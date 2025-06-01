  • home icon
One Piece chapter 1151: Release date and time, where to read, and more

By Joseph Brogan
Modified Jun 01, 2025 18:14 GMT
One Piece chapter 1151 release date and time (Image via Toei Animation)
One Piece chapter 1151 release date and time (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1151 is set to release on Monday, June 9, 2025, at 12 am JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following Imu’s creation of an army by transforming Dorry, Brogy, and others into demonic forms, fans are expecting Monkey D. Luffy and co to return and face these new threats.

Sadly, fans will be left wanting for details thanks to verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1151 being unavailable as of this article’s writing. While spoilers are expected to eventually come, it’s unprecedented to see them arrive during a voluntary break week for mangaka Eiichiro Oda.

However, fans do at least have official release information via official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. In addition to breaking down this issue, this article will speculate on what to expect from One Piece chapter 1151 and more.

One Piece chapter 1151 release date and time

One Piece chapter 1151 should quickly see Dorry and Brogy almost kill Jarul per Imu&#039;s orders (Image via Toei Animation)
One Piece chapter 1151 should quickly see Dorry and Brogy almost kill Jarul per Imu's orders (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1151 officially releases at 12 am JST on Monday, June 9, 2025, in Japan. A majority of overseas readers will instead see the issue made available on Sunday, June 8. Very few international audiences will instead see chapter 1151 go live early in the morning on Monday, June 9, like Japanese readers. The exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

One Piece chapter 1151 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone

Local release time

Pacific Standard Time

8 am, Sunday, June 8, 2025

Eastern Standard Time

11 am, Sunday, June 8, 2025

British Summer Time

4 pm, Sunday, June 8, 2025

Central European Summer Time

5 pm, Sunday, June 8, 2025

Indian Standard Time

8:30 pm, Sunday, June 8, 2025

Philippine Standard Time

11 pm, Sunday, June 8, 2025

Japanese Standard Time

12 am, Monday, June 9, 2025

Australia Central Time

12:30 am, Monday, June 9, 2025

Where to read One Piece chapter 1151

One Piece chapter 1151 should set up the start of Loki&#039;s highly anticipated flashback to King Harald&#039;s death (Image via Shueisha)
One Piece chapter 1151 should set up the start of Loki's highly anticipated flashback to King Harald's death (Image via Shueisha)

For overseas audiences, there are three major options for reading chapter 1151 immediately upon its official release. Viz Media’s official website and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service are free options, but limit how much of a series users can read overall. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ offers full access to One Piece and more series, but in exchange for a (relatively inexpensive) monthly subscription fee.

One Piece chapter 1150 recap

One Piece chapter 1150 began with Imu unleashing a massive blast of Conqueror’s Haki as some Giants tried to unsuccessfully rescue the kidnapped children. This blast covered a majority of the Sun World and knocked out many Giants, likewise. Imu then sprouted black wings and an arrow-shaped tail in Gunko’s body, and began wielding a trident. They then ordered Killingham and Sommers to action while also seemingly healing the latter’s injuries.

As Nico Robin tried escaping her restraints to save the burning library, Dorry, Brogy, and the Giant Warrior Pirates reached Imu. They declared Dorry and Brogy the new kings of Elbaph due to needing someone to negotiate with. Brogy then grabbed Imu, who ordered him to kill Jarul and declare him and Dorry Elbaph’s new rulers. They conjured a magic book as they said so, out of which came a massive shotgun, which they used to sever Brogy’s left hand.

They then cast a spell on Brogy that would take his lifespan in exchange for immortality, incredible strength, and a demonic transformation. After being swallowed up by a magic circle, Brogy emerged with a new devilish form and grew to a massive size. Dorry and several other Giants also underwent similar transformations, as did Killingham’s dream monsters. The issue ended with Imu sending his army to kill Jarul, who refused to retreat.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1151 (speculative)

One Piece chapter 1151 should begin with a focus on Imu’s army as they make their way towards Jarul’s location. They’ll likely encounter resistance from some of the other Giants along the way, but very easily deal with them. As they reach Jarul, he’ll likely be able to fend off some of them before being overwhelmed by Dorry and Brogy in particular.

Just as Jarul is about to be killed, Luffy, Loki, and the others in the Underworld should return to challenge Dorry, Brogy, and the others. The issue should end with Luffy promising to defeat Imu while revealing they know the truth of King Harald’s murder, setting up Loki’s flashback for the subsequent release.

Joseph Brogan

Joseph Brogan

Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.

Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.

Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.

When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports.

