One Piece: Oda already told fans what's next in the Elbaph Arc

One Piece chapter 1150 featured Imu stepping into the Elbaph battlefield by taking over Gunko's body and turning Dorry and Brogy into demonic allies. However, there is a theory on X suggesting that chapter 1128 of the manga already gave away the plot of the arc, suggesting that the ruler of the World Government is going to turn most of the Straw Hat crew into demonic entities as well.

Ad

This is suggested in One Piece chapter 1128, which was titled RPG. Author Eiichiro Oda featured several of the Straw Hat crew as demons and Luffy, Nico Robin, Usopp, and Roronoa Zoro as the last "heroes" standing. Therefore, this theory points towards events in the coming chapter, possibly featuring a clash between the crew members.

Disclaimer: This article contains speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Explaining how One Piece chapter 1128 might have predicted the entire Elbaph arc

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As mentioned earlier, chapter 1128 of the manga featured Eiichiro Oda drawing some extra pages of content, which featured the majority of the Straw Hat crew as demons and Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nico Robin, and Usopp as the last "heroes" in this conflict. While originally it seemed like a couple of fun extra pages for the audience, the events of chapter 1150 with Imu's presentation could have turned this into foreshadowing.

After all, now that it has been confirmed that Imu can turn people into demons, it seems feasible that the ruler of the World Government could do that to the Straw Hat crew, thus causing a clash between them. From a thematic perspective, it would also work quite well since it would mean that Imu has turned many of Luffy's close friends against him.

Ad

The pages even feature Nico Robin wielding a magical sword like the heroes of legend, which could indicate that she is going to have a pivotal role. In the most recent chapters, she has gotten involved heavily when facing the Holy Knight, Shepherd Sommers, before being saved by Scopper Gaban.

What could happen in the coming chapters

Imu took control of Gunko's body in recent chapters (Image via Toei Animation and Shueisha).

Now that the most recent One Piece chapters have shown that Imu can control people's bodies and even turn others into demons, it seems that Oda is adding another element to power in the series. The abilities of the leader of the World Government don't seem to be based on a Devil Fruit or Haki, making this character even more of an oddity.

Ad

However, this could potentially explain the demonic transformations of the Elders of the Gorosei when they faced Luffy and his friends back in Elbaph, although it begs the question as to how Imu got these powers. This is bound to be connected in some shape or form to the events of the Void Century, although Oda has yet to fully explain what happened there.

Final thoughts

There is a strong argument to be made that Imu's powers could turn the Straw Hat into demons, at least based on what One Piece chapter 1150 depicted. However, as is the case with most theories, this has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Ad

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More