One Piece chapter 1150 raw scans: Imu's Conqueror's Haki confirmed as they turn Dorry, Brogy, and others into demonic allies

Fans were primarily expecting the One Piece chapter 1150 raw scans to clarify some of the finer and more exciting points of text-based spoilers, such as Imu’s alleged Conqueror’s Haki. Unofficially leaked by reputable members of the series’ spoiler community earlier this week, the raw scans do indeed confirm Imu’s use of the ability and more.

What the One Piece chapter 1150 raw scans didn’t do was continue any of the other plotlines from the previous issue, such as the statuses of Scopper Gaban and Tony Tony Chopper. The raw scans also corroborate the claim made by text-based spoilers that Monkey D. Luffy and his allies in the Underworld are nowhere to be seen.

One Piece chapter 1150 raw scans see Imu display frightening and unique abilities

One Piece chapter 1150 raw scans begin with the continuation of the current cover story focused on Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano. This latest issue sees them finally reach Enma Shrine in Hakumai and successfully return Shimotsuki Yasuie’s sword to it. Page One and Ulta are also seen with them, suggesting they have chosen to follow the child of their late captain following their liberation from Who’s Who’s clutches.

Raw scans then begin the issue’s story events, which begin with a group of Giants about to rescue the kidnapped children. Imu (via still possessing Gunko) sees this and decides to unleash a massive blast of Conqueror’s Haki. This is confirmed to be Conqueror’s Haki as it knocks out both the kidnapped children and many adult Giants, in turn confirming Imu as a Conqueror’s Haki user.

One Piece chapter 1150 raw scans see giants like Dorry, Brogy, Jarul, and the Giant Warrior Pirates still active. Dorry, Brogy, their crew, and some others are seen rushing at Imu, who suddenly reveals two black wings, a trident, and an arrow-shaped tail. They’re then seen attacking a Giant before speaking with the Holy Knights, first Saint Rimoshifu Killingham about his dream monsters.

Focus then shifts to the captive Straw Hats, who briefly speak before realizing Saint Shepherd Sommers is healing. The burning library is briefly shown before Imu speaks to Sommers directly. Focus then shifts once more to Dorry, Brogy, and their group, with Brogy rushing up to and grabbing Imu. However, Imu suddenly conjures up a spell book, from which they summon a knife and shotgun. They first stab Brogy’s hand to free themselves before shooting his wrist.

One Piece chapter 1150 raw scans see this shotgun blast completely sever his left hand from his left arm. Imu then summons a pentagram magic circle in front of him and underneath Brogy, which swallows up him before spitting him back out. However, Brogy now has devilish features like horns, fangs, and a pair of black wings of his own. He’s also wielding a massive double-edged battle ax, and he can still use his left hand despite it still being severed.

Brogy begins attacking some of the other Giants while Imu repeats this process with others, including Dorry. Imu is then seen commanding a massive army consisting of powered up Giants and Dream monsters, all of whom are now much larger than before. The Giants specifically seem to be roughly the size of Oars based on the perspective of this panel. The issue ends with Imu seemingly commanding his army and the Holy Knights to find and kill Jarul.

