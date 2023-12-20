One Piece: How did Eustass Kidd lose his arm? Explained

Before the beginning of the Summit War of Marineford in One Piece, Oda introduced the Worst Generation, consisting of twelve infamous pirates. One of them was Kidd, known for his ruthlessness, uncouth demeanor, and penchant for violence.

Following the two-year timeskip in the manga, many new character designs came to light. Among those who got a definite glow-up was Kidd, who emerged with a rugged look, his face and body bearing multiple scars and his left arm missing. His transformation was a clear indication that he had been through a lot. Yet, it has also led fans to wonder—how did he lose his left arm?

The mystery behind Eustass Kidd's cyborg arm in One Piece

Pre-timeskip Kidd as seen in One Piece (Image via One Piece)

In One Piece chapter 928, Kidd made a clarification in order to dispel a rumor that was circulating that suggested that he had lost his left arm in a confrontation with Big Mom and subsequently fled. It was revealed that he actually lost his arm in a battle with the Red Hair Pirates. This fact was reiterated by a hesitant Killer in chapter 1076, when Kidd decided to challenge the Red Hair Pirates once again.

Interestingly, it was also revealed that Kidd did not even engage in a fight with Shanks during that battle. Instead, he was defeated by one of Shanks' subordinates.

Benn Beckman as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This information was confirmed in the SBS One Piece Manga vol 107, where it was stated that Kidd lost his arm in a fight against Benn Beckman, the first mate of the Red Hair Pirates.

Despite this setback, Kidd, using his Jiki Jiki no Mi Devil Fruit, which enables him to generate magnetic fields, which can attract or repel metallic objects at will, was able to forge a mechanical arm. This new arm not only serves as a replacement but also acts as a formidable weapon.

Can Kidd beat the Red Hair Pirates today?

Kidd as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The second encounter between the Kidd Pirates and Shanks, that took place recently at Elbaf, was a pivotal moment in Kidd's journey as a pirate as it offered him the golden opportunity to not only seek vengeance for his lost limb but also to garner unimaginable fame in a really short time.

The prospect of two infamous one-armed pirates—although technically Kidd has a fully-functional mechanical arm—facing off against each other, was expected to be a spectacle of epic proportions.

However, the battle took an unexpected turn when Shanks single-handedly knocked Kidd out, that too in one blow. Shanks' victory served as a stark reminder of the vast power difference that existed between the two pirates.

Shanks as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

On the other hand, Kidd's crewmates immediately surrendered after seeing their captain’s condition, while Dorry and Brogy split their ship in two. In retrospect, it appears that Kidd might have been better off heeding Killer's advice to avoid conflict.

Yet, it is the defining characteristic of almost all the Worst Generation pirates, including Kidd, to take on challenges that seem to be beyond their capabilities. Luffy, for instance, has been risking his lifespan and pushing beyond his limits in order to attain victory. Perhaps, Oda has something planned for Kidd as well in the future.