One Piece's Holy Knights may introduce a new ability (& it'll pay homage to Naruto and Bleach)

One Piece's Holy Knights have swiftly established themselves as one of the more inadvertently malevolent forces within the series, despite being formally introduced in the last few chapters. Although their status as Holy Knights serves as a reminder of their exceptional fighting prowess, the extent of their actual abilities remains to be seen.

Ad

Given their status as Imu's executioners and the main antagonist force, they may end up having a completely different kind of power system or forms to reflect their divine connections. This would simultaneously uphold the industry trope of antagonistic organizations having a unique power set similar to both the Naruto and Bleach series.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach series.

One Piece's Holy Knights might follow industry tradition and introduce it's most menacing villain group yet

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One Piece's Holy Knights are inarguably the actual antagonistic organization that's supposed to serve as the antithesis to the Straw Hats. Although many might argue that the Navy takes up the antagonistic role, it should be brought into consideration that both pirates and the Navy serve to indirectly or directly propagate the Five Elders and Imu's will.

The Holy Knights, on the other hand, serve as the main fighting force and executioners of the ruling elders, as well as Imu, who are systematically used to bring down entire nations under the authority. Their near-perfect immunity to damage and spontaneous regeneration has already been demonstrated within the chapters. This makes it clear that the Holy Knights are valuable to the Gorosei, who have demonstrated a superior yet similar regeneration.

Ad

The Gorosei as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Figarland's induction into the Gorosei made it clear that the Holy Knights serve as potential candidates for the upper management of the One Piece world government, making them directly connected to Imu via proxy. Whether the Holy Knights know of Imu's existence or not remains a topic up for debate, but their routine use of the pentagons, as well as the occult-like regeneration, hints that both these malevolent parties are directly connected.

Ad

Imu simply promoting Figarland to the post of an elder, while simultaneously taking away Saturn's life force and possibly his ability, suggests that all of the occult abilities, as well as the immortality boasted by the Gorosei, originate from and are distributed by Imu themselves.

Saint Saturn as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Coincidentally, a similar power structure has already been explored in the Naruto as well as Bleach series in the form of the cursed marks and the entire governing system of the Arrancar, as well as the Sternritters. Given that the Holy Knights all brandish a mark allowing them to use the abyss, it is possible that the mark also serves as the main conduit for their immortality and some form of occult power similar to the demon-like transformations demonstrated by the Gorosei.

Ad

Given the fact that almost every Holy Knight wields a devil fruit, which might also be awakened, One Piece author Oda may take inspiration from the Arrancar and the Quincy's own awakenings. These essentially allowed them to awaken their potential while simultaneously using the abilities imparted by their sovereign.

The Holy Knight's mark might just end up merging with the awakened Devil Fruit abilities, allowing them to actually be a threat towards Luffy and his overpowered Devil Fruit.

Ad

Final Thoughts

Scopper Gaban as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1149 will be released on May 25, 2025, and will focus on the Holy Knights' actual fight against Elbaph, especially since Scopper Gaban has already revealed himself in front of the Holy Knights

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More