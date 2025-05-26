One Piece chapter 1150: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1150 is set to release on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Imu’s arrival on Elbaph serving as the end to the previous release, fans are expecting the upcoming issue to begin with Imu making whatever moves they intend to.
However, fans have no way of knowing what the issue has in store for them, with verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1150 unavailable as of this article’s writing. Although fans can expect spoilers to come later on in the release week, this isn't necessarily a guarantee given their inherently illicit nature.
Thankfully, the upcoming release at least has official release information via official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. Fans can also speculate on what to expect from One Piece chapter 1150 with relative certainty in addition to knowing exactly when the issue will be officially released.
One Piece chapter 1150 release date and time
One Piece chapter 1150 officially releases at 12 am JST on Monday, June 2, 2025, in Japan. A majority of overseas readers will instead see the issue be made available on Sunday, June 1. Very few international audiences will instead see chapter 1150 go live early in the morning on Monday, June 2, like Japanese readers. The exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.
One Piece chapter 1150 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to read One Piece chapter 1150
For overseas audiences, there are three major options for reading chapter 1150 immediately upon its official release. The official Viz Media website and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service are both free options but limit how much of a series users can read overall. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ platform offers full access to One Piece and more series, but in exchange for a (relatively inexpensive) monthly subscription fee.
One Piece chapter 1149 recap
One Piece chapter 1149 began with Scopper Gaban continuing to fight Saint Shepherd Sommers as Nami explained who he was to the other captive Straw Hats. Tony Tony Chopper was also watching and questioning why Gaban was able to damage Sommers. Eventually, Gaban dealt a final blow by splitting Sommers’ body in two. He then went to rescue Colon, with Chopper pursuing and wanting to learn the secret to damaging the Holy Knights.
Focus then shifted to Saint Rimoshifu Killingham, who’d just finished forcing Ange to light the Walrus School ablaze herself. He then elected to light the library on fire with a flaming arrow, which Nico Robin saw happen. Elsewhere, Elder Jarul was crying over the choice he was forced to make. Killingham then reported the conflagrations to Gunko, who told Ronja to walk back. Gaban then arrived and rushed to confront Gunko while detesting the Holy Knights’ goals.
Colon unfortunately revealed his relationship with Gaban, leading to Gunko taking him hostage. Gaban surrendered after using Future Sight Observation Haki to see Colon would die if he moved, prompting her to attack him and throw him off the edge. Chopper dove after him while Colon wailed about his dad, which stirred memories of Brook within Gunko. The issue ended with an angry Imu taking over Gunko’s body and promising to show Elbaph a god’s wrath.
What to expect from One Piece chapter 1150 (speculative)
One Piece chapter 1150 should open up with a continued focus on Imu and whatever they intend their next move in Elbaph to be. Their first move will likely be sending out a blast of Conqueror’s Haki, which they were implied to have via the black lightning bolts spilling out of Gunko’s possessed body.
Chapter 1150 should then shift focus to Luffy and co. in the Underworld, who’ll sense this blast of Conqueror’s Haki and look to the sky for answers. This should prompt them to see Chopper and Gaban, who’ll explain what happened and how to fight the Holy Knights, setting up Luffy’s team to start their counterattack.
