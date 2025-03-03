Shanks’ impressive Future Sight Observation Haki may explain why only he could beat Loki in One Piece

Loki versus Shanks has been the talk of the town among One Piece fans since the manga revealed that the latter captured the former in an intense battle. Loki, the accursed prince of Elbaph, doesn't seem like someone who could be taken down so easily. So, what technique did Shanks use to overpower Loki, whom his kind considers a powerhouse?

Before the start of the Egghead Arc, Shanks crossed paths with Eustass Kid, and fans witnessed the Emperor's Future Sight, which is in a league of its own. Like Shanks, Loki might also possess Future Sight due to his connections with Norse mythology. However, considering how powerful it is, Shanks' Future Sight could be the key to defeating the accursed prince.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains spoilers from the One Piece manga series.

One Piece: Exploring the overpowered nature of Shanks' Future Sight that helped him beat Loki

Shanks as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Observation Haki is one of the most powerful abilities in One Piece as it allows its users to witness a glimpse of the future. This ability is found in some of the strongest characters, including Monkey D. Luffy, Shanks, and many others.

However, there's an advanced form of Observation Haki that provides users with a much more detailed view of the future. This ability is known as Future Sight, and as of this article's publication, only a select few have awakened it. The confirmed users of this ability include Shanks, Luffy, Kaidou, and Katakuri.

Shanks specifically demonstrated this ability during One Piece's Egghead Arc when Eustass Kid tried to enter Elbaph Island.

Eustass Kid in Shanks' Future Sight (Image via Toei Animation)

Shanks' Future Sight gave him a detailed vision from the future in which Eustass Kid caused widespread destruction using his devil fruit powers. Consequently, Shanks acted quickly and subdued Kid before too much time passed. While Shanks' Future Sight revealed the terror of this ability, not everyone may possess a Future Sight as advanced as the Emperor's. This raises the question of whether this ability helped Shanks in his battle against Loki.

Loki, the accursed prince of Elbaph, is connected to Norse mythology. In digital media, Loki is often seen as Odin's son, suggesting that the accursed prince might also have the ability to foresee the future (Future Sight).

However, Loki's Future Sight may not be as formidable as Shanks', considering the Emperor's experience as a pirate and his natural fighting skills. Thus, six years ago, Future Sight may have served as the Emperor's trump card, allowing him to predict Loki's moves and ultimately defeat him.

Final thoughts

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Even without Loki's connections to Norse mythology, the accursed prince appears to be a character who might possess Future Sight due to his aura and status as a 'powerhouse.' Based on past events, Dory and Brogy may also have the ability to use Haki, suggesting that Loki could be a candidate for advanced Observation Haki.

However, considering the mystery surrounding the accursed prince, it might be difficult to determine which abilities Shanks used to overpower Loki. Future Sight could be one of them, but Loki's currently undisclosed abilities should also be taken into account.

