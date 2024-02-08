10 Observation Haki users from One Piece who need to get Future Sight

Observation Haki users are the most common Haki users in One Piece. The reason is that out of all Haki types, Observation Haki is the easiest to learn, but this doesn't mean that anyone can master Haki. When a character masters Observation Haki, he can use Future Sight, a precognitive ability.

During the time-skip of One Piece, Luffy set aside every worry and went to an island where he practiced using Haki with Rayleigh. This took him almost two years to master, which shows how much dedication and hard work is needed to learn this power-up.

So far in the story, only a few Observation Haki users can use Future Sight, including Monkey D. Luffy, Shanks, Kaido, Charlotte Katakuri, and some others. But besides them, several other One Piece characters need this power.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece manga series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Vinsmoke Sanji, Koby, and 8 other Observation Haki users who need to awaken Future Sight in One Piece

1) Vinsmoke Sanji (Straw Hat Pirate)

Sanji as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Sanji is the cook of Straw Hat Pirates and one of the One Piece characters who needs to awaken his Future Sight soon. Zoro's power level is continuously rising, as he recently awakened his Conqueror's Haki during the Wano Arc.

Fans don't expect Sanji to awaken this Haki because he doesn't possess the quality of a King. He needs to awaken Future Sight to maintain his pride as the left hand of Luffy (the captain of Pirate King). Future Sight is something Zoro has yet to awaken, so Sanji awakening this ability would maintain a good balance in the crew of the Straw Hats.

2) Marshall D. Teech (Blackbeard Pirates)

Teech as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Marshall D. Teech is the captain of the Blackbeard Pirates and one of the Observation Haki users who needs to awaken his Future Sight. Fans consider Teech one of the main antagonists of One Piece, which is why he needs to awaken Future Sight. Teech is a pirate not known for his fighting skills as seen during his fight against Whitebeard in Marineford.

He is a person who starts to act cowardly whenever he witnesses an opponent who is too strong for him. For this reason, he needs some power-up to cope with his cowardly behavior. Future Sight could not only help Teech know which opponent he should avoid but also make him worthy of his title of the "antagonist of One Piece."

3) Trafalgar D. Water Law (Heart Pirates)

Law as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Trafalgar D. Law is the captain of Heart Pirates and one of the characters who can use Observation Haki but hasn't awakened Future Sight. Currently, he is not enjoying the perfect life on the Grand Line as the Blackbeard Pirates demolished his crew during the Egghead Arc.

His life was saved thanks to his navigator Bepo's Sulong form. Trafalgar D. Law's whereabouts are currently unknown, and if he wants to make a return, Future Sight could be the best power-up to come back with.

4) Usopp (Straw Hat Pirates)

Usopp as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Usopp is the sniper of the Straw Hat Pirates and an Observation Haki user who has to awaken his Future Sight. Usopp has polished his skills as a sniper since he was a little boy. During the One Piece film Red, he displayed his Observation Haki skills when he coordinated with his father to help people escape the dream.

For Usopp to become a better sniper, he needs some new skills that surpass his previous ones, and Future Sight is one of them—knowing where his opponent stands by using the precognition sight.

5) Kuzan (Former Admiral/Blackbeard Pirates)

Kuzan as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kuzan is the captain of the 10th Blackbeard ship and one of the characters fans think can use Future Sight, but it is not officially confirmed. During the Paramount War Arc, Muzan dodged Whitebeard's attack in a way that implied that he saw the future. But basic Observation Haki allows its user to react instantly.

He fought his teacher, Garp, on Beehive Island during the Egghead Arc and came out as victor. He is now on the hunted list for the Marines, and he could use Future Sight to survive future ordeals.

6) Rob Lucci (Cipher Pol Agent)

Lucci as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Rob Lucci is a Cipher Pol agent of the World Government and has been a recurring antagonist of One Piece, with him being the primary antagonist during the Water Seven Arc and one of the main antagonists of the Egghead Arc.

During his first battle with Luffy, Lucci gave the latter a hard time but lost. Their second battle happened during Egghead Arc, where Luffy demolished him pretty quickly, which put his reputation as "Massacre Weapon" to shame.

Currently, he is wandering somewhere on Egghead Island while fighting Roronoa Zoro. If he awakens his Future Sight during this arc, he could redeem himself by injuring Zoro or some other pirates who are helping Vegapunk.

7) Eustass Kidd (Kidd Pirate)

Kidd as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Kidd is the captain of Kidd Pirates and as someone who possesses all three kinds of Haki (Armament, Observation, and Conqueror), fans weren't impressed with Kidd's character, who constantly meddles with pirates he is no match for.

He was seen in a battle against Shanks on Elbaf Island last time, as the latter demolished him pretty quickly. Kidd's current status stands at "unknown," so fans expect him to return but not as a central character, like during the Wano Arc. But to even make such a return, he needs a strong power-up, which could be Future Sight.

8) Smoker (Vice Admiral of the Navy)

Smoker as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Smoker is one of the vice admirals of the Navy and is among the Observation Haki users in One Piece who must awaken his Future Sight. Since the start of the series, Smoker has been chasing after Luffy but has never been able to catch him due to his lack of skills.

After the time skip, Smoker returned as a vice-captain (promoted from captain) and was much stronger than before. But this wasn't enough because the Straw Hats slipped from his hands again. So, in the future, if he wants to get closer to catching Luffy, he needs a power-up that can overpower or at least come toe-to-toe with him. This power-up could be the Future Sight.

9) Enel (Former ruler of Skypiea Island)

Enel as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Enel, the antagonist of the Skypiea Arc, was one of the first characters in the series to display Observation Haki, but it was pronounced as "Mantra" in the Sky Islands. After his defeat during the Skypiea Island Arc, his story was carried out on the One Piece manga cover pages in which he reached the moon.

Fans speculate Enel to return in the future with a much more nurtured Mantra (or Observation Haki) than before. He could have awakened his Future Sight and might not be the same as during the Skypiea Arc.

10) Koby (SWORD member)

Koby as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Koby is a former Alvida Pirate and one of the Observation Haki users of One Piece. Fans think he is also a character who can use Future Sight but are mistaken. During the Paramount Arc, Koby awakened his Observation Haki and prevented a mass murder, but this was only due to his basic Observation Haki abilities.

Since then, Koby has nurtured his Observation Haki and has become stronger than before. Garp and his fellow SWORD members saved him from the Blackbeard Pirates, but he also displayed his power. Fans speculate that Koby will return to save Garp from Blackbeard Pirates in the future, and he could have Future Sight at that time.