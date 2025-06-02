Kagurabachi chapter 82 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 82 is set to be released on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 28th issue, as per Shueisha's MANGA Plus website. However, because of the differences in time zones, many manga lovers can access the chapter on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

The previous chapter explored the chaos in Kamunabi, as Hishaku's strategy left them in disarray. The Barrier-Keepers realized that many Kamunabi members were reduced to walking detonators.

Meanwhile, Hakuri experienced another psychological blow after witnessing the death of Kudo's subordinate. Yet, when he was on the verge of losing hope, Uruha arrived at the scene. Given how the latest chapter ended, fans can't wait to see what happens next in Kagurabachi chapter 82.

Kagurabachi chapter 82 release date and time

Yoji Uruha, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, due to the time zone differences, many interested readers can peruse the chapter earlier on June 8, 2025.

Below are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 82, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, June 8, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, June 9, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, June 9, 2025

12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 82?

Hakuri, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Manga lovers can enjoy reading Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 82 on multiple Shueisha-affiliated platforms, including the MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the official VIZ Media website.

However, interested fans can only access the first and the latest three chapters for free on these platforms, except on the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a paid subscription to access every chapter. Likewise, manga readers must buy a subscription to MANGA Plus to access beyond the free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 81 recap

The chapter begins with one of the Kamunabi leaders, Izaru, asking the Barrier-Keepers about the organization's member falling victim to Pine Tree Sorcery. The Barrer-Keepers inform Izaru that they are still investigating the cause. As for Shinuchi, they assure him that it's safe for the time being.

Izaru suspects that Hishaku must be trying to annihilate from within. At any rate, he reminds them of four things that a Kamunabi sorcerer must do, even at the cost of their life: Protect the force field's core, the Shinuchi, the Sword Saint, and a fourth one which is left undisclosed in the chapter.

Elsewhere, Hakuri wanders through the corridors and meets a Kamunabi member, who introduces himself as Kashima, Kudo's subordinate. He asks Hakuri about Kudo, but the boy remains skeptical about answering him. At this moment, an announcement informs every sorcerer around about the Pine Tree Sorcery situation.

Izaru, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

The announcer, who happens to be one of the Barrier-Keepers, mentions that the victims of the Pine Tree Sorcery had seeds planted into their bodies by a Hishaku sorcerer. Interestingly, those seeds activate when the host dies. What's more, it's a type of sorcery that cannot escape the host's notice. Therefore, the Barrier-Keeper suspects that the Hishaku must have blackmailed the victims to do their bidding.

The announcer further informs that many such walking detonators exist on every floor. He advises everyone to spread out and urges the members not to move, except Hakuri. Kashima asks his teammates around to follow the announcer's orders, and shows Hakuri the way to the Shinuchi.

At this moment, Kudo arrives at the scene out of nowhere. Kudo says he barely survived the Pine Tree Sorcery. Seeing Hakuri approaching the way to the Shinuchi, Kudo says he should also go with him since it's dangerous. However, Kashima reminds him to follow the protocol.

The copy user holds a knife against Kashima's throat (Image via Shueisha)

While they argue, a young girl arrives at the scene with daggers and decapitates two Kamunabi sorcerers. Interestingly, Pine Tree Sorcery activates from their corpses. Sensing danger, Hakuri uses Isou to fend off the growing branches. Yet, the moment he turns around, he sees Kudo holding a knife against Kashima's throat.

The chapter reveals that Kudo has truly died, and the one before Hakuri is a sorcerer capable of changing his guise using Transformation Sorcery. The copy user and the young girl are glad that they have met their "quota."

Elsewhere, Izaru realizes that they are not only against Hishaku's forces and the Pine Tree Sorcery victims, but also the traitors, who relayed information about the organization to Hishaku. Meanwhile, Hakuri tries to run away from the young girl and the copy user, who are out to kill him.

Uruha uses Iai White Purity Style (Image via Shueisha)

He begins to feel all alone, as he doesn't know what to do anymore. At this moment, he sees a familiar figure - Yoji Uruha - approaching. Uruha demonstrates the Iai White Purity Style technique to eliminate Hakuri's chasers.

Meanwhile, Hakuri can't fathom how Uruha is alive. Uruha says he will explain everything to him. Yet, for the time being, he wants the boy to come with him. The chapter ends with Hakuri saying "okay" with teary eyes.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 82? (speculative)

Hakuri and Uruha in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 82 will likely reveal how Uruha survived his fate. Though it's evident that Samura's Suzaku flames were responsible, the chapter will likely reveal more facts that are yet unknown to the readers.

Besides that, Kagurabachi chapter 82 has many directions it can take. For instance, the chapter may shift the focus to Chihiro's battle against Samura, or show Azami's confrontation against the Hishaku sorcerer with Samurai armor.

