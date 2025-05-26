One Piece chapter 1150 confirms Oda's release schedule for June 2025

Monday, May 26, 2025, saw the release week for the upcoming One Piece chapter 1150 begin, which also marked the start of the spoiler process for the upcoming issue. Likewise, initial spoilers were shared by X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leak and news source @pewpiece, who claimed there would be no break after the issue’s official release.

Ad

In turn, these initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1150 effectively confirm what mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s release schedule for June 2025 will be. This confirmation comes under the assumption that Oda sticks with his typical release cadence, which is expected and would see four chapters released by the month’s end.

One Piece chapter 1150 break week news sets up a four-chapter month for June 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In recent years, series creator and mangaka Eiichiro Oda has primarily stuck to a three-on-one-off schedule for the series’ release. This usually sees Oda release three chapters in a row before taking a one-week break, averaging out to three chapters a month, likewise. In turn, One Piece chapter 1150 is the second issue to be released in the latest instance of this cadence, and will be officially released on Monday, June 2, 2025.

With the confirmation of no break week after chapter 1150, this would put chapter 1151’s official release date as Monday, June 9. A break should follow this release, given Oda’s aforementioned schedule, meaning the series would not publish an issue on Monday, June 16. The manga would then return with chapter 1152 on Monday, June 23, followed by chapter 1153 on Monday, June 30, to close out the month with four total releases.

Ad

In turn, this One Piece chapter 1150 news also suggests what the early July 2025 release schedule will look like. Chapter 1154 should be next up on Monday, July 7, with a break week coming after, since chapter 1154 would be the third release in the next cycle. However, this schedule is subject to change as a result of any breaks taken by Oda himself or Shueisha and the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Should such breaks be taken, fans can expect them to be shared by unofficial but reliable sources like @pewpiece, and various official sources. One of the most relevant would be Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, which should update its date for the next release to account for any sudden and unexpected breaks.

Oda’s manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing today, but progressing through its Final Saga. Toei Animation began a television anime adaptation of the manga in October 1999, which is also still ongoing today and has reached the Final Saga. Netflix is producing both a live-action adaptation of the original manga series and an anime readaptation of the manga with Wit Studio titled THE ONE PIECE.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More