One Piece: Oda already told fans what's next in the Elbaph Arc

One Piece chapter 1150 featured Imu stepping into the Elbaph battlefield by taking over Gunko's body and turning Dorry and Brogy into demonic allies. However, there is a theory on X suggesting that chapter 1128 of the manga already gave away the plot of the arc, suggesting that the ruler of the World Government is going to turn most of the Straw Hat crew into demonic entities as well.
This is suggested in One Piece chapter 1128, which was titled RPG. Author Eiichiro Oda featured several of the Straw Hat crew as demons and Luffy, Nico Robin, Usopp, and Roronoa Zoro as the last "heroes" standing. Therefore, this theory points towards events in the coming chapter, possibly featuring a clash between the crew members.
Disclaimer: This article contains speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.
Explaining how One Piece chapter 1128 might have predicted the entire Elbaph arc
As mentioned earlier, chapter 1128 of the manga featured Eiichiro Oda drawing some extra pages of content, which featured the majority of the Straw Hat crew as demons and Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nico Robin, and Usopp as the last "heroes" in this conflict. While originally it seemed like a couple of fun extra pages for the audience, the events of chapter 1150 with Imu's presentation could have turned this into foreshadowing.
After all, now that it has been confirmed that Imu can turn people into demons, it seems feasible that the ruler of the World Government could do that to the Straw Hat crew, thus causing a clash between them. From a thematic perspective, it would also work quite well since it would mean that Imu has turned many of Luffy's close friends against him.
The pages even feature Nico Robin wielding a magical sword like the heroes of legend, which could indicate that she is going to have a pivotal role. In the most recent chapters, she has gotten involved heavily when facing the Holy Knight, Shepherd Sommers, before being saved by Scopper Gaban.
What could happen in the coming chapters
Now that the most recent One Piece chapters have shown that Imu can control people's bodies and even turn others into demons, it seems that Oda is adding another element to power in the series. The abilities of the leader of the World Government don't seem to be based on a Devil Fruit or Haki, making this character even more of an oddity.
However, this could potentially explain the demonic transformations of the Elders of the Gorosei when they faced Luffy and his friends back in Elbaph, although it begs the question as to how Imu got these powers. This is bound to be connected in some shape or form to the events of the Void Century, although Oda has yet to fully explain what happened there.
Final thoughts
There is a strong argument to be made that Imu's powers could turn the Straw Hat into demons, at least based on what One Piece chapter 1150 depicted. However, as is the case with most theories, this has to be taken with a pinch of salt.
Related articles
- One Piece chapter 1150 raw scans: Imu's Conqueror's Haki confirmed as they turn Dorry, Brogy, and others into demonic allies
- Toei Animation, MLB announce One Piece game night for LA Dodgers in July 2025
- One Piece Live Action season 2 teases Chopper's arrival at Netflix Tudum in latest video
- One Piece chapter 1150 hints at Oda introducing magic and more