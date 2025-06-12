The Shiunji Family Children episode 11 release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Shiunji Family Children episode 11 is set to be released on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and other Japanese channels, as per the anime's official site. Following that, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and other digital platforms for international viewers, with English subs.

In the previous episode, Arata Shiunji successfully rescued Ouka from the mountains and safely returned home. Arata also discovered why Ouka had gone to Mt. Fuji in the first place.

Additionally, the episode highlighted Ouka's feelings as she realized that she was in love with Arata. Given how the episode ended, fans are looking forward to The Shiunji Family Children episode 11.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 11 release date and time

Ouka, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

As per the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, The Shiunji Family Children episode 11 will be released on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST.

Here are the release dates and timings for The Shiunji Family Children episode 11, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, June 17, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, June 17, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, June 17, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, June 17, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, June 17, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, June 17, 2025 3:30 Pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, June 17, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, June 17, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, June 17, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 11?

Kotono, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Shiunji Family Children episode 11 will be broadcast on local Japanese channels like AT-X, Tokyo MX, Kansai TV, BS11, and other channels. Additionally, the episode will be streamed on digital sites like d Anime Store.

Moreover, interested viewers from North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, CIS, Oceania, and the Indian subcontinent can enjoy watching The Shiunji Family Children episode 11 on Crunchyroll. Furthermore, anime lovers from selected regions can enjoy the episode on Bilibili Global and Ani-One Asia.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 10

Arata and Ouka in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

The episode commenced with a flashback scene, showing moments from Ouka's childhood. She was a jolly girl who would often tell her father about how her day went. After that, the episode switched the narrative to Arata Shiunji rescuing Ouka from the mountains. Arata gave Ouka a piggyback ride since she had sprained her ankle.

Meanwhile, Ouka was slightly embarrassed about everything that had happened. She finally revealed that she didn't only come to Mt. Fuji because her parents had met each other there for the first time. Rather, she saw a trending video, which said that one could meet one of their deceased family members if they stood at the top of Mt. Fuji and held a memento.

Ouka wanted to ask her mother about something. However, she realized that her mother didn't come because she wasn't her original mother in the first place. However, Arata condemned Ouka's thoughts and reminded her that he still regarded them as twins.

Ouka's childhood with her father (Image via Doga Kobo)

At the same time, Arata assured Ouka that he would always go and help her if she ever got into trouble. Arata's words finally made Ouka cry. Meanwhile, the other Shiunji siblings couldn't get Arata on the phone. As such, they decided to head to the spot. Even their father, Kaname, had canceled his business plans and booked a return trip from Beijing.

Arata and Ouka eventually met the other siblings on the way. Apparently, Banri had drove for four hours to reach the designated spot. On the way back, Ouka half-lied about her trip to Mt. Fuji; she said she only wanted to see the place where their parents met for the first time. She hid that she wanted to meet her deceased mother.

Seiha and Banri in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

At that moment, she sensed Arata Shiunji resting his head on her shoulder. Arata was asleep, so he didn't know about it. Meanwhile, Arata's act reminded Ouka of a memory, where she always wanted to be saved by a knight in shining armor. Ouka thought Arata was truly that figure for her.

Meanwhile, Arata had caught a cold since he had been exposed to the mountain rains. His siblings took it upon themselves to treat him. Interestingly, their father, Kaname, had also returned home. Ouka, who had gone quiet after knowing the truth about her origin, felt she needed to apologize to her father.

Ouka approaches Arata in the episode (Image via Doga Kobo)

While she could share everything with him in the past, she had trouble opening up to him now. Ouka hugged her father and acknowledged her mistakes. However, Kaname didn't mind anything.

Meanwhile, at night, Ouka went upstairs and confessed her feelings to Arata, who was asleep. She also pecked him on his lips. The episode ended on a sweet note, with Ouka becoming clear on her feelings. Yet, little did she know that Arata was actually awake when she had kissed him.

What to expect in The Shiunji Family Children episode 11? (speculative)

Arata, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Considering how the latest episode ended, The Shiunji Family Children episode 11 will likely continue the adaptation from chapter 28 of Reiji Miyajima's eponymous manga series. In other words, the episode will show the Shiunji siblings going on a trip to the Karuizawa Vacation home.

Meanwhile, Arata might still think about Ouka's kiss. Therefore, The Shiunji Family Children episode 11 will likely show interesting interactions between the duo.

