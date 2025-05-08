Zunesha's origins in One Piece may explain Thriller Bark Arc's biggest unanswered question

A One Piece question that has yet to be answered is that of the Florian Triangle in Thriller Bark, which has destroyed hundreds of ships and has been confirmed to predate Gecko Moria's shenanigans. However, the @toptpodcast account on X showed a clip of one of their discussions where a fan suggested the dark figures with glowing eyes of that Triangle are more of Zunesha's species.

Ad

This theory explains that Zunesha broke away from the species as he was punished for not helping Joy Boy during a key point in One Piece history, perhaps leading to the latter's defeat. Moreover, the rest of these creatures have been biding their time for the next big war to take place, which could be the upcoming conflict between Luffy and his allies against Imu and the entirety of the World Government.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The Florian Triangle could be more of Zunesha's species in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

The TOPT Podcast published an excerpt of their show on X, with a fan suggesting the theory that the Florian Triangle entities, which were shown during the Thriller Bark arc, are the same species as the legendary elephant giant, Zunesha. It was Zunesha who broke away from the herd, perhaps because of Joy Boy or due to the animal failing during the Void Century war, and the others were bidding their time.

Ad

The theory in question, as suggested on the podcast, is that Joy Boy set up some elements for the time of the second war against Imu and the elite of the World Government, with these creatures waiting for the moment to act. This would also fit with Dr. Vegapunk's revelation that the world is sinking since these creatures are big and tall enough to withstand the rising sea levels.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that Luffy, Momonosuke, has the Voice of All Things, and he could be the trigger for them to act, much like Zunesha heard his heartbeat. It would fit with what author Eiichiro Oda has established in the series thus far and would make sense since the Florian Triangle has yet to be explained since its appearance during the Thriller Bark arc.

Ad

What this could mean for the story

Joy Boy is still a very mysterious figure in the series (Image via Shueisha and Toei Animation).

There have been several hints throughout the One Piece manga that Joy Boy, at some point during the Void Century War, knew that he was going to lose against Imu and set up some elements for the foreseeable future. Zunesha and the Iron Giant are relics of that bygone era, and the Poneglyph also hints at that, so there is no denying that this theory could fit.

Ad

Therefore, it would be a smart way for Oda to connect this plot point with the series's main conflict and resolve it, which is perhaps the author's biggest challenge when concluding the manga. There are so many plot points in the series, both big and small, that it is going to require a lot of work to conclude them in a satisfying manner.

Final thoughts

The Florian Triangle being the same species as Zunesha makes a lot of sense when considering what was explained in One Piece and how that would connect with the mission that Joy Boy left to his allies. Furthermore, it could also provide an explanation for this somewhat forgotten plot point in the series.

Ad

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More