Scopper Gaban is One Piece's Man Marked by Flames (& the Elbaph Arc's anticipation is why)

One Piece fans have been theorizing for a long time who the Man Marked by Flames is because he is the one who has the fourth Road Poneglyph, which is going to be instrumental in reaching Laugh Tale and the legendary titular treasure. In that regard, there has been a new theory made by X user @cardifairy that Scopper Gaban is the Man Marked by Flames, which makes his appearance at Elbaph all the more logical.

One of the biggest giveaways is the marks on Scopper Gaban's face but also his association with the Roger Pirates, that he already knows how to reach the One Piece, and even some of the moments he has already shared with Luffy.

All of this seems to make a lot of sense, especially considering how the current Elbaph arc could be setting up the beginning of the final war with the World Government.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

One Piece could reveal that Scopper Gaban is the Man Marked by Flames in Elbaph

As was previously stated, Scopper Gaban's face does fit with the title of the Man Marked by Flames but there is also the fact that he is at Elbaph of all places.

This is one of the last places people can reach before the likes of Lodestar Island and Laugh Tale. As such, it would make sense that he is the one holding the fourth Road Poneglyph, making it even more logical that he would seize up Luffy as he did in the manga.

Gaban also knew about Luffy because of Shanks, which means that it is very likely that he is aware of the protagonist being the wielder of the Nika Fruit, much like Silvers Rayleigh before him.

Therefore, it would make sense for him to gauge whether Luffy and the Straw Hat are ready to reach Laugh Tale or not, especially considering that the Roger Pirates were "too early" themselves several years ago.

There is also the fact that Scopper Gaban has been seen teaming up with Nico Robin in the most recent chapters against the Holy Knights, which can be just a coincidence but she is the one who can read the Poneglyphs.

Adding to that, he did tell Luffy to talk with him later, which could be the chance to show him the path to the final island.

What this could mean for the story

Scopper Gaban fighting Luffy and Zoro in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

Now that the Holy Knights have invaded Elbaph, it would make a lot of sense that this island represents the beginning of the final saga in One Piece and the start of the war between the two sides.

This would make the introduction of Gaban a lot more logical if he is the one with the last Road Poneglyph because it means that the story would be reaching its conclusion.

All of that makes a lot more sense when analyzing that Gaban was very eager to test Luffy, Zoro, and Nami in terms of strength and loyalty, which wouldn't make sense if he didn't have that Poneglyph.

This combination of elements makes this plot twist the most logical direction.

Final thoughts

One Piece author Eiichiro Oda is going to have to reveal who is the Man Marked by Flames and Scopper Gaban at Elbaph seems to be the best path to take in that regard.

However, as it tends to happen with most theories, this has to be taken with a grain of salt.

