from Haijima arrived at the coast to face off the giant and do something about the pillar.

On Company 2 Captain, Gustav Honda's orders, Juggernaut launched fire at the Pillar. However, before it could reach the pillar, Shinra arrived at the scene and took the blow head-on. Schop urged the firefighters not to destroy the pillar, as it was connected to an undersea volcano.

The Kaiju Titan emerges from the ocean (Image via David Production)

Doing so would release magma and cause devastating damage to Tokyo. Meanwhile, Kurono dove into the waters to rescue Shinra. After he returned, Oguro and Gustav engaged in a debate over who would get to have Shinra. Amid their discussions, Faerie arrived and took Shinra away.

He even suspended Oguro and others in the sky by flipping the world upside down for them. That made Kurono use his powers to save his superior. Meanwhile, the Kaiju Infernal continued its rampage and spat a powerful fire attack in the direction of the innocent civilians.

Faerie, as seen in the episode (Image via David Production)

Fortunately, Company 4 members arrived at the scene to ensure there were no victims. Using Pan ko Paat's strategy and Juggernaut's intel, Ogun from Company 4 blasted the Infernal's shoulder, leaving Kurono to do the rest. Kurono demonstrated his abilities to demolish the Infernal.

Meanwhile, Faerie thought the outcome was good, as the ritual needed the Titan Infernal to get destroyed. Interestingly, Sho Kusakabe arrived near the scene and saw the Titan's fall. The episode ended with Sho determined to go and save his brother.

What to expect in Fire Force season 3 episode 12? (speculative)

Sho Kusakabe, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Fire Force season 3 episode 12 will likely continue the adaptation from chapter 215 onwards and show the battle between Faerie and Sho Kusakabe unfold. Sho will look to save Shinra from Faerie's clutches.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen what Faerie does because his job of supervising the Titan's destruction is over. The episode may also reveal interesting facts about the Cataclysm.

