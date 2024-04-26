Imu's journey in One Piece may parallel Joy Boy's old companion

One Piece has introduced many characters deeply interconnected with the Great Kingdom as well as Joy Boy. While many such characters have been introduced and somewhat explored, characters like Zunesha and Imu remain two of the most mysterious ones.

Many theories surrounding Imu have connected this figure to being one of Joyboy's rivals or someone who knew Joy Boy closely. Recent debates have noticed the striking similarities between Imu and Zunesha, including their circumstances. Zunesha is possibly compelled to keep walking, while Imu's situation binds Imu to stay in Marijoa.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece: Imu is possibly more similar to Zunesha than one would think

One Piece: Imu as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Imu and Zunesha, two enigmatic figures within the One Piece universe, share striking similarities in their long histories and potential connections to Joy Boy. It is possible that Imu, like Zunesha, has been under a similar curse, which ties them to their respective locations for centuries. Both figures have been alive for over 800 years and are linked to Joy Boy, albeit in different capacities, with Zunesha as an ally and Imu as an enemy.

While the genders of both Imu and Zunesha remain undisclosed, there is a compelling argument that they are both female. The longevity of their existence and their roles within the Void Century suggest a deep connection to the ancient history of the One Piece world.

Zunesha serves as the lifeline for Zou, the massive elephant island, and its inhabitants. Similarly, it can imply that Imu holds a crucial role in Mariejois, possibly being integral to the stability or defense of the World Government's seat of power. It is suggested that if Imu were to leave Mariejois, it could result in its collapse, akin to the catastrophic consequences of removing Zunesha from Zou.

Zunesha as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Both Imu and Zunesha have outlived countless generations of beings, leading to a profound sense of isolation. This isolation is further emphasized by the absence of companions or friends from their own era.

The Minks of Zou, aware of Zunesha's existence and its importance to their kingdom's survival, have built their traditions and way of life around the elephant's presence. Likewise, it is possible that the World Nobles, aware of Imu's significance, have established rituals and traditions tied to Imu's needs within Mariejois.

The physical locations of Zou and Mariejois also exhibit parallels. Zou and Mariejois are both natural fortresses, requiring significant effort to be accessed. The Mukomo Dukedom, home to the Minks, sits high above the surface, much like Mariejois, where the World Nobles reside. This geographical similarity further strengthens the connection between Imu and Zunesha.

Mariejois as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The traditions and customs of both kingdoms revolve around their respective figures. The Minks' way of life is designed to accommodate Zunesha's actions, such as its periodic bathing. Similarly, it can be speculated that Mariejois's rituals are tailored to meet Imu's needs, possibly even centered around bathing, as suggested by the theory.

The Minks, particularly their elite fighters, known as Guardians, bear similarities to the Holy Knights who protect Mariejois. Inu and Neko, two prominent Guardians, have ventured out into the world and encountered powerful figures like Roger and Whitebeard. This exposure to the outside world gives them a broader understanding compared to other Minks who have remained within Zou.

Final thoughts

One Piece: The five elders as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Imu was introduced during the Reverie arc and remains one of the most mysterious and unknown figures in the story. Currently, the manga is focusing on Egghead Island, where all five elders have landed to confront the Straw Hat Pirates.

Although it is highly unlikely that Imu will take center stage on Egghead Island, it is possible that more revelations about Imu will emerge in the later chapters. Despite the attention shifting elsewhere, Imu's enigmatic presence continues to loom over the narrative, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the moment when the truth behind this mysterious figure is finally unveiled.