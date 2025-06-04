Gachiakuta chapter 140: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 140 is set to be released on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. Due to varying time zones, most global readers can access the chapter on June 10, 2025, at 8 am PT. Since neither Kei Urana nor Kodansha has announced a break for the manga, interested readers can enjoy the chapter on Kodansha's K Manga service next week.

The previous issue revealed the secret behind the Choker Maker's production and how Mymo took advantage of the Choker Maker's ability to mass-produce Chokers. The chapter further saw Mymo provoke Rudo and his friends with snarly comments. Given how the issue ended, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Gachiakuta chapter 140.

Gachiakuta chapter 140 release date and time

Mymo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

As per Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 140 will be released in most regions on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, and on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Japan due to time zone differences.

The release dates and timings for Gachiakuta chapter 140, as per the corresponding time zones, are given below:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, June 10, 2025 8 am Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, June 10, 2025 11 am Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, June 10, 2025 3 pm Central European Time Tuesday, June 10, 2025 4 pm Indian Standard Time Tuesday, June 10, 2025 8:30 pm Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, June 10, 2025 11 pm Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, June 11, 2025 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, June 11, 2025 12:30 am

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 140?

Riyo and Zanka, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Manga enthusiasts can read Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 140 on Kodansha's K Manga service, which can be accessed on the web and app version.

However, the service is limited to the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, Brazil, India, Taiwan, and the Philippines as of this writing. Interested readers must purchase coins to read the chapter, as the platform operates on a purchase points system.

Gachiakuta chapter 139 recap

Gachiakuta chapter 139, titled Mymo the Ruler, begins with the Choker Maker revealing the recipe for a Choker. According to the chapter, the Choker Maker imbues a random cord with his blood and gives it his power. Since he possesses a piece of the Watchman series, he can mass-produce the Chokers.

Mymo, who can control his target by drinking their blood, has taken advantage of the Choker Maker's powers. He has continuously extracted the Choker Maker's blood, controlled his actions, and forced him to manufacture chokers. Enjin then realizes that Mymo has also drunk the blood of every person in the audience.

Mymo provokes Rudo (Image via Kodansha)

According to the chapter, a Choker is only registered to a user once it is imbued with their blood. In other words, a Choker is mixed with not only the user's blood but also the Choker Maker's during the production phase. Mymo has refined his powers by setting his sights on this combination.

As such, he has grasped control over the Choker Maker and the owners of any blood mixed with his. However, Rudo's Choker is an exception, as it doesn't require the user's blood. Instead, it can directly connect to the Choker Maker. That's why Rudo is the Choker Maker's only hope to stop Mymo. Meanwhile, Rudo is enraged over Mymo's actions.

Rudo, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Likewise, Enjin, Zanka, and Riyo are eager to crush the Ruler. Meanwhile, Mymo continues to provoke Rudo and his friends. He reminds the boy of his failure to turn his dream into reality. He mentions how Rudo hasn't been able to identify his father's killer and hasn't found a way back to the Sphere.

In comparison, Mymo explains how he has turned his dream into reality; he has truly become the "Ruler." At the same time, he calls Felix and Gil on stage, who mentions that Mymo has made their dreams a reality. The chapter ends with Mymo switching on his Vital Instrument, the Microphone, named Elenhos, and ordering the crowd to kill Rudo and his friends.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 140? (speculative)

Rudo and his friends vs. the Doll Festival's crowd (Image via Kodansha)

Gachiakuta chapter 140 will likely show Rudo, Enjin, Zanka, and Riyo facing the sea of crowds controlled by Mymo.

Rudo, who wears a different Choker from the rest, will look to find a way to save people from Mymo's grip. Undoubtedly, the boy will do his best to ensure the Doll Festival doesn't spread across the Ground.

