One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1150 spoilers

Following Imu’s intervention on Elbaph in chapter 1149, One Piece fans are expecting chapter 1150 to showcase the World Government’s true leader make some major moves. More specifically, fans anticipate seeing Imu flex their apparent Conqueror’s Haki, which was teased via the black lightning bolts spilling out of Gunko’s possessed body.

Unfortunately, no verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1149 are available as of this article’s writing. Fans will likely have to wait for spoilers for some time, as the series’ leaker community typically starts releasing the spoilers roughly halfway through the issue’s release week.

Additionally, fans should be prepared for the possibility of not receiving any spoilers, given their illicit nature, making them liable to go defunct at any time.

That being said, fans can predict with relative certainty some aspects of One Piece chapter 1150's events based on the previous release. Arguably, the safest presumption readers can make regarding chapter 1150’s events is that Imu will, in some way, shape, or form, begin attacking Elbaph by possessing Gunko.

It’s also expected that Monkey D. Luffy and the others in the Underworld will finally reappear, marking the start of the Straw Hats’ counterattack.

One Piece’s overarching antagonist will likely make some major moves in chapter 1150

One Piece chapter 1150 should open up with a continued focus on Imu, who is currently possessing Gunko’s body. A brief internal dialogue between Gunko and Imu is likely, which should give a better idea of how much control the latter has over the former.

Fans may also get a glimpse of Imu’s true appearance here. The lengthening of Gunko’s hair after being possessed already teases what Imu might look like.

Focus should then shift back to reality, where Imu launches a massive wave of Conqueror’s Haki across Elbaph. The nearby children should pass out, as should many of the nation’s Giants.

The captive Straw Hats will likely remain conscious, but be on the brink of fainting with the exceptions of Jinbe and Nico Robin. The two will likely discuss never having felt such a presence as this, with Robin specifically wondering where Chopper ran off to and how he is.

This should likewise prompt a shift in focus to the Underworld, where Loki will likely have just finished explaining the truth of King Harald’s murder to the others. Fans can expect to get a brief glimpse of the truth here, with a full view of the flashback likely being provided in the coming weeks and releases.

As Loki finishes revealing the truth, the group should feel the massive blast of Conqueror’s Haki which Imu let out via Gunko’s body.

One Piece chapter 1150 should see them all look to the sky in shock, wondering who could have such strength. Loki will likely be silent here, or at least mention that it’s definitely not a Holy Knight but someone more powerful. This would imply that he knows of Imu’s existence.

As they look into the sky, they should see the injured Scopper Gaban and Tony Tony Chopper falling. The group should spring into action to save them here, with Monkey D. Luffy making them a landing pad.

As Chopper treats Gaban, he should explain the current situation in the Sunworld. This should also prompt him to reveal the secret to defeating the Holy Knights to allow Luffy and the others to return and fight them in his stead. The issue should then end with Loki saying he’s also ready to fight again if they’ll have him, and Luffy telling the group they’re heading out to battle.

