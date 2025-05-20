One Piece chapter 1149 spoilers: Imu intervenes on Elbaph as Gaban defeats Sommers

Given the previous issue’s events, One Piece chapter 1149 spoilers were primarily expected to focus on Scopper Gaban’s fight against Holy Knight Saint Shepherd Sommers. Unofficially leaked on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the issues do indeed continue to focus on the fight, and even unexpectedly bring it to its full conclusion (at least for now).

Ad

While One Piece chapter 1149 spoilers were expected to continue the fight, few fans predicted Gaban would defeat Sommers so quickly even with the efficacy of his attacks. However, it does seem fans were right about exactly how Gaban was injuring Sommers, with spoilers confirming he does so “using Haki.”

One Piece chapter 1149 spoilers reveal Brook and Gunko’s connection as chaos erupts on Elbaph

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One Piece chapter 1149 spoilers begin with the issue’s title, which is alleged to be “One Second.” The spoilers then describe a color spread which sees the Straw Hats in a maid cafe, where the Straw Hat girls are seen wearing maid costumes. This includes Vegapunk Lilith and Jewelry Bonney. While some are asserting this may be a hint at their future joining the crew, their inclusion is likely simply a result of still technically travelling with the crew thus far.

Ad

Starting the issue’s story, spoilers allege it begins with the continuation of Scopper Gaban versus Saint Shepherd Sommers of the Holy Knights. However, Gaban apparently quickly and completely defeats Sommers by cutting his body into pieces using Haki and his axes. Sommers is still alive, likely due to his immortality, but is unable to regenerate which is likely a result of Gaban’s use of Haki to nullify this ability.

Ad

It’s also alleged by leakers that Gaban’s ability to use Future Sight Observation Haki is confirmed here. While they also speculate that he uses Advanced Conqueror’s Haki here per their sources, they urge caution in asserting this until raw scans are out and the panels can be analyzed. One Piece chapter 1149 spoilers then shift focus to Gunko, who approaches Colon and says she’ll kill him if Gaban doesn’t surrender.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As Colon’s father, he obviously stands down, but Gunko still stabs him and throws him from the tree regardless. Focus then shifts to Brook here, where a flashback of his past begins and it’s revealed that he knew Gunko a long time ago before becoming a pirate. This would likewise mean that Gunko has been alive for at least 60 years given Brook’s own age. Spoilers then claim that “Gunko regains control of her mind and tries to free Brook.”

Ad

While the exact method of how she regains control of her mind isn’t specified, this will likely be clarified with the release of full summary spoilers later this week. However, One Piece chapter 1149 spoilers then claim Imu take’s control of Gunko’s body. They’re said to be furious because the Holy Knights are taking too long in their mission on Elbaph. The enigmatic ruler of the World Government also allegedly reveals that Mariejois is currently burning while under attack.

Ad

Spoilers then claim that the issue ends with Imu saying that “Mu will show how a God rules over the world.” While his words are unclear, fans can at least expect quick clarification thanks to previous leaks confirming there will be no break week after chapter 1149’s official release. Full summary spoilers may also give additional context to this closing line upon their coming release, in turn potentially giving fans an idea of what to expect from the next issue.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More