The Shiunji Family Children episode 10 release date and time, where to watch, and more 

The Shiunji Family Children episode 10 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST on AT-X and various other Japanese networks, as per the anime's official website. Afterward, the episode will be digitally streamed on Crunchyroll and other services, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Arata and his siblings discovered that Ouka had gone to Yamanashi for a reason they didn't know. Arata, who was worried about Ouka, decided to go to the mountains to find his sister.

As for Ouka, she was troubled with many complex feelings. Considering how the episode ended, fans are eager to know more about Ouka and her true desires in The Shiunji Family Children episode 10.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 10 release date and time

Ouka Shiunji, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

As per the anime's official site and the release schedule, The Shiunji Family Children episode 10 will be released on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST.

Below are the release dates and times for The Shiunji Family Children episode 10, based on their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, June 10, 2025 6:30 AM Central Standard Time Tuesday, June 10, 2025 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time Tuesday, June 10, 2025 9:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Tuesday, June 10, 2025 10:30 AM British Summer Time Tuesday, June 10, 2025 2:30 PM Central European Time Tuesday, June 10, 2025 3:30 Pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, June 10, 2025 7 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, June 10, 2025 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Tuesday, June 10, 2025 11 PM

Where to watch The Shiunji Family Children episode 10?

Banri, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Anime lovers in Japan can catch the television broadcast of The Shiunji Family Children episode 10 on AT-X, Kansai TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks. Additionally, the episode will be available on digital streaming sites like d Anime Store.

Furthermore, anime enthusiasts from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, CIS, and India can stream The Shiunji Family Children episode 10 on Crunchyroll, as part of the platform's Spring 2025 anime line-up. The episode will also be available on Ani-One Asia and Bilibili Global in selected regions.

The Shiunji Family Children episode 9 recap

The Shiunji siblings are worried about Ouka (Image via Doga Kobo)

The episode begins with Banri, Seiha, Minami, and Kotono discussing Ouka's sudden plans to visit Yamanashi. They find it strange for Ouka to skip classes without a proper reason. What's more, Ouka hasn't told them why she is going in the first place. Arata Shiunji also appears troubled by his sister's sudden change in behavior.

He especially knows that Ouka doesn't have the "runaway girl" personality. Therefore, Arata is convinced that something must be puzzling Ouka from inside, and he is desperate to find that out. Arata thinks Ouka should have at least told them if something has indeed been causing her trouble.

After returning from school, Arata and others find out from Banri that Ouka is in Mount Fuji. Apparently, Ouka's phone has a GPS tracker, which is how Banri has located her current whereabouts. Arata urgently decides to go to Yamanashi and find Ouka.

Banri shows Ouka's location to others (Image via Doga Kobo)

Meanwhile, Ouka climbs the mountain in search of something. She returns to a mountain shack and asks the caretaker if she can stay for another night. The shack's owner wonders what the girl wants to see, considering she has already seen the sunrise. Later at night, Arata eventually figures out Ouka's location and stays the night at the same shack as hers.

Ouka is surprised to see Arata, as she never expected him to come. Yet, she doesn't entertain him much. When Arata asks her why she has come to Mount Fuji, Ouka doesn't say anything. Instead, she asks him about soulmates and whether he believes in them. Ouka also recalls how their parents first met on Mount Fuji.

Her mother was crying when she met her father, Kename, who was like a knight in shining armor. Ouka thinks the way they met is magical. She asks Arata whether soulmates are real. She thinks a soulmate can be anyone, including a sibling. Arata doesn't know how to react to Ouka's words.

Ouka's prized possession (Image via Doga Kobo)

The following day, Arata wakes up to find only a note lying on the bed where Ouka should have been. In the note, Ouka wrote that she had gone home. However, Arata knows better than anyone that his sister is lying. As expected, Ouka climbs to the mountain summit once again in search of someone or something.

However, due to heavy mist, she loses track of her return and falls one step from the rocky terrain. Unfortunately, she twists her ankle, so she is unable to climb back. Meanwhile, Arata grows worried as time passes by. He contacts Banri to check Ouka's location. Banri says the GPS has stopped working, but she should still be at Mount Fuji.

Ouka, as seen troubled (Image via Doga Kobo)

Sensing danger, Arata decides to look for Ouka. Meanwhile, Ouka recalls a moment from her past when she received an accessory from her mother. She also remembers her father telling her that she and Arata aren't blood-related. Ouka quickly brushes aside such thoughts. Meanwhile, she wonders if she will die. She cries out for help, but she hears no one.

At this moment, she drops her mother's prized possession, the accessory. Due to the thick mist, she finds it difficult to search for the item. Yet, eventually, she locates it, as it begins to shine. Just then, Ouka turns around and sees Arata Shiunji. The episode ends with Ouka experiencing a moment similar to her mother's, when the latter was saved by Kaname at Mount Fuji.

What to expect in The Shiunji Family Children episode 10? (speculative)

Arata, as seen in the anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

The Shiunji Family Children episode 10 will likely continue the adaptation from chapter 25 of Reiji Miyajima's rom-com manga series.

As such, the episode will reveal why Ouka Shiunji decided to head to Mount Fuji's summit. Additionally, the episode will feature heartwarming moments between Arata and Ouka and strengthen their bond.

