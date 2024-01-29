One Piece episode 1092 changing Usopp's coloring has fans cry tears of relief

One Piece episode 1092 officially marked the Straw Hat's landfall on Egghead Island. While the episode deviated from intense action, it brought forth a surprising revelation - Bonney was unveiled as Kuma's offspring. Amidst the unfolding drama, fans keenly observed additional changes, notably in the visual representation of characters.

Usopp's coloring underwent noticeable shifts, sparking speculation and discussions among the audience. This subtle alteration, coupled with the revelation of Bonney's familial connection to Kuma, added layers to the narrative, fostering anticipation and intrigue among One Piece enthusiasts.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for One Piece anime

One Piece episode 1092: Usopp's coloring alterations

Usopp's case presents a distinct narrative. Originally suggested to have real-world African origins, Usopp's skin color has undergone multiple transformations throughout the anime, gradually becoming lighter. This shift has raised concerns, particularly during the Egghead Island arc in One Piece Episode 1092, where Usopp reached his lightest appearance ever.

Fans expressed their reservations about this change, drawing parallels to the sentiment surrounding Robin's altered skin tone.

In episode 1091, Usopp exhibited his lightest appearance to date. However, in One Piece Episode 1092, viewers observed a darkening of his skin tone, a development that has garnered attention and reactions from fans on social media platforms such as Twitter.

Fans have interpreted this shift as a positive indication, speculating that Toei Animation may be inching closer to reverting to Ussop's original, darker skin tone from the series' early arcs.

Some enthusiasts have humorously suggested that an animator might be subtly steering Usopp back to his roots, potentially escaping the notice of Toei's upper management.

Many express a desire for Usopp to progressively return to his earlier coloring, emphasizing the appeal of his original appearance. Despite being a subtle alteration, fans argue that the change in Ussop's coloring in episode 1092 is preferable to his more recent lighter skin tone.

The varying skin tones of characters, particularly those of Robin and Usopp, have sparked continuous debate among fans. Initially, both characters sported a darker complexion, a feature cherished by many.

However, as the series progressed, Robin's skin tone underwent a noticeable lightening, leading to significant controversies.

The alteration in Robin's coloring can be attributed to early animation errors by Toei Animation, who inadvertently depicted her with a darker skin tone in the anime, contrary to Oda's original concept.

Recap of One Piece episode 1092

One Piece episode 1092 Bonney and Kuma (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece Episode 1091, CP0 members discuss Vegapunk's split into six identities. On Egghead Island, Luffy's group faces a Pacifista attack, revealed to be Bonney's father. In Episode 1092, CP0 agents learn about Vegapunk's split. Luffy's group encounters Recycollie, a waste-recycling robot, and explores the futuristic Egghead Island.

Bonney as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Bonney bids farewell, but a Pacifista, resembling Kuma, attacks. Law crosses paths with Blackbeard, and the Heart Pirates face danger. Meanwhile, Vegapunk (Lilith) interrogates the Straw Hats, warned by a mysterious figure. Luffy's group meets Vegapunk (Atlas) on Egghead Island, learning about its advanced technology.

Final thoughts

One Piece Episode 1093 will be released on February 4, 2024, and will delve deeper into Bonney's and Kuma's relationship and might also reveal the actual Dr. Vegapunk.