Latest One Piece spoilers reveal Imu's most terrifying power yet

One Piece chapter 1149's alleged spoilers were recently leaked, with the main focus being on Scopper Gaban's fight against Sommers. Gaban’s use of advanced Haki and future sight was allegedly confirmed in the chapter. He somehow managed to interfere with the Holy Knight's otherworldly regeneration.

While much of the chapter focused on Gaban vs. Sommers, Gunko also received increased characterization. It was revealed that she was an old acquaintance of Brook and was under some form of mind control, directly serving as one of Imu’s Holy Knights. Oddly enough, the chapter mentioned instances of Gunko "regaining" control over her mind.

These events were followed by Imu taking full possession of Gunko— mind and body included— remotely from the Holy Land. While it was previously known that Imu had some influence over the Gorosei and the Holy Knights through shared occult power, chapter 1149 may have implied something deeper. The entire upper echelon might be nothing more than thralls serving Imu’s will.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series and is a speculative theory.

One Piece: Imu's powers might be inspired by Naruto and Bleach

Gunko as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Holy Knights and Imu have been mentioned repeatedly within the series as parties that essentially rule and enforce the will of the ruler, respectively.

While the actual powers and abilities of the former have not been revealed or even described, they are strongly hinted to be something related to actual devils instead of devil fruits, due to its prominent association with pentagrams, the abyss, immortality, as well as literal demon transformation.

While the demon transformation has not received any kind of explanation, the immortality and regeneration demonstrated by the Holy Knights as well as the Gorosei have been theorized to be outcomes for an advanced form of haki. This is born out of the special marks that each Holy Knight has been branded with.

On a similar note, Imu's new ability to allegedly mind control and possess Gunko, and by extension, the rest of the Holy Knights, simply further deepens the mystery around the marks and the actual origins of Imu's powers.

Imu as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Given the earlier properties of Haki, along with the recent reveal that even regular objects can serve as conduits, it is possible that the odd marks brandished by the Holy Knights are similar to a part of Imu himself. These marks may serve as the source material for the occult abilities, directly deriving from Imu's being.

Both Naruto and Bleach series have introduced similar powers in the form of Orochimaru's cursed seals, as well as the Quincy Sternritter's schrifts, both of which are abilities derived from the vestiges of the parent being, namely Orochimaru and Yhwach, respectively.

Given Imu possibly being the main antagonist which directly stood against Nika, all of the Gorosei and Holy Knights, or at least the Holy Knights, might not be anything more than thralls. They may have been indoctrinated or to some degree, brainwashed and implanted with a vestige of Imu's own consciousness.

Given the brief mentions of Gunko regaining and subsequently further hints that the marks might just be serving as a backdoor access for Imu to invade his subjects' minds, it is possible she is even using her subjects as vessels to operate personally outside of the Holy Land.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1149 will be officially released on May 25, 2025, and possibly unveil additional details around Gunko's state. It may reveal just how much influence Imu has over her, and possibly on the rest of the Holy Knights.

